Dark Match Dungeon: Triple H Makes His WCW Debut

Last week, we looked at the returning Brock Lesnar, so I figured we’d look at another recent return today. Triple H came back to Raw last night after a grueling SIX WEEKS of absence, and we’ll be diving into his early career in this edition. Those of you who know your comprehensive history of The Game know that even before there was Hunter Hearst Helmsley, there was a young WCW competitor named Terra Ryzing.
Yes, they really settled on that. Take a look.
What To Look For:
- TERROR RISIN’, the super-literal first draft of Terra Ryzing. From Greenwich, Connecticut at a weight of 255 pounds, he is NOUN VERB.
- The WCW Saturday Night set, which reminds me a lot of the now-defunct Florida Championship Wrestling warehouse.
- Keith Cole’s hair, which suggests that he went to a barber and said “Make me look like a white Hiroyoshi Tenzan.”
- The Indian deathlock, one of Triple H’s old finishers.
After a little bit of digging, I found out that the date of this match was February 12, 1994. Triple H would spend about a year in WCW, eventually using the very-close-to-real-life ring name Jean-Paul Levesque. Interesting fact: He was in a tag team with William Regal during that time. I like to think that the reason NXT is so good is that Regal and Trips have been meticulously planning it since they came up with the idea in a WCW locker room sometime in the summer of ’94.
Forget “Terra Ryzing”, who let Keith Cole out of the house with that hair?
First move? Knee to the gut.
Its weird seeing him so tall & lean and not bloated from what was surely all natural supplements. I do remember the debut vaguely.
Is The Rock the only “Attitude Era” main guy that didn’t spend time in WCW first?
Was Glenn Jacobs ever in WCW?
If you use “Screwjob to Invasion” as your timeframe, it’s Rock, Michaels, and Angle.
Kane had ONE single TV match in WCW as a jobber as “Bruiser Mastino”, which I hadn’t known about until just now.
Obviously a good chunk of the really notable mid-carders of that period were never in WCW, but of your non-Vince world champs, that’s it.
AND HERE IS BRUISER MASTINO!:
Sweet vest!
Bruiser Mastino? Did WCW have a name and gimmick generator?
From Milwaukee! I have no idea why that’s so funny to me, aside from the Jacobs/Lawler relationship tying him to Memphis. But just Milwaukee. They taped that in Macon, I think. Somewhere in Georgia. WHY IS HE FROM MILWAUKEE, OLE ANDERSON?
Trips no-sold a tweet of mine with some light trolling about him being old now because it was 20 years to his first big PPV match (against DAS WUNDERKIND) a few days ago.
No sold means ignored/never read?
Sweet fancy Moses, that elbow drop attempt made CM Punk look like Randy freakin’ Savage.
*And he never went up to the top rope again.*
In an alternate world, Keith Cole went to the WWF, became Taker’s best friend, married Shane McMahon, became one of the most talented and benevolent WWF champions ever and now runs the world’s worst developmental promotion.
“married Shane McMahon”
How exactly is the Indian Death Lock supposed to work? Is it some sort of leverage submission hold?
it presses on his shin.
There is also a match with HHH and Road Dogg floating out there as well. Terra Ryzing vs BG James I think it was.