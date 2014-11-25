Darren Wilson Compared Michael Brown To Hulk Hogan In His Grand Jury Testimony

The last thing you need from a wrestling blog is our opinion on the tragedy unfolding in Ferguson, Missouri, but here’s an interesting, wrestling-related tidbit you might find interesting: in Darren Wilson’s testimony to the grand jury, the officer painted teenager Michael Brown as a physical threat by comparing him to Hulk Hogan.
The excerpt, courtesy of Vox:
What’s interesting is that despite the comparison, Wilson isn’t that much smaller than Brown was. Brown stood 6-foot-5, 289. How big is Wilson?
6-5/289 against 6-4/210 isn’t exactly a Hogan vs. Billy Kidman situation.
So there you have it. The last thing you probably ever expected to associate with Ferguson has been associated.
Did he mean The Huckster from those WWF skits?
or Nick Hogan? or Ho Kogan?
If Brown was really like Hogan, he would have no-sold the gunshots and bodyslammed Wilson’s SUV with Wilson in it, JACK!
Damn… If he thought he was Cena, Mike Brown might have kicked out at 2
Bad enough he’s going to live the rest of his life as someone who got away with murder, but now he’s going to live the rest of his life as a total pussy that got away with murder…
“He hit me with the big boot and I knew he was going for the leg drop, so I fired.”
+1
+1
DAMN! too good.
You know what I like about my Jetta?
Unless someone has a gun pointed at me, and I’m so scared that I’m like “emotionally trapped” in it, if the engine is running….I LITERALLY can’t be “trapped” in my car because I can drive the fuck away.
Even if a dude’s hanging onto the window. My car still goes.
Maybe Missouri should invest in some Jettas.
+1 (Even if I feel terrible for laughing.)
Multiple eyewitnesses also testified that Wilson took nearly 30 full seconds to roll on top of Brown, after hitting him with a Pedigree. According to their reports, Wilson still got the three count.
“Your kind will never win indictments,” he added in his post-match press conference.
The weirdest thing was Hogan retweeting people’s tweets about it. I expected Wilson to say “yo hulk i worked you into a deposition can i get an rt for a lifelong hulkamaniac?”
Nah, Hulk Hogan is the one that does the burying
“6-5/289 against 6-4/210 isn’t exactly a Hogan vs. Billy Kidman situation.”
Not in terms of height, but the weight differences are actually pretty similar.
There’s a 79 lb. weight discrepancy between the police officer and the perp.
Hogan’s billed weight was 302 lbs, and Kidman’s 215, which is an 87 lb. weight discrepancy.
So i guess we’re looking more at a Bray Wyatt vs Dean Ambrose kind of situation?
+1
Wow.
+backstroke, brother
That’s a big 5 year old.
If there was ever a time for Mike Brown to pull his Creative Control.