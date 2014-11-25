Darren Wilson Compared Michael Brown To Hulk Hogan In His Grand Jury Testimony

The last thing you need from a wrestling blog is our opinion on the tragedy unfolding in Ferguson, Missouri, but here’s an interesting, wrestling-related tidbit you might find interesting: in Darren Wilson’s testimony to the grand jury, the officer painted teenager Michael Brown as a physical threat by comparing him to Hulk Hogan.

The excerpt, courtesy of Vox:

What’s interesting is that despite the comparison, Wilson isn’t that much smaller than Brown was. Brown stood 6-foot-5, 289. How big is Wilson?

6-5/289 against 6-4/210 isn’t exactly a Hogan vs. Billy Kidman situation.

So there you have it. The last thing you probably ever expected to associate with Ferguson has been associated.

