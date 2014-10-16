David Hasselhoff Is Endorsing The British Bulldog For The WWE Hall Of Fame For Some Reason

The Hoff didn’t specify whether he also backs Matilda for the HOF, but I’m going to assume he does.
Fans of The British Bulldog have recently started a petition to get Davey Boy Smith inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, which is a more than reasonable proposition — Davey easily surpasses the Koko B. Ware minimum qualifications required for induction. Unfortunately as with anything Hart family related things are, well, complicated.
One of the backers of the petition is Davey’s widow Diana Hart, who isn’t terribly well-liked by the rest of the Hart clan. Following her little brother Owen’s death, Diana wrote Under The Mat: Inside Wrestling’s Greatest Family, a book which ruffled a lot of feathers back in Calgary. Now that WWE has mended their relationship with Bret and most of the Hart family, they probably don’t want to touch anything Diana Hart-related with a 10-foot kendo stick.
But wait! The British Bulldog campaign has an ace up it’s sleeve! For some, totally not-alcohol related reason, David Hasselhoff himself has thrown his weight behind Davey Boy Smith being inducted into the Hall of Fame…
This isn’t the first time The Hoff has had a run-in with pro-graps. He did guest host a Raw and of course there was the legendary Baywatch/WCW crossover.
I don’t believe he ever had a run-in with The British Bulldog though, but hey, when did we start expecting David Hasselhoff to make sense?
via Wrestling Inc.
I know it’s all arbitrary and subject to the whims of VKM, but, it wouldn’t shock me if he’s never inducted. He had that great match with Bret at Wembley Stadium, he was the first European Champion, but other than that…I dunno. His promos were bland as anything, and the older her got the worse he moved around in the ring. Remember his weird Canadian Tuxedo days, too? I dunno..Bulldog was good, don’t get me wrong, but, in my opinion they gotta get Macho Man in there before you start inducting guys like Bulldog.
Maybe I’m just viewing this through a Canadian lens, but I recall him being a pretty big deal.
dude the British Bulldog was the WWF in the early 90’s.Im sorry I like to think of myself as a wrestling fan, but I am not going to be over analyzing it but he should be a automatic throw in because everybody who was watching wrestling at that time was a fan of him or remember the dude
@Nate Birch I guess he was a big deal in the early 90s, but I felt like he could never really get out of Bret and Owen’s shadow. He was always “brother-in-law” Davey Boy Smith. Maybe I’m putting too much emphasis on his later career though.
He was a big enough star in the 90’s that I bought him as a legit threat to beat HBK for the title. Granted, I was a kid, but there were a lot of guys who I laughed at the idea of them as champion when they’d get a PPV shot at it. Everything before he got the haircut was great.
If Drew Carey can enter the Hall of Fame then The British Bulldog definitely deserves to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
They could induct both Bulldog and Owen Hart, please both sides.
The next HOF class should be Macho Man, Ms. Elizabeth, Rick Rude, British Bulldog, Owen Hart and Honky Tonk Man
And Chris Benoit.
…and then a trap door opens beneath the stage.
Has the Dynamite Kid already been inducted? If not they should really induct both of them at the same time.
Bulldog deserves to be inducted twice IMO; the British Bulldogs were THE BEST tag team of the late 80’s/early 90’s, and he really shone as the power base partner while the Dynamite Kid was, well, the Dynamite Kid (i.e. the best).
And as a singles competitor he was a favourite too, though watching back he definitely had his flaws. But his involvement in some fantastic matches and feuds easily puts him ahead of many HoF entrants.And his cornrows are a crucial part of mid-90’s wrestling fashion!
By best you mean in the WWF, right. And then you mean The Rockers.
Bulldog deserves to be inducted for when he first turned heel, cut his hair, his promo about receiving the brown cap he was wearing from the Queen, and all the awesome front flips he would do in the ring. I loved that guy.