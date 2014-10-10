Dean Ambrose Thinks John Cena’s As Boring And Predictable As The Rest Of Us Do

You’ve heard the John Cena talking points. He’s boring, he’s predictable. Some of the fans like him and some of them don’t, and that’s okay. He’s a diplomat. A uniter. A smiling company man who does what he’s told, wrestles the matches he’s asked to wrestle and sells warehouse after warehouse of increasingly ugly merchandise. You’ve also probably heard the backlash to this point of view. If you’ve seen the “IF CENA WINS, WE COMPLAIN ONLINE” t-shirt, you might’ve worn it.
At Hell in a Cell, Cena’s wrestling Dean Ambrose, a guy with a groundswell of support for … well, being the exact opposite of John Cena. Sure, they both aren’t afraid to comically beat up their opponents with props, but Ambrose has a sort of “coolness” Cena lacks. To explain more, here’s Dean by God Ambrose talking to Trib Live Sports:
“There’s a lot of guys in WWE, you would know who they are, you know you’re going to see the same thing every single match. You know you’re going to hear the same thing every time they pick up a microphone. You know John Cena is never going to get mad at you no matter what you do. You could steal his dog or set his house on fire and he’s not going to get all that mad at you. He’s going to come out and do the same thing he always does. Me, I’m not like that. I get pretty upset pretty quickly. I don’t like having an entrance or anything like that too set in stone. A lot of guys come out and have the exact little dance or exact little thing that goes off at the right time with the pyro. What if I’m not in the mood to do my little dance this week?”
If that’s not enough to make you love the man, here are his thoughts on The Attitude Era.
“I don’t like my wrestling or entertainment in general to be too clean or predictable for me as a fan. When I say clean, I’m not talking about dirty jokes, middle fingers and stuff like that. I’m actually not even a big fan of that. A lot of people talk about the attitude era being so great but a lot of it was terrible crap, sex jokes and over-the-top terrible bad comedy. It was Jerry Springer-like. They made a joke about a woman’s breasts. Hilarious, but where’s the wrestling? I look back on a lot of stuff now, and I’m like where’s the wrestling? It’s just a lot of crappy jokes.”
*quietly deletes jokey paragraph about him being the Titty Master*
Here’s the interview. They should’ve let Ambrose do the Roman Reigns health update on Raw.
Ambrose has become my favorite part of the show. There’s the whole “unpredictability” thing about him, but in a reliable way if that makes any sense (it probably doesn’t). Like, with Pillman, he was unpredictable in the sense that you were worried he might shoot up heroin and whip out his dick on live tv at any point. Ambrose, as weird as he is, doesn’t seem to have any out-of-the-ring issues and does his job in his own creative way. He’s definitely a refreshing sight in a sea of Cena’s, Orton’s, and Sheamus’s when it comes to character.
Your second sentence does make sense. You can always count on Ambrose doing something and making it entertaining, you just never know what exactly he is going to do or how he will make it work.
It’s the same reason that he’s the guy from the Shield who did a movie. He’s approaching wrestling like an actor – he knows he’s got to hit his marks, but he also has to react to what’s in front of him in a believable way.
Holy fuck, now I hope Seth Rollins gets a starring role in a WWE production, maybe where he’s dating the Bella Twins and doesn’t know which one he wants. The cue-card acting would be off the charts.
All of the +1’s in the universe for that bit on the Attitude Era.
Jean “Dean” Ambrose is the Deadpool of the WWE Universe
Minus everything he said about not being a one trick pony.
Given that I’ve been rewatching a lot of the Attitude Era on the Network, I am happy to hear someone call it out for what it was. I can’t believe how fondly some of the crap is looked back upon.
the Attitude Era is appreciated by people who don’t like paying attention or thinking about anything. Unfortunately, that is most wrestling fans.
“He’s truly THE LUNATIC FRINGE™ MAGGLE!”
Great stuff here. It’s nice to hear someone say that about the Attitude Era too.
Dean, you’re the best. That is all.
sailormoonhearteyes.gif
I liked the Attitude Era but Ambrose is right there was some crap on it cough Big Bossman (R.I.P big guy) forcing Al Snow to eat his dog Pepper cough.
I was always really upset about that storyline. Which is apparently based on something Mr. Fuji did. In other news, I hope Mr. Fuji dies.
I love that man so much. Enjoy him while you can, because when he blows up during the Road to Wrestlemania quarter, he’s going to become a WWE babyface. And this will be all but a distant memory.
Oh, come on, how would WWE fuck up a guy who’s entire point is being a rebel and counter culture and (remembers the face half of CM Punk’s 2nd WWE Champion run)… be afraid.
I always thought Ambrose was a natural heel but he’s been some killer work as a face the last few months.
I think the beauty of Ambrose is that he transcends the face/heel labels. I’m pretty sure Brandon or one of the other columnists on here pointed it out before, but basically, his personality could stay exactly the same and he could draw cheers or boos solely depending on who he’s fighting without changing anything at all.
Not saying that WWE can’t fuck it up and make him do stupid shit (they came pretty close with the hot dog bit on RAW though it was sort of amusing) but there’s more hope than there would be for a lesser character / performer.
I’m still surprised so many people here weren’t totally for the hot dog bit. I thought it’d be all bests and high fives from everybody.
I’m…pretty sure he’s a face now, but the point is taken–he’s not yet that cookie-cutter LOLable jerk that is the WWE(TM) Babyface (yet).
Also, props to Dean for the Pulp Fiction reference last week.
@Johnny Slider Now that you mentioned it, I’ll give a best to Ambrose for coming out with a hot dog concession stand.
nope. not at alllllllllll.
it’s going to be a next-level babyface. but right now, i’m just going to enjoy the ride. just like the man wants it to be.
Yeah, it’s not that most anyone is totally shitting on the AE, more like saying its sacred status should be removed. It wasn’t better or worse than the Rock and Wrestling Era or Ruthless Agression (worst name) or the Reality Era are, it simply has the benefit of being far enough back to be nostalgic and finished (you wanna see Austin’s story? Start at KOTR ’96 and end at Wrestlemania XIX) and recent enough for “direct” comparison (people tend to remember Foley beating Rock on RAW and forget shit like X-Pac being jeulous of Sable’s show-off-iness of her body). That’s the thing, people call today’s stuff garbage, but that’s not what’s going to be remembered, not really. When someone doesn’t like something from 10 years from now, they’ll remember The Shield’s battles against The Wyatts and Evolution, they’ll remember CM Punk into MITB’11, they’ll remember Bryan at Wrestlemania XXX, and hopefully Ambrose vs Rollins. They’re not going to remember mini-Gator vs El Torito.
So…, well put.
Batman the animated series still holds up. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go back to missing your point.
CENA:
Acting all CAAARAAAZY is just part of your plan, Jack!
AMBROSE:
Do I really look like a guy with a plan? You know what I am? I’m a dog chasing cars. I wouldn’t know what to do with one if I caught it. You know, I just…do things. The WWE has plans, Vince McMahon has got plans, Triple H’s got plans. You know, they’re schemers. Schemers trying to control their little worlds. I’m not a schemer! I try to show the schemers how pathetic their attempts to control things really are! So, when I say… ah, come here…
(grabs Cena by the shoulder)
(Cena glares at Ambrose)
When I say that my monologue about you being boring was nothing personal, you know that I’m telling the truth. It’s the schemers that put you where you are. You were a schemer, you had plans, and look where that got you. I just did what I do best. I took your little plan and I turned it on itself. Look what I did to this company with a couple of random crowd entrances and some street clothes. Hmmm? You know… You know what I’ve noticed? Nobody panics when things go “according to plan.” Even if the plan is horrifying! If, tomorrow, I tell the press that, like, John Cena is going to rise above, or that John Cena is going to over ALL THE ODDS, nobody panics, because it’s all “part of the plan.” But when I say that John Cena is boring as all hell, well then everyone loses their minds!
Introduce a little anarchy. Upset the established order, and everything becomes chaos. I’m an agent of chaos. Oh, and you know the thing about chaos? It’s fair!
CENA:
(looks off-camera for cue to overcome the odds and pummel Ambrose back down to the mid-card)
When did you get the script?
Christopher Nolan?
We really have slacked on the Dean as Joker stuff of late.
Good job.
WWE lacks upredictability. And I’m not necessarily talking about who wins what match/feud. Everything feels so formulaic
Ambrose feels like like a breath of fresh air to break up the pervasive stench of WWE monotony
Its funny…. people said the same thing about Punk/Bryan and now they’re both gone….
So this ends up with Ambrose titty mastering Nikki Bella, only for Cena to no sell it as he stays Cenafresh.
Ambrose only masters natural titties. He felt up Cameron’s implant and considers that job complete on all flotation devices.
I still think the 90s X-Men animated series holds up today, minus the voice work.
He’s gonna be so fucked when Vince reads that….
I still laugh about 90% of the time anyone brings up the Titty Master thing. I am part of the problem.
It’s funny because I said something similar about the attitude era earlier this week, so clearly, Ambrose is my best friend now.
Raw is Ambrose
what a gem. bonus points: playing the interview while hanging out with my little guy and he started “talking” to dean while he was speaking. like a conversation. (he’d talk over the interviewer and just listen to what dean-o had to say. it was precious.
but yeah. the only reason why i’ll suffer through monday night raw, friday night smackdown, hell, even SUPERSTARS. (that’s saying a lot.)
Does this mean Cena is now angry and wants to win against Dean?
Also, I liked the AE but I didn’t see a lot of it and I didn’t like the bra and panties junk. I thought the wrestling was always fun though.
Take Rock, HHH, Foley, Austin, and Taker out of the Attitude Era. What do you have? Something really awful. Now you could say that about taking out any 5 main eventers from any era sure.
But what made the Attitude Era different, is that you had 5 once in a generation talents all working at the same time against each other. You had 3 grizzly veterans at the top of their game, and you had 2 up and comers who were proving exceptionally fast learners. They all developed a connection with the audience you probably won’t ever see again.
And to add on all of this, they had constant competition from each other and another company to improve even more.
Once you control for that once in a lifetime thing, there was a lot of hot garbage during that Era. Some of the wrestling was awful. Some of the angles were beyond gutter humor. Replace those guys with regular main eventers and this never happens.
Triple H doesn’t belong on that list.
Yes, he really does. His heel work during that time when he was up and coming was exceptional. Like it or not, his DX work was a major draw during that time, and he was a staple of the main event scene after Mania XV (when he turned heel) until 2001 when injury took him out.
When wrestling was at its popular zenith (1999), HHH was one of the main players. That he turned into the power hungry Machiavelli he always wanted to be from 2002-2011 doesn’t negate what he did before.
I’m with Ambrose on the Attitude Era but I still love a lot of it. It took me a long time to get over those “rose-tinted glasses,” but aside from the rivalries that kept me gripping at the edge of my seat, I think the best aspect of it all were the interactions between JR and Lawler. Yeah, that’s a tired talking point, but it’s almost objectively true. Jim Ross lashing back at Lawler’s ribbing, or his condescending remarks on what King likes, really made that whole experience something else. It seemed like such a small part of the show back then, but when you look back on it, it was this constant stream of entertaining, hilarious things. And that’s not even taking into account how they spoke about what was happening in a match, or not resorting to chuckling and making fun of their own product to appeal to assholes who hate wrestling but love to make fun of shit they find stupid.
One thing we can say that is truly negative about the Attitude Era is how shoddy most of the matches were. There were more than a few diamonds in the rough, but I realized that their whole “anything can happen here in the World Wrestling Federation” mantra was taken to such a ridiculous extreme, that it quite literally meant “anything,” including the very shitty and uninteresting. Another interesting aspect was how almost every match ended in a DQ or run-in or something like that. It was like they wanted to appeal to an audience that didn’t give a fuck about the matches but only cared about characters and catch phrases. And they did. It was the middle school of audiences. I will bet money that one of the initiatives planned for the Attitude Era was ending almost every match like that. As though it was such a chaotic, frenzied era in time that not even the matches could end well (unless it was a PPV, but even then!).
And something that wasn’t really produced by the WWE, but was an aspect of that time period, that I realized I actually hate now is how many signs were in the audience. Back in the day, and even when I was in college, I used to say, “Man, those were the days. The entire audience had signs and were going absolutely nuts!” But those signs were actually culled from the pit of despair. Sooooo many of them were just horrible, bullshit, hateful trash that it almost always sullies playing them back. Plus, it was all about getting the most ridiculously shitty thing that you could think up on TV. It’s like that era’s version of “smarky chants” today. Sort of.
Still, I’ll watch with joy while The Undertaker attempts to embalm Stone Cold alive, or when The Rock chastises The Nation for being, well, The Nation (whom I still consider a great, great faction).
I don’t think it was so much the wrestling/antics of the Attitude Era, but the pop culture phenomenon it became. The ratings for both Monday night wrestling shows were so through the roof at that time, mainstream America had to take notice. What I remember from that time right alongside Austin, Foley, The Rock, McMahon, was A&E running “Wrestling Week” on Biography, Fox’s “Secrets of Wrestling Revealed,” and Raw being a weekly event you made plans with friends to sit down and watch together, not just text if something happens. Kids wore wrestling shirts to school and out in public.
Wrestling was literally everywhere, and when it really took off, Raw was on top (around ’99), so that’s what everyone remembers. Of course, the way the Monday Night Wars ended has only led to 13 uninterrupted years of it being drilled into our heads how special it was.
If I had to name the top three reasons we remember the Attitude Era so fondly, it would be…
1) Mainstream/Pop Culture Phenomenon
2) The talent at the time – Austin, Rock, Foley, HHH, Taker, McMahon. That’s a dream team.
And most importantly…
3) We were all 16 years old. It was a special time. Seems like for EVERYBODY, the coolest and most important stuff in their lives happened when they were 16, and everything else is second rate. I definitely think I fall into that trap.
Anyway, I’ve been watching Raw with my fiancee for a solid year and a half now, and she likes it, but thinks most of it is stupid. My dream is for every Raw to finally get on the Network, and just watch that with her so she can experience it for the first time, and have no idea if Foley’s gonna win, or if Austin is going to shoot McMahon, or who the Higher Power is…
So Dean Ambrose is the sanest man in the wwe.
I love Ambrose, but he needs to be more interesting in the ring – the only good matches I’ve seen him have so far have been with Rollins. He’s great on the mic, but he’s pretty uninteresting mostly otherwise
Laughed so hard at *quietly deletes jokey paragraph about him being the Titty Master*