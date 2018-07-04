Former NFL Running Back DeAngelo Williams Will Make His Return To Impact Wrestling

Just over a year after his impressive debut, former NFL Pro Bowl running back DeAngelo Williams is retuning to professional wrestling. According to TMZ, Williams is set to return to Impact Wrestling on July 12.

“I said I’d never do this again, but I’m back in the ring,” Williams said.

There’s no word on what Williams’ role will be, but he’s apparently been training former tag team partner, Moose, ahead of his July 22 bout for the Impact World Championship at Slammiversary XV.

