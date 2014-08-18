Del Rio And Mysterio Both Hit AAA This Weekend, And Neither Seemed Thrilled With WWE

Mysterio and Alberto in more innocent, armbar-happy times.
AAA held their version of Wrestlemania, the appropriately titled Triplemania, this weekend and it was a regular high school reunion for disgruntled WWE Latino stars. As already advertised Alberto Del Rio appeared on the show as “Alberto el Patron” and the ex-Sin Cara/Mistico was also there under his hilariously spelled new persona Myzteziz, but the big shock was a surprise video appearance by Rey Mysterio.
Alberto came out accompanied by his father Dos Caras and cut a promo that cast himself as a victim of racism. While he didn’t actually name WWE, he left little doubt about who he was slapping the verbal armbar on. Here’s a transcript of some of what he said…
“Seven years ago I embarked on that dream, that adventure called America. And by suffering, blood, sweat and tears we showed North Americans and the entire world, that when you do things with heart, with passion, with love, and being humble under the eyes of God our Father, dreams do come true.
Of course it wasn’t easy, and then came a day that the dream turned into a nightmare. Similar to many of you, or if not you, to family members of yours, who have gone to the other side looking for a better life for those that we love, I came across a monster, a monster called racism. Racism doesn’t distinguish sex, race, religion, color, it doesn’t care… if you have money, if you don’t have it.
In the U.S., they might be able to take my job, but they’ll never, ever take away my dignity and my pride. And on this night, my fellow Mexicans, I promise you and God that never again will someone come and disrespect my people, myself and all those that I love – because I am El Patron Alberto and I am Mexican, ladies and gentlemen!”
The show ended with the video appearance by Mysterio, who wished AAA a happy anniversary and then assured the audience he would “see them soon”. Hmmm! Oh, and there was also a #FreeRey hashtag attached to the end of the video.
Of course Mysterio appearing on AAA TV while still under contract to WWE could land him in hot water, but hey, what’s the worst they could do? Fire him? Mysterio wants to be fired. Honestly, Mysterio was way more restrained than he needed to be — he, Alberto, Myzteziz and Ricardo Rodriguez should have ended the show by destroying Vince McMahon and Triple H piñatas with kendo sticks. Lucha is no place for subtlety.
Well….. 2 outta 4 aint bad Alberto. Seriously though, was fun watching him in WWE when he was into it. Wish dude the best.
he basically means that anyone of any race, religion, sex, color can suffer from racism.
SEXY STAR
What’s funny to me is that there’s an actual luchadora with that name.
Not that that nickname doesn’t fit ADR, too.
You are right on both counts, Lulzovich!
When Alberto got to the ring, after they played his WWE theme for a few seconds, they played the song “Frijolero” by Molotov. If you google the lyrics, you’ll realise how fitting it was. (Awesome song too! I hope he makes it his theme.)
Glad someone else noticed that as well. That’s a terrific song, and very fitting for his departure.
Did you notice that one line in the song goes “Lately I want to smack the mouths of these racists” … he literally, not just figuratively, did!
It’s the first time Rey’s been shirtless on TV in like 6 years.
+Uno
Well, they’re less restrictive about, uh, diet pills down there.
I’ve always been a big DCJ/ADR fan. WWE could have had the Latino Ric Flair with the guy if they’d played their cards right, but no, by all means, fire him and hang on to the bigoted lackey. I hope AAA becomes a significant player in the US, with el Patron as their centerpiece.
he was the best guy at inventing new spots no matter how many times the matches he’s in were repeated with the same dudes, and also the best at targeting a certain body part all match long. I’ll miss him.
I like to think that they’ve Rey locked in a small dog cage in Stamford Connecticut, that little chihuaha.
I think I might get behind this free Rey campaign. Having him not around, worrying that he’s going to die in the ring would be nice.
My respect for Del Rio is going up each week. This is the first time I’ve seen Rey without a beater on since 2011.