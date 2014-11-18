Despite All His Rage, Billy Corgan Has Left Resistance Pro Wrestling

11.18.14
If you’re a big fan of Chicago independent wrestling, I’m afraid I’ve got some news today that might send you into a state of infinite sadness.  Do you remember how Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins fame launched Resistance Pro Wrestling in the Chicago area and served as its creative director?  And do you remember that there was a Resistance Pro reality series in the works at AMC?  Well, it appears as if both of those items are things of the past.  AMC made the decision to scrap most of their unscripted reality programming last month, and this past Saturday, Corgan announced via Twitter that he was done with the organization.  Here are the tweets.

No further explanation was provided on his Twitter, I guess we’ll just have to wait for the “details to follow” he mentioned.  Running a wrestling promotion is pretty tough, maybe his patience just hit zero.  Plus, Corgan has a lot of other upcoming projects – the new Smashing Pumpkins album drops next month, and Loudwire is reporting that he is debuting a 20-minute musical theater production soon, so I suppose the end is the beginning is the end.  Meanwhile, I suppose I should disarm any rumors about Resistance Pro falling apart.  Their next show is still scheduled for January 15th, I guess they’ll just carry on without their star booker.  Additionally, AMC gave permission to shop the reality series elsewhere, so it still might wind up on TV.  In any case, I would adore the opportunity to continue this post, but I’ve run out of not-so-covert Smashing Pumpkins references.

