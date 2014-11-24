Did CM Punk Almost Sign With UFC Last Week? The Internet Says Yes.

Saturday was a pretty stacked day in the world of combat sports. Kazushi Sakuraba and Renzo Gracie were grappling in California at the exact same time that I was up in the mezzanine of the Frank Erwin Center for UFC Fight Night Austin, so I missed an interesting piece of news amidst all the fights. Twitter user FrontRowBrian, a guy who has previously broken some noteworthy UFC stories, got wind of a bombshell rumor and sent it out to the world.
FYI, last Monday was UFC’s big “The Time Is Now” press conference where they announced their 2015 schedule. UFC president Dana White had been teasing a huge announcement, but whatever it was ended up falling through on the day of the event. FrontRowBrian added that the big reveal wasn’t a sponsorship deal or a TV deal, so it was probably a roster addition. Of course, that does leave a lot of wiggle room. The highest-profile signee UFC could conceivably land right now is probably Gina Carano, but negotiations with her have been in a stalemate for months. If CM Punk truly is trying to get signed with the UFC, we’ll have to wait for details to come out. And even if he does sign, there’s no guarantee he’d be on the payroll as a fighter – he could serve as a commentator or analyst, for all we know.
Even if this does turn out to be false, it’s fun to think about. Punk is tight with Chael Sonnen and he practices with the Gracie family, so it’s not like he’d go into the octagon completely out of his element. Here’s the thing, though – if he ends up fighting, he’d probably be in the heavyweight division. So, that’s bad news for CM Punk fans, and good news for people who want to see Mark Hunt punch him into individual atoms. Heck, I’d send Dana White a sixty-dollar check RIGHT NOW for that.
So the big news is a former fake fighter now famous for enjoying hockey and The Walking Dead is going to take his amateur BJJ skill to the biggest MMA league in the country?
UFC must be going downhill fast.
Wrestling weights being as worked as everything else, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him at 185, if in the Octagon at all.
Oh God, the chance to see Punk get the smug smacked out of him might finally drag me into UFC.
Why is Ed O’Neill hanging out with CM Punk and a couple of Gracies?
Oh snap, that actually is him. I legitimately thought that it was actually a Gracie who just bore a striking resemblance to Al Bundy.
@tmxicon He’s been training in MMA for 22 yrs and has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
[www.bjjee.com]
Wow. I actually learned something today. I love Ed O’Neill and this just makes him more awesome.
UFC is bush league as hell. They’ll let anyone fight.
Punk wouldn’t be in the Heavyweight Division if he fought in the UFC, though. I mean, yeah, at his current weight, that’s where he’d slot it, but he’d be training entirely differently and do the whole cutting-weight thing and probably drop down to Light Heavyweight or even Middleweight. Honestly, though, he’d be stupid try getting in there at anything about 185 lbs. (though you could argue he’d be stupid to get in there at all). Maybe they have him lined up for colour commentary or something non-getting-punched-in-the-face related.
Didn’t he leave WWE and sort of cite the abuse on his body/concussions and having periods of his life he straight up doesn’t remember being one of the key reasons? So now he wants to be kicked and punched in the head for real? That doesn’t really add up.
It would be worth it just for him to lose that baby fat that made him H’s “Skinny fat” whipping boy.
I don’t understand anybody that hates Punk so bad that they want him to get shoot punched and hurt
welcome to the hypocrisy known as Brandon
@welcome to battledome first, Brandon wasn’t the one that wrote the article. second, Brandon isn’t a HYPOCRITE even if he does one thing he says he wouldn’t do for one time (which he didn’t do here). third, I didn’t mean the writer of this article in particular by my comment at all, but everyone in general.
It’s because we don’t consider him a real human being. He’s just, “C.M. Punk, person on my TV that annoyed me because he doesn’t live up to my bizarre ideal version of him”