Dixie Carter Thinks Vince McMahon’s Views Are Incomprehensible, Because It Takes One To Know One

If you somehow needed further proof that nobody producing TNA actually watches their own show, Dixie Carter addressed Vince McMahon’s now-infamous statement on Millenials and their failure to reach for that brass ring. Or, in TNA’s case, the dinky ring that doesn’t close all the way in the back that you get out of a grocery store vending machine.
“I can’t even comprehend that statement. It doesn’t sit with our group. My own roster’s completely different than that. I don’t have a complaint about anybody on my roster.
“The young guys are just as hungry … the young guys from 10 years ago are now the Bobby Roodes, Samoa Joes, James Storms. My main eventers, who were brand new young talent from 10 to 12 years ago, I’m proud of how far they’ve come.”
Of course, of course. It’s really easy to be proud of how far someone like, say, Samoa Joe has come when he started out with a gimmick centered solely on the big angry-looking dick you drew on his face. Going from that to half-heartedly shlumping yor way through storylines behind Kurt Angle is really a great achievement. Or how wrestlers not named Hogan, Sting, Flair, Nash, Booker T, or Rob Van Dam had to wait patiently for them to jump ship so they could really come into their own. And by their own I mean giving up focus to the dilapidated Hardcore generation, real young guns like Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer, or even Matt Hardy. It’s a real point of pride to be able to point to how TNA has really embraced fresh talent like World Champion EC3, or the long, aggressive X-Division title run of Seiya Sanada haha whoops, sorry, those things never happened.
“If you look at this year, the return of Matt Hardy, Low Ki, Homicide and so many others, I think it’s good for the product to keep it fresh.”
Now, it’s super easy to nitpick these quotes, but if you’re not convinced that wrestling companies are run by delusional old white people, let’s go further into the interview:
But the topic of swapping talent with WWE spurs an interesting reaction. TNA has been often been criticised for taking in ‘WWE castoffs’, but Carter feels the shoe is now on the other foot. “For so many years, I’ve caught so much negative flack, people saying that all we do is hire WWE people. The truth of the matter is, if you look at the WWE roster of late, they’re full of TNA talent even if that means a Sting, Hulk Hogan or a Rob Van Dam, Ric Flair. That’s a passé complaint.
“When you only have two leagues there’s only so many talent that you can find that are on a worldwide level. I think the tide has turned and WWE is taking our talent of late, not the reverse of that. It’s just the way it’s been.”
Quick, somebody buy me a Strawberries & Creme Frappucino because I literally can’t even.
The “full of TNA talent” line is what killed me. That ol’ TNA lifer Rob Van Dam!
Fun fact about the four people WWE hired from TNA: 2 of them are Hall of Famers Sting will probably be by Mania, all of them are part timers and the only one who has had a match is RVD. Oh and none of them has had the world title in WWE since they came back.
One of my favourite things TNA has ever done was Slammiversary IX. The poster for this event featured nine wrestlers: AJ Styles, Christopher Daniels, Samoa Joe, Beer Money, Eric Young, Kazarian, and the Motor City Machine Guns. Of these nine, five actually wrestled on the show (Bobby Roode appeared, but didn’t wrestle). Of those five, three of them lost their matches (“Gun Money,”James Storm and Alex Shelley, won the opener). Not a single one of them were in the main event, which instead featured Jeff Jarrett and Kurt Angle.
This is the history of TNA in a nutshell.
this is spot on and so depressing
Either Dixie is trolling Vince here, or she is completely delusional.
The four people she lists as “TNA talent WWE has signed away” cracks me up. All of them made their names elsewhere, which is why TNA wanted them to start with. The only one she can make a case for is Sting, who inexplicably spent close to half of his career there.
Out of touch.
Yeah because TNA MADE Hogan, Sting, AND Flair!! No one heard of them before that right?
I’ll admit Dixie is TNA’s biggest problem but Danielle Matheson is really reaching in her write-up to attack Dixie — and I think it’s evident in her assessment of Dixie’s “Brass ring” comments.
“It’s a real point of pride to be able to point to how TNA has really embraced fresh talent like World Champion EC3, or the long, aggressive X-Division title run of Seiya Sanada haha whoops, sorry, those things never happened.”
Last time I checked, EC3 was undefeated. And “giving up focus to the dilapidated Hardcore generation” — again, last time I checked, all of those guys have LOST to EC3 on heavily promoted PPVs and TV specials. Furthermore, Dreamer and Team 3D have subsequently put over Bram and the Wolves. Those guys were used to boost attendance for the NYC tapings (which worked) and the lost more than they won. Al Snow is going to wrestle Grado on the TNA UK tour — would you say that is TNA “giving focus to the dilapidated hardcore generation” — or are they using the name veterans to put over the next generation of talent?
And regarding Sanada — how long was his X title reign supposed to be? He hasn’t been made a joke. Even though he’s not champion, he was still heavily pushed in a feud with the Great Muta that main evented BFG. He’s been given a lot of character development and there’s no implication that he will be dropped once they move to DA (in fact, Storm’s stable looks to be the new top heels of the company). And you’ll laugh but TNA’s treatment of Sanada has been one of the most progressive portrayals of Asian Americans in American wrestling. Look at this vignette as proof: [www.youtube.com]
No kung fu, no “chopp choppy your pee pee” just putting over the experiences of being a young lion on excursion. And TNA did it before NXT did it with KENTA.
“Of course, of course. It’s really easy to be proud of how far someone like, say, Samoa Joe has come when he started out with a gimmick centered solely on the big angry-looking dick you drew on his face.”
Look, I admit TNA fumbled with Samoa Joe for a long chunk of time but they’ve been doing well by him since at least his tag team with Magnus in early 2012. I like that there’s only 3 titles in TNA and they don’t change hands frequently. So given the limited amount of “give em a belt to get over” options, they’ve done a pretty good job resuscitating Joe’s character. So — does TNA get credit for attempting to realize their mistakes and do a better job with the talents that deserve it or do we rake them over the coals forever over mistakes made by a Vince Russo booking team?
And as for “WWE hires TNA talents” comments, yeah she did not articulate well. At all. Doesn’t change the fact that WM31 is poised to hinge on a huge marquee match with a much too old Sting, and are still clinging to whatever bits of relevancy and exposure they can get from the Rock, Hulk Hogan, HHH, and various Attitude Era nostalgia.
The hard truth is that Dixie was on point about her comments re: TNA talents being given more creative opportunities. And if you’re not going to give them credit for the work they’ve done putting over Robert Roode, James Storm, EY, Magnus, EC3, Spud, the Wolves, Terryn Terrell, Havok, Kenny King, Sanada, Manik, Samuel Shaw, the Menagerie, Bram, Gunner* because two of your favorites didn’t have long enough title reigns in their first 12 months of employment, than you’re grasping for reasons to malign TNA. And if you’re grasping for reasons, you’re not really objective enough to deserve being a paid wrestling recapper.
*– and no you don’t have to like all of the TNA talents, but they have done a good job giving their midcard guys promo time, vignettes, and the ability to improvise and find their own characters. You can’t say the same about 2/3 of the Raw roster.
*standing ovation*
respect to you for spending your time on clarifying the truth, sir.
most people will probably never consider all this nor ever figure it out, but seriously, TNA hasn’t been as horrible as anybody imagines it to be in over a year. the only sad thing is, it may be too late. and if so, I’ll admit, they deserve that.
Just wow
God bless you, young man.
Yo, +1, +Rhodes, +everything cause that was legit brilliant.
I’m sorry but to me TNA will always be the go-bots of professional wrestling, sure they aren’t terrible but everybody really wanted the Transformers.
Well, let’s be honest here…has anybody really been clamoring for the “Transformers” lately?
Didn’t the 4th movie make over a literal billion dollars?
Yo, That was only because of Communism.
TNA begin their downhill decline when Kurt Angle waltzed in as a WWE reject and ended Samoa Joe’s undefeated streak. They stamped their failures by signing Hulk Hogan and giving his sorry ass creative control.
TNA actually gotten the most consistent exposure they ever did from Angle’s debut and his first few years there (after Sting helping them getting noticed in their early years) and Joe even got back his win later in one of TNA’s best matches ever. (though he also gave up another win to Angle at that King of the Mountain ladder match in the most stupid and embarrassing way and THAT’s when they began their downhill decline (even if the viewership has never been as high as when the Main Event Mafia or when Hogan were on) because they kept on using the young talents wrong for too long after that.)
Agree or disagree, TNA has had more black heavyweight champions than WWE in the 21st century and slightly less racist gimmicks to boot!