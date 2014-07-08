Don’t Look Now, But Sting Is Up To Something (Maybe)

It’s already tough enough to report on cryptic Twitter teases as news these days, so when you throw the intentional secrecy of wrestling into the mix, any reporting on social media becomes little more than an educated guess. With that said, REV UP THOSE GUESSING MACHINES.

Yes, it looks like 55-year-old wrestler and former RoboCop tag team partner Sting would like us to be aware of his presence this coming Monday. Wait, doesn’t WWE run three hours of programming every Monday night? Yikes, somebody better tell him that, he’d hate to have his announcement interrupted by Adam Rose trying to sell us 5-Hour Energy or something.

Of course, this confirms nothing. Speculation about Sting linking up with WWE has been in the air since his contract with TNA ran out early this year, fueling rumors that he would ABSOLUTELY be Undertaker’s opponent at WrestleMania XXX. He’s also appeared in segments on the WWE Network, so we know there’s some sort of professional relationship established here, but it’s unclear whether or not that will translate into actual wrestling at some point down the road. As always, it appears the best course of action is to Wait And See Where This Goes™. Best-case scenario, we get Sting on Monday Night Raw. Worst-case scenario, this has nothing to do with WWE and we’re left remembering overly derivative videos like this again.