Don’t Look Now, But Sting Is Up To Something (Maybe)

It’s already tough enough to report on cryptic Twitter teases as news these days, so when you throw the intentional secrecy of wrestling into the mix, any reporting on social media becomes little more than an educated guess. With that said, REV UP THOSE GUESSING MACHINES.
Yes, it looks like 55-year-old wrestler and former RoboCop tag team partner Sting would like us to be aware of his presence this coming Monday. Wait, doesn’t WWE run three hours of programming every Monday night? Yikes, somebody better tell him that, he’d hate to have his announcement interrupted by Adam Rose trying to sell us 5-Hour Energy or something.
Of course, this confirms nothing. Speculation about Sting linking up with WWE has been in the air since his contract with TNA ran out early this year, fueling rumors that he would ABSOLUTELY be Undertaker’s opponent at WrestleMania XXX. He’s also appeared in segments on the WWE Network, so we know there’s some sort of professional relationship established here, but it’s unclear whether or not that will translate into actual wrestling at some point down the road. As always, it appears the best course of action is to Wait And See Where This Goes™. Best-case scenario, we get Sting on Monday Night Raw. Worst-case scenario, this has nothing to do with WWE and we’re left remembering overly derivative videos like this again.
Awful guess: He gives Warrior’s urn to the Undertaker, only it’s filled with snakes! Sting & Jake v Undertaker and, oh, let’s say Moe at WMXXXI.
If Sting returned with Warrior’s ashes my head would explode like the Mega Powers at WM 5! Might get me to start watching again too.
But didn’t UW feud with Taker/Snake? And what does Moe from Men On A Mission have to do with any of it? Does Coop have to quit Baseketball too?
Updated: Taker and Snake v Sting and Ambrose (in Warrior makeup). Return of The Blade Runners!!!
@BurnsyFan66 – I put Jake with Sting because he’s found God. I didn’t know whom to put with ‘Taker, so I went with the Simpson’s reference.
I love your match, but have Ambrose go back to Shield gear and the two of them can haunt the rafters for months before the bout.
It’s gotta be a WWE 2K15 commercial airing DURING Raw.
B-Strou hits it in one.
TBH, I’m excited for the 2K15 commercial, based on how the casting calls for the shoot were described.
I’m 200% sure this has to do with WWE2K15
A commercial featuring Sting for the game definitely exists so that is probably a good guess.
Taker can’t commit to wrestle so they arent sure what to do with Sting that wont tarnish his brand since hes 55 and only really wants the legacy match with Taker.
Yeah, it’s gotta be for the game. The only other thing I could think of woud be the announcement of a Sting DVD release.
Why would they entrust their key advertising to a B-player?
Monday Night Wars mode please.
Sting vs Tito Ortiz is the only thing I’ll care about
Would you believe that the first draft of this had a Tito Ortiz joke? Bellator is already a punchline anyway.
Tito Ortiz is the uncrowned Bellator middleweight champion. He should put it on the line against the ol’ Stinger
Yeah word on the street is this is about a video game.
He looks a bit like Bubbles from Trailer Park Boys in the first picture
If things fall out with WWE, maybe we’ll find him in the ditches fixing broken shopping carts?
As long as said Sting has a baseball bat, there has been a marked decrease in weapon props lately.
Makes me a little more excited that I went ahead and bought Battleground tickets.
I’d rather have Robocop back to wrestle
Early 90s-era neon Sting or GTFO!
My fantasy booking for Sting’s WWE debut has absolutely featured a platinum blonde crew cut.
I was thinking silver crew cut (because he’s old and going bald, too) with Crow-era face paint. Best of both worlds, with a nod to the present.
Given Vince’s love for humiliating WCW guys, I expect Sting to show up Monday with a cobra sock on his arm.
Maybe Zoidberg pincers on his hands and a scorpion tail.
“Worst-case scenario, we get Sting on Monday Night Raw. Best-case scenario, this has nothing to do with WWE and we never have to hear from Sting again.”
FTFY.
Thanks for chiming in on my first post, by the way. You guys rule.
I look forward to your second post, “Sting announces he’s the first member of GLOBAL FORCE WRESTLING!”
@MakingFlowers – that’s actually what I expect it to be.
Too obvious to say that Sandow comes out as Sting?
Stingdust
Sold.
It’s to commemorate the death of himself and his fiancee.
Sources closes to the situation say that Sting is close to signing a deal with the WWE.
Maybe he’s just really into celebrating Bastille Day.
He loves his honey, The Rock.
Ready to Rumble 2