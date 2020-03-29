Though his fourth pick isn’t clear, what The Rock thinks makes a wrestler worthy of Mount Rushmore status is:

You always want to pick people who have had the most impact on the wrestling business, who have moved the bottom line, but also, most importantly, they just have this intangible, this X factor, where they can connect with the crowd and connect with an audience. And the bottom line is with those three individuals that I mentioned – Hogan, Austin, and Flair – they really moved the company’s bottom line. They moved the NWA’s bottom line, the WWF and the WWE’s bottom line.

In terms of drawing power, these were the biggest draws in the history of professional wrestling and that’s all that matters. You can have 15 world titles and 27 other kinds of titles that you have nowadays, but the bottom line is how strong can you draw, and are you selling arenas out and are you breaking records. Really, that’s the bottom line, and those three guys have. I think Sammartino did for a very long time. Bob Backlund had an incredible run too as well.