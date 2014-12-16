Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Leave: WWE And Lesnar May Be Done After Wrestlemania 31

Brock Lensar’s future is very much up in the air — his WWE contract expires as of Wrestlemania 31 and rumors are buzzing that he may take another purple-faced, sweaty run at MMA once his pro wrestling obligations are tied up. Bellator wants to sign Brock badly, and Jim Ross, who has some inside knowledge of such things, thinks Lesnar might return to UFC, but what does WWE itself think? Well, based on some new backstage information, it seems like WWE might be preparing for a Beast Incarnate-less future.
According to F4WOnline, WWE’s merchandising department has been told that the current Brock shirt he debuted on Monday will be his last, and that any effort that would have been put towards designing new Brock merch, should instead be put towards Sheamus related stuff, indicating we may be suffering through a renewed Sheamus push in 2015. More importantly though, it would indicate WWE doesn’t have any plans for Brock beyond this one last push to Wrestlemania.
It should be noted that WWE has denied the story, but then of course they would. They’d deny the sky is up and the ground is down if somebody on the Internet reported it. Also, Brock could still end up with WWE again when the dust settles, but WWE has kind of milked him for what he’s worth at this point. I can’t imagine Brock would get the kind of sweetheart deal he currently has if he signed again, and Brock doesn’t work for anybody who’s not willing to treat him like the very special boy he is.
What do you folks think? Will it be a sad day when BAHHRAWWK LESNAR leaves, or is it time to move on?
RIP BORK
We liked you better than Cena.
A LOT better than Cena. Hell… I like Titus O’Neil more than I like John Cena these days.
man, fuck the dismissive tone of this article. Brock was the ONLY good thing about that abortion of a Raw last night. Dude is going where the grass is greenest. Good on him.
Why are you so negative about everything posted to this website? This is the 3rd article I’ve read today with a shitty comment from you about the author.
Come on now, would I be foolish enough to dismiss Brock Lesnar?
In the context of last night’s Raw, this is horrible tragic news.
They really blew it with the Lesnar title run. I will still defend the idea behind it but the execution was terrible.
Agreed.
Just because he’s not on the show doesn’t mean he’s gone. They practically ignore his existence until he shows up. Poor choices, WWE. POOR CHOICES.
Agreed guys.
I actually was on board with Brock as champion. However I did not think that WWE would pretty much go mute on the guy until his return or did I think he would have been gone this long without any activity. As a guy who was also defending Rock’s 2013 reign, I must say the differences in terms of apperances and how WWE handled the two are crazy.
Sure Rock’s matches and promos are a big debate but its all subjective. If we are basing things on the frequency of apperances or what WWE did in the champs absence, Rock sadly wins in a landslide I say sadly because everyone pretty much agrees that Brock as WWE Champion on paper should have been an instant hit.
Anyway, with Rock, WWE always made some sort of notion of the belt and its champion. Rock was much more active on the show and whatever RAW he missed (which was like 3 or 4 total) he made up by appaering on Smackdown.
For Brock, they could have taped a bunch of vingettes. Getting his thoughts on certain feuds and stars by just blowing them off and saying how it doesnt matter whats going on. Stroke his own ego. There were loads of ways to keep the champ somewhat involved. Film him doing random tough guy **** at his house. Training. Also, keep Paul involved as they tried to do.
Yes I know hes heel and he can do what he wants blah blah. This line of thinking and action is exactly why the guys run has been a failure.
Well, and they have a great story line, they just won’t pull the trigger. This dude wrecked John Cena. Instead of rolling with it, they decided to try and undo it. He should just be the guy that no one can get the title off of, so everyone wants a run at him.
Hell, play up the fact that he’s on his way to MMA. Have some “OH NOES! We can’t get the belt off of him, he’s going to leave with it!” moments with the powers that be, and just start throwing everything they’ve got at him.
It would be amazing. But, I know, I’m asking for too much. One story line.
So much potential. We never got the storyline that The authority couldnt control Brock, and slowly realized they had let the monster out of the cage.
Completely agreed. My hope was that we’d have one Bork/Cena match to start, and then six or so interesting matchups until John got his win back
They needed to play up two things. 1) It is a scary and bad idea to fight Brock Lesnar. 2)There are multiple wrestlers tough and valiant enough to want to try anyway. Neither of these things happened. His title reign has been the World Champion of Fighting John Cena belt. Who. Cares.
The sign of the night on RAW: “Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Disappear”
I agree that Brock’s recent run was an abysmal failure.
Assuming this is true,
Brock leaving so soon after his return is LOL worthy.
IMO his run has done more bad than good. And its been extremely repetitive. His matches havent been that memorable, his title reign has been atrocious. Worse than Rocks imo. Plus the money WWE’s paying him.
And I say all this as a big fan of his work. He just seems uninspired and phoning it in at this point with his Wash, rinse, and repeat routine.
No one remembers that Undertaker match do they?
you lost me at “worse than the rock”…
(also, the Cena squash match is VERY MEMORABLE, WHAT ARE EVEN SAYING?!)
The Undertaker match was only memorable because Brock won.
The wrestling itself was terrible. I think Brock looked more tired than Undertaker.
@themosayat
Not sure what the problem is.
In terms of frequency of appearances and meaningness on the show, which I talked about here in an earlier comment, yes Brocks run was worse than Rocks at the moment. You’re a hater of Rock so Im sure you wont understand. Rock and Brock match quality is about equal. Neither one has had a match that was just blowing the other out the water. Promos need not apply for Brock so you cant judge it on that either. So everything else, Rock did much better than Brock. If Brock ends up losing the belt to a younger or upcoming star and it helps make that star into the next big thing, then Ill say that Brock had a better title run because he was used to elevate someone. Something WWE failed to do with Rock sadly. Right now, Brock hasnt done jack.
And the Cena MATCH was not memorable at all. People are overhyping because he squashed the dude and looking at it with rose tinted glasses.
The rose tinted glasses for Brock is silly.
That’s a shame. It would be better if we all didn’t know that the belt is immediately going back to Cena. WWE messed this up.
I think you mean “if we all didn’t know the belt was going to Reigns at Mania.”
I’ll always have Brock suplexing Cena 16 times at Summerslam, so it’s worth it to me. But yeah, for WWE, putting the belt on Brock knowing he’d only make a handful of appearances over months and months? Probably not the best business decision.
The thing about the Brock contract is that, as it turns out, it wasn’t really a success for the WWE. He wasn’t the draw that they expected him to be, at least for the amount of money that they were paying him. And they know that they can’t offer him less/an inflation-adjusted amount.
It’s almost like booking Brock in a 50-50 feud with Triple H for almost a year ruined the guy’s drawing power or something. Or, that the whole idea of ‘drawing power’ was destroyed when WWE decided to eliminate their PPV business.
Or that having literally the first thing he did when he got back was lose to Cena was mind-bogglingly stupid and killed some of his mystique.
Good for Brock, if this is true. It’s nice to see a guy not have to act desperate. The guy can do as he pleases. He shouldn’t have to “love the business” or whatever line of crap that they usually feed to you in order to convince you that you should ruin your body and your family because Harley Race did it back in 1974. He’s making money for his family and doing it on his terms. What more could you ask for? He’s living the American Dream.
I’m really going to miss seeing him destroy people, but he wasn’t doing it that much lately anyway. That said, it sucks that his only real matches were with Undertaker, Big Show, HHH, and Cena. Anyone else? And for what? So Cena can get his win back at Wrestlemania? It would be interesting to see a young guy who could use a big moment by beating a guy like Brock, but it appears that the guy who is already untouchable is the only guy to get a rub from all this.
So, what did all this really accomplish in the long run?
What has the last decade accomplished in the long run. At this point all we have to show for the future is, “At least we didn’t ruin the Shield” which is basically despite themselves in the case of Ambrose, a desperation heel push for Rollins done out of necessity and the company’s love affair with Reigns as the next John Cena.
my bet is Brock retains at Mania then drops it the next night on Raw.
I wanted to see them make Brock the conquering despot of the WWE. After he destroyed the Undertaker, destroyed Cena, nobody is left to oppose him. Cena should have valliantly risen to challenge him at NOC, and got murdered again, this time being forced to submit.
At which point Heyman politely tells the Authority THEIR services are no longer required, and Brock and Paul’s Reign of Terror begins on the WWE. Lesnar walks away because nobody is worthy, Paul becomes the new evil overlord of the show. Occasionally Lesnar returns for a few segments to destroy someone, and remind the roster they still aren’t worthy. You have #1 contender tourneys where Dolph Ziggler and Sheamus face him. Dolph gets destroyed but is so scrappy the audience is almost in tears as their hero falls, making Ziggler an instant martyr to the cause and forever beloved by fans. Sheamus puts on hossagadeon but can’t win. Eventually Reigns (or whoever) rises through the ranks, becomes powerful enough, and has the backing of the entire lockerroom as they stand united to take down Brock and Heyman. As someone counts the 1-2-3, the entire lockerrom comes out to celebrate the title returning to the WWE, and Lesnar/Heyman being kicked out.
It’s a great feel good story….. and then rollins curbstomps the winner, cashes in as Mania goes off the air, and the show ends with Heyman laughing at the crowd and the locker room while his NEW champion holds the belt up high. This sets up the final push to end Heyman’s reign, while Roman gets himself in better shape to be a true main eventer, and ends at Summerslam with a spear to Rollins to take the belt cleanly.
I want this. Make this happen.
But that would require longterm planning and commitment, and not getting spooked by weekly ratings reports.
Too much like wrasslin. We just want to put smiles on people’s faces, kay?
The only thing “Deadman” about The Undertaker anymore is the fact that he wrestles like a corpse now.
How annoying will it be if a year passes and all he did was feud with Cena and have one match with Undertaker?
Happy that I get to see more catch wrestling in MMA. Sad part will be Romans defeating BROCKLESNAR at Wrestlemania.
Although…it’s not too late to have a F5 countered into a RKO close out the upcoming Wrestlemania
