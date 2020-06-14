Edge Was Reportedly Injured While Filming His WWE Backlash Match

Edge is half of the most hyped match on tonight’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view, his WrestleMania rematch with Randy Orton that’s been promoted as “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.” Now, outlets including Fightful and the Wrestling Observer are reporting that Edge suffered an injury during the filming of the match.
Edge vs. Orton is Backlash’s one pre-taped match; the rest of the show airs live on the WWE Network today. Fightful Select reports that Edge tore a tricep during that taping. So far, there’s no word on at what point in the taping the injury occurred or if it changed anything about the outcome or content of the match.
The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever is Edge’s third in WWE since he retired in 2011 due to neck issues. After an emotional return at the 2020 Royal Rumble, he began feuding with his former tag partner Randy Orton, which led to a long Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania in April. The feud continued after WWE’s biggest show of the year on Raw, with a challenge laid out for a rematch that would achieve “greatest ever” status and characters like Christian and Ric Flair weighing in on the bout.
Edge is currently signed to a multi-year deal with WWE.