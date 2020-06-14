Edge Was Reportedly Injured While Filming His WWE Backlash Match

Edge is half of the most hyped match on tonight’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view, his WrestleMania rematch with Randy Orton that’s been promoted as “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.” Now, outlets including Fightful and the Wrestling Observer are reporting that Edge suffered an injury during the filming of the match.

Edge vs. Orton is Backlash’s one pre-taped match; the rest of the show airs live on the WWE Network today. Fightful Select reports that Edge tore a tricep during that taping. So far, there’s no word on at what point in the taping the injury occurred or if it changed anything about the outcome or content of the match.