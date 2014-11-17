Ethan Carter III Has Been Sidelined By Injury, And Sadly It’s Not Just A Bruised Ego

Uh oh! Looks like Ethan Carter III’s bicep is in trouble trouble trouble trouble trouble trouble trouble. EC3 is currently undergoing surgery for a torn bicep, and there’s a possibility that he could be out for up to six months. EC3 had to be pulled from Saturday night’s House of Hardcore show in Philadelphia at the former ECW arena. EC3 at the ECW arena was a thing I didn’t know I needed in my life until the possibility was dangled in front of me, but whatever, it’s fine. We all know the legendary CW Anderson was the real draw for that show.

Here’s a super gross picture he posted to Instagram prior to the surgery:

A post shared by ecIII (@therealec3) on Nov 16, 2014 at 1:58pm PST

There’s no confirmation that that’s the part of his body that needs to be surgically repaired, but I’m gonna say it is, because, y’know:

Of course this is devastating to all of us here at UPROXX who have an incredibly deep-seated love for EC3, tempered only by our drastic fear that his family could buy and sell our jobs at their leisure. Their spoiled, entitled, velvet-clad leisure. We here at With Spandex would like to wish Mr. The Third a speedy recovery, and politely suggest from a safe distance that he use this time away from the ring to reconsider his actions and maybe try to mend some fences with Rockstar Spud.