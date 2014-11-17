Ethan Carter III Has Been Sidelined By Injury, And Sadly It’s Not Just A Bruised Ego

Uh oh! Looks like Ethan Carter III’s bicep is in trouble trouble trouble trouble trouble trouble trouble. EC3 is currently undergoing surgery for a torn bicep, and there’s a possibility that he could be out for up to six months. EC3 had to be pulled from Saturday night’s House of Hardcore show in Philadelphia at the former ECW arena. EC3 at the ECW arena was a thing I didn’t know I needed in my life until the possibility was dangled in front of me, but whatever, it’s fine. We all know the legendary CW Anderson was the real draw for that show.
Here’s a super gross picture he posted to Instagram prior to the surgery:
There’s no confirmation that that’s the part of his body that needs to be surgically repaired, but I’m gonna say it is, because, y’know:
Of course this is devastating to all of us here at UPROXX who have an incredibly deep-seated love for EC3, tempered only by our drastic fear that his family could buy and sell our jobs at their leisure. Their spoiled, entitled, velvet-clad leisure. We here at With Spandex would like to wish Mr. The Third a speedy recovery, and politely suggest from a safe distance that he use this time away from the ring to reconsider his actions and maybe try to mend some fences with Rockstar Spud.
I guess he learned something from his NXT pro after all.
:(
That one hit me right in the heart, you bastard :(
I hate that I’m +1ing that.
-100
ECIII’s real injury is a broken heart.
/( °□°)╯︵ ┻━┻
This guy seems like a jerk who is very full of himself, IMO. I’d beat him up, that’s for sure.
he’s like Matthew McConaughey (who’s also his friend (WHICH IS TOTALLY REAL)). would you beat Matthew McConaughey up?
Is that a muscle tear or the galaxy Rust Cohle saw in the True Detective finale?
This sucks. :(
EC3 should take this time to go hang out with his awesome cousin for a while– DB’s shenanigans on NXT were some of the best parts of any season. Maybe go see what Dirty Curty’s been up to?
It would be so outstanding if he were able to appear as ECIII on Impact and Derrick Bateman on NXT.
WIth EC3 out, does Impact have any chance of surviving? I say…maybe.