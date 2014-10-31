Eve Torres May Soon Be Returning To Armbar The Crap Out Of The Divas Division

10.31.14 4 years ago 31 Comments

Get ready to do booty-pop moonsaults of joy, because former Divas Champion Eve Torres may be returning to the WWE soon.

For those who just started watching last week or something, Eve was a vaguely Latin, blandly attractive, passable competent performer for most of her wrestling career, then pulled Batista, becoming a top-notch sexy submission boss before immediately quitting. In real life Torres is married to Rener Gracie of the legendary Gracie Jiu-Jitsu dynasty and has been teaching self defense courses at his school since leaving WWE. She has also has a small role the El Ray Network’s Matador and might fall in love with Jackie Chan or something.

Well, it seems as though Eve may be yearning for the wrestling spotlight again, because she’s popped up on a list of names and phrases newly trademarked by WWE. A few other interesting tidbits from the list…

– Brad Maddox has had his name re-trademarked. Sadly no new trademark for Ava Bailey.

– The word SLAYOMI has been trademarked in ALL CAPS. Hopefully this heralds the return of the eye-patch as Naomi transforms into full-time murderous pirate.

– WWE Fast Lane. This is reportedly the name of next year’s February PPV, as WWE is apparently just owning up to the fact that Elimination Chamber has always been a show we all wish we could fast-forward through on the Road to Wrestlemania.

– And finally, WWE has also trademarked Support the Twins. Get it? Because boobs? Komen month is over, right? Mmmm, can’t wait to see the Usos in their new Support the Twins tube tops.

So, what were we talking about? Right, Eve Torres! Come back soon Eve, and please stay far away from these jackholes…

via Wrestling Inc.

