Everything You Need To Know From The Austin/McMahon Podcast: CM Punk, Cesaro And Millennials

You all stuck around on the WWE Network after Monday Night Raw, right? Last night was the highly-anticipated live episode of the Stone Cold Steve Austin podcast, with special guest Vince McMahon. It was scheduled to last an hour, but Vince called an audible and added on 15 more minutes because HE’S VINCE MCMAHON, DAMMIT. Anyway, it was a very entertaining show, but some of Vince’s answers are a bit worrisome. And don’t worry, he ended up addressing the new CM Punk developments. As the Senior Flag Controversy And Podcast Correspondent here at WithSpandex, allow me to hit some of the important points.
- Vince on the WWE Network: “I do have high expectations… it just takes a little while to build up all the content.” He also said a deal for the UK is coming “soon” but didn’t commit to a date.
- On wrestling vs. “sports entertainment”: “Pro wrestling is what my dad did… Telling stories, that’s what we do.”
- On Raw’s opening segments: Stone Cold implied that opening promos tended to run a bit long, and Vince partially agreed, saying that story elements need to be established… no “wrestling for wrestling’s sake.”
- On performers being cautious backstage: Stone Cold observed that wrestlers are walking on eggshells backstage for fear that “if they piss somebody off here, there goes their career.” Vince answered, “Well, don’t piss anybody off.”
- On younger members of the roster, a.k.a. “millennials”: First of all, I want the person who taught Vince that word found, and I want them punished. Here’s Vince’s quote… “They’re not as ambitious, quite frankly… they don’t necessarily want to reach for that brass ring. The last one to really reach for that brass ring in all likelihood was John Cena.” He sees Bray Wyatt and the former members of The Shield as people who are really striving, though.
- On one of Stone Cold’s current favorite performers, Cesaro: “He doesn’t quite have the charisma, he doesn’t have quite the verbal skills. Maybe it’s because he’s Swiss, I don’t know in terms of European style… at the moment, he lacks it.”
- On his love of pushing people into swimming pools: “It happened to Nick Bockwinkel, it happened to Dusty Rhodes… I love pranks, as you know. And the look on someone’s face as you shove them and they’re in the air… it is one of the funniest things in the world.”
- On Shane McMahon’s whereabouts: “He’s busy working in Japan, he’s got his fingers in a lot of pots, and he’s a happy camper. He’s enjoying his family.”
- On CM Punk: “I would like to apologize… Punk got some severance papers on the day he got married. That was coincidence, so I want to personally apologize for that. Other than that, the only thing I want to say about Punk is that there have been a number of individuals in the past who’ve been disgruntled and said a lot of things about the organization. I’m not going to wash the dirty laundry in public, I don’t think there’s any reason for that. I think there are a lot of things he may say that he may regret one day in terms of looking back at it, but nonetheless, I hope that one day we’ll be able to get back together again.” He has not heard the Art of Wrestling interview with Colt Cabana. “I understand he used a lot of expletives and things of that nature.”
- On working with Stone Cold: “Sometimes, you were so hard-headed, it was not to be believed.” Austin reveals that Vince was going to fine him $650,000 for walking out on his contract, but he managed to talk it down to $250,000.
- On the end of The Undertaker’s streak: Vince owns up to being the one who made the call, saying Brock Lesnar was the right guy at the right time.
- On Brock Lesnar’s absence: “He’s a special attraction… to me, it’s not about the title that draws the people into the arena. It’s about the performer and about his opponent, and about his story… It’s not really about the title. Does it help sometimes? Sure it does. But it’s not just about the title.”
- On Sting: “I would be surprised if he doesn’t show up at WrestleMania.”
- On “Macho Man” Randy Savage’s Hall of Fame candidacy: We will “absolutely, definitely” see Savage in the Hall of Fame. Vince gave no concrete date, though.
- On WWE’s competition: “Our competition is anything on television. Our competition is anything at a live event, whether it’s Disney or a concert, or whatever it is. That is tough competition.”
- On his age, and if/when he’ll eventually step down: “Am I out of touch? No. Am I 69 years old? Yes.”
So, he’s comfortable with calling a large chunk of his roster unmotivated and devaluing the legacy of a championship he helped make legendary… but he’s not out of touch.
Triple H, if you’re reading this, WE NEED YOU BACK.
Of course the millennial wouldn’t get it in Vince’s world.
WWE is the only company around that has people over the age of 50 in the office past noon on Fridays.
. . .HUH?. . .
And Cesaro… fuck you Vince. You couldn’t see/hear how over he was at Mania? You just didn’t WANT him to be over.
@illcosby That shit is infuriating to read. Cesaro doesn’t currently have “it” because you won’t LET him. It’s hard for someone to grab a brass ring that’s being dangled 50 fucking feet over their goddamn head.
“Then reach harder.” – Vince McMahon
Like it or not, he basically challenged/dared the bulk of the roster with those statements. It’s been well documented he respects those who step up and accept those challenges. The ones who are too scared/cautious to do anything, he doesn’t respect.
Addendum: As far as Cesaro not having mic skills… Isn’t that why you gave him PAUL FUCKING HEYMAN as a manager for all of 5 minutes? That problem was solved until Vince remembered that Brock Lesnar is a thing and WWE’s characters can only do 1 thing at a time.
@DSmithImages Kind of hard for someone to “step up” when they’re not given a chance to.
DSmithImages, right, I can agree with that as it applies to any industry leader…
But they have to know what they have with Cesaro. Not everyone can suplex Swagger from outside the ring into it. Not everyone can pick Show up and throw him over the top rope. Not everyone can do the swing to a 400lb guy. This is a guy who has IT written across his forehead.
@TmF – Again, Vince is the type of person that expects people to “make” things happen themselves. He said those comments and I’m guessing he’s thinking “How are certain people going to respond to this?”
@illcosby I’m not disagreeing with anything you said about Cesaro, but Vince’s comments made it abundantly clear: It’s not about what happens INSIDE the ring. It’s about what happens outside. I’m sure they are perfectly aware of what Cesaro can do inside, and that is why they’ll have him work long television matches.
It’s the outside the ring part, though, that is the problem. I say this as a fan of his work, but I understand what McMahon is saying.
@DSmithImages “Make things happen themselves”? Zack Ryder just punched his laptop screen after reading your comment.
DSmith… he can do everything outside of the ring except deliver a scripted promo written by the same guy who writes for Orton.
He’s not getting pushed as he should because he himself can’t use a mic and now the company doesn’t know what to do. It’s not about banging on the stall door and asking for more RAW time while Vince is taking a shit. It’s organizational cluelessness— not Cesaro.
He has the look of a long-term babyface, he’s got a lean non-roided body, and much of his issues with the mic can be covered up if they went back to that great heat-generating tool– a manager.
The problem is they’ve forgotten how to do any of that, not that Cesaro isn’t the right guy. He is. He’s the total package if they worked with him in maximizing his strengths and hiding his weaknesses. They just don’t do this anymore.
@MagSeven Neither of us know the full story with what happened to Ryder. How did he handle things backstage? Did he step up when things got pulled out from under him? Those are the elements we aren’t really privy to, yet they play a big factor in things.
@illcosby Maybe this will be the catalyst for a change. Again, I hope so because I do enjoy Cesaro’s work and think he can be a big star.
I can’t be the only one who thinks Cesrao DOES have charisma and that his accent doesn’t really make him bad on the mic, right?
@Eve-L – I think it’s more his personality. He might be Swiss, but he has a definite reserved/laid back but businesslike German personality.
Granted, they should have played that up from the get go. I said in another part of the thread that he looks like a Bond villain so I think he could easily play that type of character.
@Baltimore Dan yes, let’s not forget the Cesaro section signs that at one point WWE was supposedly giving away were later being taken. WWE doesn’t want Cesaro to succeed and they’ve done all they can to squash his momentum.
He’s not a killer on the mic but he’s solid, more so than Reigns at the very least. His accent makes him stand out compared to many others but doesn’t make him difficult to understand, that is why they had him doing some of the media in other countries and things like the roster reveal for 2k15.
Again, I hope WWE is doing this on purpose to try and create the groundswell that Daniel Bryan received after being dicked around by the company because if not, everyone who isn’t fighting for Cesaro against Vince is out of touch as much as the old man is.
@DSmithImages I agree but I like that low-key aspect of him. Oh well. My little smarky opinion does’t matter in the grand scheme of things, does it…
It was interesting to me, the juxtaposition of Austin – who had quite a bit of “We just don’t know what to do” and crap gimmicks – and McMahon talking about Cesaro. He addressed it head on, everyone was for Cesaro after Wrestlemania, then they did a nonsensical “I’m a Paul Heyman Guy” heel-ish turn and then he disappeared.
And when called on clearly mishandling, all we heard was “He’s Swiss and doesn’t have it.”
Cesaro is my favorite wrestler on the WWE roster right now. I was pretty much a deflated balloon on the floor for the rest of the podcast. How can Vince be so down on all the young talent?
I always thought Cesaro was good on the mic, or at least serviceable. And even if it’s not through talking, he brings so much personality. The way her wore the Gadsden flag as a scarf, the way he holds himself, his amazing disbelief when Sami Zayn kicked out of the Neutralizer at 1 — he has so many ways to show personality and emotion, and he’s good at it.
i actually liked this. i think vince and austin should do this once a year as a state of the WWE thing were he gets honest and answers questions
Vince wants T-shirts sold…Make-A-Wish kids kissed…jokes to be clean…and shoulder blocks to be hard. Cena is everything wrong with wrestling and the WWE today. Vince has his second coming of Hogan…and it’s every bit as awful as the first go round.
but wrestling the sport isn’t profitable.
Cena’s not the problem. It’s the writing. The best and most important matches during the Hogan era were the mid-card matches. The midcard was important back then.
It’s not now, which is a problem when you have like 6+ hours of programming to fill.
Cena making Make a Wish kids happy is a bad thing? What?
I LOVED the Cesaro question and answer. Austin tells Vince that Cesaro is his favorite. Vince tells Austin that Cesaro is nobodies favorite. Vince forgets the part where Cesaro was the most over guy in the room at Wrestlemania for awhile and then dismisses it because he’s Swiss, ,or something.
Not out of touch at all.
But come on, Cesaro doesn’t have the mic skills of Roman or Brock.
@Huells Half Brother Or Daniel Bryan.
I love Daniel Bryan, but his mic skill are on par with face Bret Hart.
And, wow, look at that push Erick Rowan is getting. Because he just oozes mic skills and charisma.
I read an article last week where a Wall Street analyst said that investors in WWE’s stock feel the company needs a new CEO to stop the value of the company from tanking, but acknowledged that was highly unlikely, since VKM controls 80% of the stock.
He’s easily the most successful wrestling promoter ever, but deep down he will always be a trailer park carny. And now he’s an out-of-touch trailer park carny. And it shows in the product.
+1
If Vince McMahon is not out of touch, would someone please have him explain A New Day to us?
I like how shafted VKM’s voice is, as he’d just spent the last god knows how long calling audibles for THAT episode of f’n RAW.
Got it. No “wrestling for wrestling’s sake.” On your wrestling show. And nobody has any ambition but John Cena. Right.
He was 100% right about “wrestling for wrestling’s sake”. It’s always been about the characters/personalities/angles/etc. What is the point of two people going out there and having a match for no reason?
Titles. Competition.
That’s the base plotline. Everything else stems from that. At the end of the day you can fall back on, GUy A and Guy B both want to be the champion and this match sets either of them up for a shot at it.
@DSmithImages Maybe a good way to fill up some time by not having a talking segment which says nothing, but instead having a wrestling segment, while not heavy on storyline context, at least could impress with the athletic prowess of the people involved?
Besides, I have no idea what Vince sees as “wrestling for wrestling’s sake” when there are matches almost every week on RAW that don’t really have a story or a feud behind them and are just fillers.
And he says the titles aren’t important, but sometimes they’re the only reason they come up with for people to have wrestling matches. Which would be alright, but not so much when at the same time he undermines the importance of those same titles, so everything is still dumb and barely makes sense.
Just remember, the guy talking down “Wrestling for wrestling’s sake” is the same guy who booked an Iron Man Match to headline the biggest wrestling show in the world that featured two guys doing headlocks for like, 20 minutes.
@Lulzovich For me, personally, there has to be a reason for the two people fighting for me to have interest. Has a “wrestling for wrestling’s sake” instance of two people just having a match without a storyline hooked me before? Sure… but it’s few and far between.
As for matches without a feud or storyline, I’ll take last night’s show as an example. The only thing that really didn’t have a pre-existing story to it was Bray vs. R-Truth… and even that was a squash to get to the post-match interview/Ambrose’s involvement. Even Mizdow vs. Fernando had a hint of something based on the tag-team match from earlier, the tension building between Mizdow and Miz, and then the Uso’s involvement.
@Lulzovich I forgot to add – that’s not saying the storylines are bad. That’s a different discussion, and I’d most likely agree with you on that.
@Disco Stu Doesn – I’m pretty certain the Iron Man match had a definite story/angle going into that one. It wasn’t just a cold “Let’s have Bret and Shawn wrestle for 60 minutes” type of thing.
Oh sure, the match itself had a story behind it, which ended up being entirely counter to what actually transpired in the ring. Half the match was Shawn working a chinlock.
I agree with you, in principle, what I was trying to point out was that Vince is really inconsistent with this stuff.
@Disco Stu Doesn I won’t argue with you on Vince being inconsistent… nor will I argue with you that the Iron Man match has been vastly overrated over the years.
@Baltimore Dan agreed 100%. Not once have I ever seen Smackdown announce a “random” match with two great guys involved and though “WTF? did they bump into each other backstage, or do they have a crush on the same Diva or something? Why are these professional fighters fighting during their working hours????”
Baltimore Dan summed up my thoughts exactly. These are wrestlers, right? They presumably are here to wrestle? And yeah, if there’s back stage stuff going on, that can add a lot of drama. But there’s drama inherent in sports – which is a huge part of *why people like sports*. And like Brandon’s always saying: tell the story in the ring. One guy’s a heel and the other’s a face? Show me in the ring. Through wrestling.
“He doesn’t quite have the charisma, he doesn’t have quite the verbal skills. Maybe it’s because he’s Swiss, I don’t know in terms of European style… at the moment, he lacks it.”
So Roman Reigns does have the verbal skills?
A family tree makes up for a lot of glaring weaknesses.
Vince is Jerry Jones/Al Davis.
This is the truth.
I think Al Davis is the better example. Al Davis was a genius. He built amazing teams from scrap parts. Then he went crazy and destroyed a franchise.
Jerry Jones was never a genius. He relied on the genius of one coach, who he then ran out of town.
We can only hope that Triple H isn’t Mark Davis.
Nah.I think Bill Wirtz is a better comparison. Like the Hawks, the WWE has a strong roster that could take it to the next level. But it’s the incompetence of the owner that’s holding them back.
And probably like Wirtz, people are going to talk about how the franchise changed for the better after Vince dies.
Seems about what I would expect from Vince. Which makes me wonder if this was honest or him just playing it up for us smarks.
I do think he handled the CM Punk comments about as best he could. No reason to get into the shouting contest. The comments on Cesaro were just funny to me. It’s basically Vince, a 69 year old dude with a spotty track record, saying this guy isn’t good for wholly subjective reasons that actually make no real sense objectively. Oh, also, someone should tell Vince that his storytelling sucks. Cause boy howdy, does it suck.
I actually didn’t mind his comments about Brock Lesnar and the title. I agree with what David Shoemaker had written about it a couple of months ago where he suggested much the same, that the title itself was less a draw than the storyline concepts it could evoke. Whether or not WWE is doing that right is another matter. But it can work.
Also, his comments about millenials is exactly what I would expect from a 69 year old multi-millionaire American Republican. Can’t say it phases me in the least.
I didn’t mind the Brock comments, either. Hell… Heyman made it a part of the storyline on Raw last night during his segment.
Yeah, I think millennials need to pull themselves up by the bootstraps and utilize the connections their fathers built and maintained for decades.
“Telling stories, that’s what we do.” Really? Well apparently creative didn’t get the memo Vince
“Maybe it’s because he’s Swiss” or maybe because you’re a bigot.
Can’t say anything snarky about his Punk comments because I thought he handled it like a champ…
And calling the roster “unmotivated”…how about “demoralized”? Practically no room at the top of the card as long as you know who is around. And it’s hilarious that he says “well don’t piss anyone off” but also says the roster needs to take initiative. VKM is as self aware as a sock puppet.
Was/Is Cesaro really that bad on the mic? I don’t think so at all. He’s had some pretty good promos and the promo in the video package buildup up the IC match vs. Ziggler was really good.
Seriously. And it is obvious the European crowds absolutely love the dude, plus he can do press throughout Europe with ease.
It’s not that Cesaro is “bad” on the mic. But some guys just have a charisma to them that goes beyond any words they might actually say. 99% of what made Hogan (the 80’s in-his-prime Hulkster) so fucking awesome was that his charisma punched you in the face through your TV screen. Austin found it once he became “Stone Cold”, The Rock found it once he established his “People’s Champ” persona and Cena…well…fucking Cena found it by being a lukewarm watered down homage to The Rock.
For Cesaro, they should have played up how his personality is far more German than Swiss. He already looks like a Bond villain so it would have been interesting to see them go that route with him.
I don’t know. I think Cesaro is charismatic. Maybe in low-key self-confident badass way more than in an annoying in-your-face way but I guess Vince and I have very different taste in wrestl– er, I mean “sports entertainers”..
I hate to be that girl, but the thing they need to play up on Cesaro is that he’s sexy as hell. I’m totally cool with the casual, calm, collected villain/face, but dude. You’re hot. Let’s acknowledge it.
To tumblr!
In terms of punch-your-face charisma, I don’t think Cesaro is any better or worse than someone like, well, let’s say Bret Hart.
I have to believe the Cesaro thing is a work because holy fuck. I just watched the WMXXX Battle Royal again and the crowd loved Cesaro so damn much, especially when he did the swing, was uppercutting people to death, and tossed Big Show over the top rope. How is he not the most marketable dude ever, Vince? We all want to be Cesaro, just like everyone wanted to be Austin.
No one wants to be the SWISS SUPERMAN
#LOLCENAWINZ
Honestly, I’d love to hear Cesaro on Austin’s show, if he’s allowed to do it. Cesaro did Jericho’s show, and it was pretty entertaining… but I can imagine the conversation with Austin taking a much different tone.
So woefully out of touch.
The millennial thing shouldn’t bug me as much as it does, because you know, it’s Vince being an old rich Republican, but holy god I’m so tired of that argument. SO. TIRED. OF. IT. The bootstraps concept is already trash, but the idea that these people just handwave the many, many, MANY problems that the current generation has (student loans, low-paying jobs with essentially no security, long hours, no social services to the level that older people got back in the day, etc) drives me so goddamn crazy. They just don’t get it. The average millennial isn’t the supposed burnout who plays video games all day and checks his/her phone. They try to work for a living and then go to that type of entertainment because we’re burned out and tired. Many of them didn’t want to work as hard as their parents because they saw how goddamn miserable they were. Many of them also read about other countries and how they have sane work weeks (and yet seem to get the same amount of work done, fancy that!) and lots of leisure time with no fear of losing their job. It’s not about being lazy. It’s about taking a stand against absolutely terrible working conditions.
And yeah, I don’t blame the talent for being unmotivated. All the ideas go toward the boring golden boy, the booking prevents anyone from getting over with the fans…why is this so hard?
Also, Cesaro on Countdown, even scripted (?), is way more entertaining than anything Cena has ever said. (And Cena on those programs, woof!) Hell, Randy Orton sounds like a cool guy you’d want to get drunk with from time to time. That’s their actual personality…not the “character” given by some hack writer who failed in Hollywood.
I really wish someone would find a way to buyout the McMahon portion of stock in the company, because a change needs to happen if this company is going to survive in the next decade.
^A Bible you can believe in.
Yes, its a def just a “rich republican” way of thinking… Despite the fact that I personally know groups of blue collar guys, of varying ages, who vote both democrat AND republican on the same election no less, who also have the “millenials are lazy” outlook on the future.
I hate the fact that people are using this as an opportunity for political cheap shots.
@Benoit What opinion of Millenials? They seem to work hard (harder than Baby Boomers), more ethically (more ethically than Baby Boomers), give to charity (more than Baby Boomers) and have to deal with insane health care and student loan costs that Baby Boomers didn’t have to deal with. They also committed a fraction of the crime of Baby Boomers. Not to mention having to deal with outsourcing overseas and tightening government spending (with little tax cut benefits enjoyed by their generation). The Millenials that I have worked with tend to work me into the ground. What general negative traits do you see in that generation compared to previous generations?
Fuck, this is like the fifth time that I’ve had to have the “millenials are lazy” discussion in the past week. But here goes: Millenials need a goal to strive for before they do anything. Unlike previous generations, they don’t just work for the sake of working. Whether it’s an early promotion, working on a passion project, or hell even the opportunity to work alongside somebody that they admire, if there’s something at the end of the road that they want they will hussle.
Ill be honest. Your reasoning doesnt make me sympathetic to millenials at all. In fact it sort of reinforces the point being made by benoits bible. They wont work unless they have a carrot. And its someone else’s job to show or give them the carrot. I know you arent directly saying that, but thats the implication that Im getting from it.
I mean I get what you are saying, and I agree that people work best when they believe in the work they are doing, but thats not the way the real world works all the time. Sometimes it sucks and you have to put on your big boy pants and suck it up while you find out what those things are and how to get them. No one is entitled to just be given them. They should be earned. And you have to start walking down a road, any road really, before you can see the one you want to live on.
As far as the passion projects goes, Ive seen numerous people, millenials and older, not be able to work on their passion project the way they want to because they didnt have the skill set needed, or the time, or something else, it just generally wasnt feasible to contribute the way they wanted to. They chose to not contribute, but still whined that they couldnt contribute. It was basically their way or the highway and they chose the highway and still bitched about it. Its like complaining about something, but not having an answer on how to do it better. This is what Vince and Austin were getting at when Austin would just shoot down ideas and not bring new ones to the table. Thats not good for business. The way I see Vince and the writers working is that its OK to disagree with them and an idea, just have your own idea to suggest in its place and not be like Austin who was all “Im not doing that and fuck all if I know what to do, but I aint doin that!” Thats bad for business. Maybe your idea isnt great, but it jogs a writer or Vince’s mind to think of something that works. Austin was able to get away with that because when he did it, he was #1 in the company and basically had Vince by the short and curlies. But, eventually Vince called his bluff and it cost him a quarter million dollars on top of not getting paid for 8 months. Austin probably lost over a million dollars in that whole episode.
My overall impression after it ended: hopefully this is to 2014-15 WWE as the “good guys versus bad guys” speech was to 1997-98 WWF. Roughly the same time of the year, too.
Very telling that Vince talked about being in competition with everything on TV and in pop culture, being very self-assured in his view of what “milennials” are like, and then talking about gearing the show to eliminate continuity because there are no longer attention spans when the biggest things going right now are long-term serialized storytelling and shared universes. Wrestling was doing the live-action shared universe thing decades before Marvel started (I’ve often made fun of “we know who THAT is Taz!” but if Marvel movies had commentators the end credits would be full of “What’s Thanos doing in the Impact Zone???”) yet, as has been pointed out in this very comment section, they wouldn’t even let Heyman manage two people at the same time if they weren’t in the same storyline. Viewers are able to keep the cast of Game of Thrones (relatively) straight in their heads and are being judged by a man who barely manages to remember which side his own roster is on. That also puts a bit of a dent in his whole thing of matches must have storyline significance when people like Alica Fox’s alignment is apparently determined by a random spin of the wheel before every match.
A-fucking-men to all of that.
Marvel has made a killing with these movies, the most popular shows on cable are the complicated ones with lots of characters and back story, yet we’re all too dumb to understand continuity? Really?
Excellent point. And when we say “viewers in 2014 are happy to follow large casts and serialized plots”, we’re talking about the tv landscape after the success of “Lost”, mostly. And “Lost” was 10 dang years ago!
But then you look at the highest rated shows on tv (NCISes, Big Bang) and see that even if serialization leads to more complex and intriguing shows, they can’t beat the raw power of simplicity (and that the less complex shows can have more episodes a year than the complex ones can).
Most of the highest-rated shows on NETWORK TV aren’t watched your next audience. They skew much older than the desired target demo that WWE should be focused on.
Oh and also “I enjoy the look of helplessness on a person’s face when I shove them into a pool?” Don’t be a bully, be a STAR.
That was some Patrick Bateman shit.
One rebuttal on Vince’s comments on Cesaro: Rumors have said that the WWE has tried to kill everything that would make Cesaro marketable. They have apparently:
1) Told him to stop doing the Swing, even after they put him with Heyman who repeatedly billed him as the King of Swing and made merch with King of Swing on it.
2) Have him holding back on doing the Euro uppercuts, which I would imagine would be coming from the WWE, as I have no idea why he would do that otherwise.
3) Tried to (and seemingly successfully) stopped crowds from using Cesaro Section signs.
HOW CAN YOU NOT MARKET THAT? The crowd gave you a YES! chant and you have marketed that successfully enough. ONE WORD! And the guy who was over at your biggest show, with a popular signature move, and multiple people at shows actively telling you TO YOUR FACE that they are there specifically for the guy who somehow does not have “IT?” Sounds more like you are actively trying to stop him from being “IT” to me.
If you watch the Monday Night War or the episodes of Rivalries for Austin/McMahon, they rave about how great the Attitude Era is due to the fact that the main event picture was so crowded back then. You could and should easily have the same amount of guys or more in the main event picture than you did back then, and Cesaro should be one of those guys.
If I’m Cesaro and hearing this, I’d say to myself “fuck it, if he thinks I can’t make something happen, I’ll show him, and blow through every roadblock they put in my way” and start doing everything they’re (supposedly) telling me not to do.
No fucks given Cesaro would be the best thing… until the WWE kills it.
Kids: Can we see the elephant? We’ll give you money!
Homer: For the ninth time, no!
[slams door; doorbell rings again]
Wait a minute…this gives me an idea.
[hammers a “Go away” sign into the ground outside]
So Ive been thinking about the whole Vince/millenial thing and I think a lot of it is getting blown way out of proportion. Most people would say that I have the same “opinion” of “millenials” that Vince does, but what Ive come to realize is that its not so much about them being lazy and unmotivated as much as it is they just have different priorities. They dont want to strive to be what I wanted to be, just like I didnt want to strive to be what the guys before me were. And thats OK. I spoke with my bosses and with HR to make sure we would be legally cleared and discussed with them individually what they wanted to do, their expectations, our expectations and the reality in our eyes that they would be facing due to their expectation. It was basically meeting to make sure that everyone’s expectations, ours and their, were in line and that there were no secrets. We made it clear that if someone wanted to do 9-6 and turned in great work, so long as we could afford to keep paying them, they would have a job, but that this same person shouldnt expect a promotion or big raise just for “being there” when there are other guys busting ass 8-7 or even longer in some cases and turning in the same or better work.
And its worked great to be honest. The guys who want to come in, do their job and go home arent so on edge thinking they have to compete with everyone just keep their job, the guys who want to bust ass and move up are learning how to manage instead of back stab to get ahead. We have a much more functional office than the one I came up in, with a lot less stress and more productivity.
I think in Vince’s case though its a little different. As big as the wrestling industry is, it is still dwarfed by other traditional industries. The guys who choose to make this their job got into it because they wanted to be Flair, Hogan, Rock, Austin, Taker, Cena, HHH, HBK, Bret Hart, Sting, insert any influential champion or legend here really. They didnt get into be enhancement talent. Vince wants to see that fire, that desire to be a champion.We have all heard that locker room is a very different place today than it was yesterday. Guys are friendlier to each other, less back stabbing is going on, which is great, but its also a double edged sword. When everyone is friends, competition becomes less fierce and intense. If I dislike a guy in the locker room, my goal might be beat them at this game. To be better, to get louder pops, to make more money, to get better stories with more established guys. Its going to push me to be the absolute best at what I do in order to win. Sure, Im competitive with my friends, but its different, its about competing for the sake of competing and the thrill of having one over my buddy in that friendly way. Its like an All-Star game vs a Championship game. The All Star game is a fun time with friends, but a Championship game is vastly more important and more serious.
I think Vince wants that championship game mentality in his locker room when he has an All Star game mentality at the moment. And yes, its almost entirely of his own making, but its also changed due to way society has changed, how people how changed their priorities and outlooks on life and how the business itself has changed as new guys learn from the mistakes of the past and the veterans. For example, you probably wont ever see a Ric Flair in OR out of the ring again. You probably wont ever see a wrestler divorced and remarried 7 times with the financial situation he is in. Why? You no longer have to live your gimmick. Thats what killed Flair financially, living the “Ric Flair” gimmick after he left the arena. On top of it, you have a guy like JBL, who spent the majority of his career basically as enhancement talent and is a millionaire. He sure as shit didnt make all that money during his 04-09 run. He certainly didnt have a 6 year run with the title, between his US feuds, his time off for his back, he had maybe 2-3 years where he was feuding for the big title. But the guy is somehow a millionaire. JBL showing guys how to invest, how to be active in managing their money, how to save and budget stuff.
Wrestling is entertainment and entertainment is a different business. In Hollywood there are guys who make a living as enhancement talent or character actors. They are needed and serve a great role, so if you make a good living at it and are happy, then awesome. But then there are superstar actors who can put asses in seats for a variety of different reasons. They have that “it” factor. Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr, even that awful Justin Beiber has “it.” I dont understand Beiber’s “it” but the kid draws money. Just like in wrestling, not everyone understands why some people are popular, they dont understand the “it” that one person has. I find that “it” isnt one thing, its a combination of different things for different people.
TLDR: Vince wants a Championship Game 7 mentality in his locker room and instead he has the All Star game mentality. “It factor” is different for different people. Old people use “millenial” as a catch all for “not doing things like I did them.”
I feel like what sucks is that “it” or “drawing power” is very different to me than it is to Vince. I got into wrestling much later and what keeps my attention is how good people are at their craft. I like people like Ziggler and Cesaro because they are really good at what they do and make everyone look really good at what they do to them. Reigns maybe has the “it” factor to the majority of people that watch WWE, but he’s not good at what he does as a singles wrestler and he’s horrible on the mic. I just have to accept that the audience that Vince wants to cater to isn’t me.
You pretty much nailed it. We might like the Cena character, but that gimmick moves 3 times as much merchandise as the #2 guy. Not a little bit more, not double, TRIPLE the merchandise that #2 moves. We might not get his “it factor” but we are clearly in the minority.
This is how I have come to enjoy the show. As background noise until someone I want to see is on the show and hopefully they get to do their job and do it well. I like the same things in a worker that you do, so i just let the stuff I dont like slide on by.
*NOT LIKE THE CENA CHARACTER
Hey uproxx… About that edit button…
@BlackToothGrin the thing is, it doesn’t seem possible for anyone to overtake Cena in sales. He’s marketed at kids who’ll pester parents to buy a ton of crap, whilst WWE seem to produce 100x more Cena merch than for anyone else (with new shit every month or three) and then live events rarely have much more than Cena merch.
He’ll always sell the most regardless of his position on the card, or the angle he’s in at the time, possibly even after he’s gone (I’d be interested to see sales figures in the post-Austin/Rock, pre-Cena era). It’s probably better to look at those in second and third behind Cena’s sales to see who the crowd is gravitating towards.
Vince!!
This is not getting the attention it deserves.
Lol, sir. Lol for days.
How can a CEO just go and shit on his whole roster of workers and call them unmptivated. Ryder, Kidd, Cesaro, the new day, and all of these guys are doing everything they can to get over and if he sees them as unmotivated, maybe he is the fn problem.
My frustration centers around Vince’s insistence that their competition is every other form of entertainment. While that is true, to an extent, I would argue no show can be all things to all people.
If that’s what Vince wants, he should simply name Cena his Conan, Fallon, etc. type and trot out a celebrity, music act, comedian each night. Have your fun with Larry the Cable Guy, and let wrestling fans move on.
-Vince is very much like Jerry Jones. Jerry get bogged down on the entertainment aspects and forgets about the on the field part. Case on point he wanted Manziel because of jersey selling potential. The kid they drafted, Zach Martin, probably their 5th best player and Jerry STILL yearns for Johnny. Hopefully Hunter can be his Stephen Jones.
-Just let Cesaro go and let him go murder people on Lucha Underground.
-Vince was really defensive about Austin asking about killing the territories. Vince was right about those guys not thinking globally, but they did Walmart the industry.
-He contradicts himself with the young guys talk. He wants guys to take chances, but is fine with them on eggshells. How can you take chances if he’s gonna get killed for it?
– What did JR do besides the Flair incident to get fired? He seemed harder on JR than anyone else.
For me Vince saying “don’t piss anybody off” juxtaposed with Austin telling the story of how Brett busted him open at WM13 against Vince’s wishes kinda summed up the problem with the WWE right now. They’re asking wrestlers to stand out and be different, to reach for the brass ring but also stay the F in line.
You can’t expect great work from employees that are afraid for their jobs. It just doesn’t work like that.
I think Vince’s “millennials” comment is overblown. I bet if you asked him 20 years ago, he’d have said THAT roster wasn’t motivated compared to the guys in the 80s.
I get two things from Vince: the guy is a MASTER manipulator — I think that’s really apparent when you listen to the Punk podcast — and he’s damn fucking weird. All his stars are chosen based on his fixation with “a look” (and to a lesser extent, lineage). This is, apparently, the person who wanted Batista and Orton to main event WM 30. This, apparently, is the person who’s going to put Reigns over Lesnar at WM 31.
Cesaro just doesn’t fit Vince’s image of a championship wrestler, and Vince will see to it that Cesaro never amounts to anything in WWE.
this is so depressing and sad. so, so fucking bad. THE worst. the absolute honest to God worst. I just… I can’t even think of how to express how dark this is making me feel…
I’ve never felt that I wish Vince would just get moved out of the picture as quickly as possible this bad in my life, and I feel bad and guilty for it. I’m not saying I wish he’d die, but I really don’t have much actual real hope before that happens.
It’s pretty depressing. I doubt, but, I hope this was worked. If not, Vince’s legacy isn’t going to end well.
Let’s say this burrito represents being out-of-touch for the average 69 year old man. Based on this podcast, Vince’s burrito would be thirty-five feet long, weighing approximately six hundred pounds.
I don’t see the ” asking wrestlers to stand out and be different, to reach for the brass ring” and “don’t piss anybody off” as contradictions.
Vince obviously want wrestler who take chances and strive to get ahead, but not by making enemies and using dirty tactics backstage. They have to have a passion and guts, and try to get over with what they are given to work with, rather than phoning it in or just nodding along.
Zack Ryder is not a good example, for one thing he made a self-destructing gimmick, once he got a medium push, the whole “I’m overlooked and treated poorly, and live on the internet making fun of myself” reverted to “mildly balding and bland person with a spray tan and 3 catchphrases”. Secondly, he’s not a very good wrestler, and doesn’t stand out in any way.
I thing EC3 / Derrick Bateman is a better example, but then again he had a series of injuries that cooled any momentum he made for himself.
Lastly, I think I understand what Vince means by “wrestling for wrestling’s sake” Now, would RAW have been better had they put say Fandango in a 12 minute match with Mark Henry? Or Diego Matador vs. Justin Gabriel? Most if not all matches on WWEs “main shows” have to add to one or more storylines. Because WWE know it can’t try to top everything out there on pure wrestling spectacle. (It would for one thing increase the risks of injuries…) There’s a fair bit of “wrestling for wrestling’s sake” on Superstars or Main Event, but Vince answered a question on the set up of RAW specifically.
The thing is, Vince could have kept Lesnar on the sideline, buried, the belt for a while, and still gotten a great run of stories. At this point Brock’s beaten Cena twice, so have Heyman come out and cut a real promo on Cena, and how he has to earn his next shot. Then bring out Cesaro in a suit (or another midcard monster), and have Cena try to beat him. Then, cheat. Bring in some lower card minions, build a stable. Injure Cena. Let Cesaro go over him clean thanks to injury. Make him spend three months banging his head against every obstacle possible, doing his underdog thing, only to lose to cheating. You make Cesaro look good going almost toe-to-toe with the biggest name, even winning a pvp or two, before you finally put Cena over. Then have Lesnar/Paul come back, grant Cena his match.
Meanwhile Cesaro rocks a suit as legitimate heel muscle, your lower card guys get face/ring time with the biggest name, and when Cena wins, it is well-earned.
First off, all this “millenial” talk is going to make me strangle some old people. Let’s keep this to wrestling.
FACT: You’ve admitted to your matches “not being real”. (As if that’s not obvious already.)
FACT: You claim to be “sports entertainment”.
FACT: Your writers control EVERYTHING.
These three facts lead me to one conclusion: You have ZERO idea wtf you’re doing, and as someone wrote on an article earlier today, basically “write the show on Monday afternoon”. You’ve got…what, two dozen or so wrestlers left after the house cleaning you went through? I realize you’ve had a tough year between what happened to CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, and Roman Reigns (basically your number 2, the guy who was number 3 but became number 2, and the guy you wanted to BE the Number 2), but that’s still no excuse.
YOU WRITE YOUR SHOWS. I saw one of your scripts–you control who wins what matches. If that’s the case, they shouldn’t have to “reach for it”. If the crowd responds to a guy, if they’re CLEARLY over–then make your writers compensate for that. But for the most part, you can pretty much control the trajectory of any given wrestler’s career. From the new guys to the veterans, you can decide when they show up and what exactly they DO every night. If they can wrestle then you fast-trak their ass to the mid-card or upper-card over the course of a year. If they can’t, job squad them. Stop being so fucking sensitive–if someone has something to say about the company, what do you care? You’re making millions off your wrestlers and paying most of them chump change. Why shit on them on the show and make your product look worse?
Basically what I’m saying is: If you’re a written show, ACT LIKE IT. Or start doing “real” wrestling again.
If this isn’t partially a work, then, Vince McMahon has become Bill Wirtz and Al Davis rolled into one.
Dude is so out of touch of wrestling, it’s not funny.
Forget Cesaro for a second. Lets talk about Dolph Ziggler for a moment. Dolph is going on year 3 of being nothing but a jobber. Sure he has won the IC title, but then he loses every match. But he still moves merchandise. Look at the response he got at Survivor Series. That’s pretty impressive for a guy who loses pretty much all the time and cuts a shitty promo when he’s on the mic (on TV).
His promos on backstage pass or youtube stuff are really good. But how he is on Backstage pass would get him too over and the WWE wouldn’t want that. Which is the problem.