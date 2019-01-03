Everything You Need To Know About NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13

NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s biggest show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 13, is almost here. The January 4, 2019, Tokyo Dome show features nine main card matches and one on the pre-show, with varying amounts of backstory and history between the wrestlers involved. NJPW’s been covered fairly in-depth this year in the Best and Worst of NJPW column, but this article is a more succinct rundown of who and what will be on this show, plus some notes about what to expect.

But Wait, How Can I Watch Wrestle Kingdom 13?

You can watch this show live at 12 AM Pacific/3 AM Eastern by subscribing to the NJPW World streaming service or by buying it as a PPV on Fite. You can also watch it later on January 4 on AXS TV. Now that’s out of the way, let’s go over the card!