Evolve 10th Anniversary Celebration Results

07.13.19 1 hour ago

WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free results from the Evolve 10th Anniversary Celebration, from July 13, 2019. Also known as Evolve 131, the show featured Matt Riddle versus Drew Gulak, Adam Cole defending the NXT Championship against Akira Tozawa, and more. It was the first Evolve event to be featured on the WWE Network.

