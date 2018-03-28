This WWE Version Of The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Is The Best Thing Ever

03.28.18

If you’re anything like me, you’ve already done plenty of thinking about the similarities between pro wrestling and the superhero genre. Muscular bodies, outlandish outfits, surprising abilities, and epic battles between good and evil (or if not true good and evil, at least between heroes who high five their fans and villains who insult whatever city they’re in).

We’re currently in a moment of great anticipation for fans of both. WrestleMania is only a week and a half away, and less than three weeks after that comes the release of Avengers: Infinity War, the epic crossover movie that the entire Marvel superhero saga has actively been building to since 2012 (if not from the very beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe).

Twitter user @khristen has effectively brought these two worlds together with a fan edit of the Infinity War trailer that keeps the original audio while replacing the movie footage with scenes of WWE Superstars at their most heroic.

