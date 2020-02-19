‘The FCW Story’ Is Coming To The WWE Network

WWE is currently in the process of telling its often untruthful version of the history of the Ruthless Aggression era on the WWE Network, and next month will move on to documenting even more recent events. On the most recent episode of YouTube talk show WWE’s The Bump , it was announced that a feature on FCW (Florida Championship Wrestling) will premiere on the Network on March 8 .

FCW served as WWE’s developmental territory from 2007-2012 and featured basically everyone who joined the roster during that time, from 3MB to now-commentators Corey Graves and Byron Saxton to the last batch of ‘Divas era’ women wrestlers to guys who joined WWE with years of indie and international experience like Daniel Bryan and Alberto del Rio.

The Bump played some clips from Sheamus’s stint in FCW, and others can be found in the Hidden Gems section of the WWE Network. Some of the best and most interesting FCW matches come from the pre-Shield Shield members, like a Roman Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins triple threat from before they all started wearing long pants, an Iron Man Match from the developmental territory version of the Ambrose vs. Rollins feud, and a really good William Regal vs. Ambrose match in which the younger wrestler happens to be wearing basically the exact gear Jon Moxley has used when working for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Considering how there seems to be an embargo on talking about some FCW alumni who have since departed from WWE, including Moxley, Jack Swagger and, at least on WWE TV, AJ Lee, it’ll be interesting to see how much gets left out of “A Future WWE: The FCW Story” as gets included, but there are still plenty of former FCW trainees left in WWE to share their experiences.