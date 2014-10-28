Five Unsolved WWE Mysteries, Just In Time For Halloween

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

All right, gang… Halloween is on Friday, and I hope you’re all in the holiday spirit. If you’re not really feeling it this year, allow me to try and help you get into the swing of things. Of all the ridiculous things that I take completely seriously, Halloween and professional wrestling are deadlocked at the top spot, so let’s take a look at some WWE mysteries! These are angles or events that… wait, hang on. Something’s missing here. Gotta set the mood.

There we go. Let that run for a while and read this in your best Robert Stack voice. Like I was saying, these are angles or events that happened and then just sort of vanished, free of any narrative consequence. If you’re like me, you wanted answers and satisfying conclusions, but you never got any. For each of these five paradoxes, I’ll give a summary of the angle and then whether or not any closure whatsoever was given in later years. And then, just for good measure, I’ll list how I would have ended each one. Ready? Let’s get speculative!

(Please stop the Unsolved Mysteries music, it gave me the creeps as a kid and still kind of freaks me out today.)