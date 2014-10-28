Five Unsolved WWE Mysteries, Just In Time For Halloween

All right, gang… Halloween is on Friday, and I hope you’re all in the holiday spirit. If you’re not really feeling it this year, allow me to try and help you get into the swing of things. Of all the ridiculous things that I take completely seriously, Halloween and professional wrestling are deadlocked at the top spot, so let’s take a look at some WWE mysteries! These are angles or events that… wait, hang on. Something’s missing here. Gotta set the mood.
There we go. Let that run for a while and read this in your best Robert Stack voice. Like I was saying, these are angles or events that happened and then just sort of vanished, free of any narrative consequence. If you’re like me, you wanted answers and satisfying conclusions, but you never got any. For each of these five paradoxes, I’ll give a summary of the angle and then whether or not any closure whatsoever was given in later years. And then, just for good measure, I’ll list how I would have ended each one. Ready? Let’s get speculative!
(Please stop the Unsolved Mysteries music, it gave me the creeps as a kid and still kind of freaks me out today.)
I would say the disappearance of CM Punk. He mysteriously vanished after the Royal Rumble after laying in the corner for most of the match… Yet his name still haunts arenas like a whisper in the wind. There has been sightings of him all over the net, but everyone knows it’s photoshop jobs or dopplegangers…
Maybe he was the ghost of Wrestling Past to remind us what the glorious days of wrestling used to be like.
Preemptive note: In case someone’s dropping down into the comments to type “who raised the briefcase,” it was Bossman. Bossman raised the briefcase. Don’t type it. DON’T DO IT.
I thought it was MacMichaels who was f*ckin’ ‘im?
I’ll save Brandon an aneurysm. In a rare bit of subtlety on the part of the WWF, Bossman was kicked out of the corporation before the match (which had a stipulation of no corporation people could interfere or whatever), and then the next night on Raw he was brought back on the team while everyone smiled knowingly.
Thank you for not including the ongoing ‘who raised the briefcase?’ non-mystery.
So what happened prior to that Vince scene? Why was it that everyone was standing in the hallway as he was leaving? What was the storyline then? (I wasn’t watching WWE at that time) Thanks
It was Mr. McMahon appreciation night. Everyone basically told him he was an asshole.
I’m still waiting for the million dollars that Eric Bischoff promised at the last Nitro ever.
The WWE had purchased WCW by the time the show aired, so it’s a worthy query.
THe demon in Bray probably possessed Waylon Mercy in the past too… he’s been working in the wrestles for a while now.
“Obviously, I would have ended it WITHOUT one of the most prolific murder-suicides in American pop culture.”
Why would Mr. Kennedy put his MITB briefcase on the line against Edge without demanding that Edge put up anything in return?
Because they actually thought they were going to get a HOT BABYFACE out of Mr. Freaking Kennedy.
Why would Rey Misterio be forced to defend his title the night he won it against Cena?
“Because John Cena’s a great guy”
As I recall, the Rumble where Cena won in a surprise return also saw Hornswoggle and Finlay never get eliminated. Finlay got “disqualified” for rushing out to save his overmatched son, who had had his ‘hide under the ring’ strategy thwarted and was about to get squashed.
Did Bret really screw Bret?
I’ll get two of the really famous ones out of the way.
-GTV.
– the strange tale of Furface, which has become something of an urban legend. (I saw him! I remember!)
GTV was supposed to be Tom Green, or maybe even Golddust. Never resolved.
Is Furface the name of the character that I recall from my childhood attacking Earthquake multiple times? Kind of dressed like a pre-Tatanka, furry hood, blue and white chest protector that vaguely looked like one of the beaded seat covers popular in the 80s and 90s?
Holy crap, WWE dot com has a video clip up of Furface
[www.wwe.com]
Was supposed to be Brutus Beefcake, iirc.
What is the mysterious connection between Gangrel and Edge & Christian?
How did “Val Venis gets his dick cut off with a samurai sword by a bunch of Japanese guys and then NEVER MENTIONED AGAIN” not make this list? Just tack it on at the end. Page 7.
Val covered that in a “let’s get this stupid angle over with and never mention it again” promo the next week. He avoided the sword because of “shrinkage” and then he was rescued by John Wayne Bobbit.
so that hade vansen promo is scarily attachable to the bray wyatt character, dude even talks about followers and then the end where he talks about being a vessel for a spirit
Why did the Nexus bury the Undertaker for Kane at Bragging Rights?
This settles it, Bray Wyatt NEEDS to be a demon that specifically inhabits the bodies of pro wrestlers. They accidentally tripped over gold with this. Hell, you can say this demon was inhabiting Sean O’Haire in 2003!
I like the idea of the “Bray Wyatt” demon attempting to jump hosts into the body of Cena but being too scared of the darkness deep within the man’s soul.
That Taker chair shot on Maven was vicious.
I don’t remember the angles around the time of Vince’s death, but I would have had somebody save Vince and brainwash him.
Ummm… Maven’s totally a solved mystery, Taker threw him through the ropes beat the shit out of him and Scotty 2 Hotty, dragged Maven’s carcass into the ring, thrown him over the top rope then beat his carcass until he murdered Maven’s carcass with the popcorn machine.
It’s true. It was the beginning of the “you will continue to pay until I feel you’ve paid up” era.
Why does every columnist forget this? Is it really that hard to watch the entire segment?
@Mr. Dumpling
The YouTube vid cuts out before Undertaker even starts with the chair. The Dailymotion vid, which refutes the “Maven is uneliminated” theory is farther down and on a less popular site.
You too can solve the Maven mystery by watching the whole event for just 9.99
Also, there was closure beyond the Royal Rumble. Since Maven was eliminated by an already eliminated Taker, he got a title shot on Raw against Jericho. He lost to a fairly brutal looking Walls and then Taker whooped him again after the match.
What about GTV?
Is Hade Vansen kinda like Bane Wyatt?
“Who was REALLY behind 9/11???” – Jesse Ventura
Dude, seriously, if they’re repackaging the Wyatts, have that dude with the goat head use the Unsolved Mysteries theme as his new music! And use the shows video package for his titan tron, don’t change a thang!
Yes, Daniel Bryan. Dress him up like Sherlock Holmes and have him run around backstage solving mysterious crimes like ‘do WWE Divas poop?’
In 1995, Mike Rotunda made a mistake. No one’s sure what the mistake was, but the result was a malevolent entity entering our world without a body to call home. This entity was angry at Rotunda, but couldn’t do anything about it because of the lack of a body. It immediately latched onto Rotunda’s old partner, Dan Spivey… Dan Spivey stopped being in control, gained odd tattoos, let his hair grow, and began to speak in riddles in a soft and controlled voice. He spoke of darkness, of the ruination of lives, and ultimately of the destruction of all things. He spoke these things under the name Waylon Mercy. “Lives are gonna be in Mercy’s Hands, know what I’m sayin’?”
The entity rode the Spivey-body too hard, having not had to deal with soft and weak flesh before. Waylon Mercy only lasted a few months before the Spivey body could no longer do what the entity needed.
The Mercy Entity lay dormant for years, probably still housed in the Spivey-flesh, learning how to control it’s own essence. In early 2003, still contained (mostly) in the Spivey-flesh, it reached out and began to influence a young wrestler named Sean O’Haire. The Mercy Entity was contained inside Spivey still, but it’s tendrils were long and insidious. O’Haire expressed the malevolence of the Mercy Entity for a very short time, but realizing he had to break the control before he lost himself, O’Haire crashed his motorcycle. While the “accident” was fairly minor, it did it’s job, and freed O’Haire of the Mercy Entity.
Inspired by O’Haire’s success ridding himself of the Mercy, Spivey built up enough autonomy over several years to force himself into a car accident in 2007. The near-destruction of the Spivey-flesh drove the Mercy entity out.
But the Mercy found a new host in 2008. A young english man named Hadrian Howard, trained by Rotunda. The Mercy Entity found him, and took him, presenting himself as Hade Vansen. Vansen was set to unleash himself on the WWF again, but forces (of which I am not privy), stopped it, driving it from Hadrian’s body before any real harm could be done. Before being driven out, though, Mercy-as-Vansen stated “for over a decade, I have searched, and found others who have believed!”
For his part, Howard never wrestled another match.
Soon after (within months), a golden opportunity presented itself to the Mercy Entity. Rotunda’s own son, Windham, joined the WWE to train. Having over-exerted himself on Spivey, not fully controlled O’Haire, and tipped his hand too-soon with Howard, the Mercy Entity was smart and patient this time. For four years, he worked his way into poor Windham’s mind and soul. Using the followers that he’d gathered as Vansen, two monstrous sub-men named Harper and Rowan, the Mercy Entity turned Windham slowly and completely, taking complete control of the poor man. He took the name Bray Wyatt.
From “lives are gonna be in Waylon Mercy’s hands” to “he’s got the whole world in his hands…”
Dude I would listen to a 60-minute version of this, ESPECIALLY around a campfire with hot chocolate and fixins and such. Well done.
This. WELL done. This needs to be forwarded to Trips immediately.
The Disquieting Disappearance of Fandango’s Original Dance Partner
[i.imgur.com]
Where is she? What did he do to her?? Oh God?
We told you, she’s on a farm! With all the room she could ever want to dance and wink suggestively!
What is the true identity of the masked luchador known as “Juan Cena?”
Hulk el Hogano
Has anyone ever seen Juan Cena and Mr. America in the same place at the same time?
I want to know what Mr. McMahon did to have everybody watch him leave so dramatically the way he did. No doubt something embarrassing happened to him to preceed this.
And what about the mystery of Brad Maddox being Bane? That was no impression, that man is a monster behind that innocent facade.
What about the mystery of Bobby Heenan’s homosexual infatuation with Narcissis!!!
Was Eugene really retarded, or was he just suffering exponentially bad from post concussion syndrome?
Did Charlie Haas actually have multiple personalities devised of other peoples personalities? Same can be said for Sandow.
“Hade Vansen” is the most WWE developmental name ever. It’s aggressively generic despite the fact that both the first and last names are unusual. “Lance Cade” was the previous title holder in this category.
As I was reading this I was like sounds like fucking Lance Cade. Then, bingo. Well done.
Hade Vansen was his name in the UK indies.
Also – [officialfan.proboards.com]
Just who WAS Mr. America? We know it wasn’t Hulk Hogan, because he passed a lie detector test.
What ever happened to El Generico? Did he save those orphans down in Mexico?
He’s still at the orphanage. He recently asked for Kevin Steen’s help, as he had “lost control” of the orphans.
Steen packed up his family and moved to Mexico.
Who texted Kevin Nash? I refuse to accept the answer of “He did it himself” because there is no way that WWE would be THAT lazy. Right? …Right?
Brandon will never come to grips with it, but obviously John Laurinaitis texted Nash. It was never spelled out but it was so strongly implied that Big Johnny was doing heelish things behind Triple H’s back that you could only miss it if you wanted to.
What was Stone Cold’s watch saying? I never could hear it.
When John Laurinaitis returned in 2011 and became the interim Raw GM I thought he was the anonymous GM until the night where Hornswoggle was as the anonymous GM. Thinking back it would have made more sense if it was Big Johnny since half the lines Michael Cole read from the laptop (or paper to be more like it) seemed to be tailor made for Big Johnny.
I would still like to know what The Rock has been cooking for all these years…
Maven WAS eliminated by Undertaker. I think it was after the big chair shot, but somewhere he rolls Maven’s dead body back into the ring and tosses him over the top.
The whole “Bray Wyatt is possessed by a demon who can transfer its essence from host to host” would be a great riff on Azazel from Fallen.
I’m going to tell you about the time I was nearly buried
I think the newest wrestling mystery is why Cena looks like cro-magnon man in this W2K15 ad.
I love this topic, to the point that I once started a thread on IMdB’s Raw thread on it many years back, and there are many to choose from: The Nexus’ Bigger Picture (and by association, their aid to Kane in helping him bury his brother), how they would have resolved GTV (GDTV, or as it would have been revealed, Goldust TV), etc.
One that I found extremely mysterious were the few vignettes we got of “Anonymous.” Anonymous was a masked figure who claimed “everything would be revealed/exposed” in the WWE, with the mask looking suspiciously like Brad Maddox. It was a white mask with what looked like streaks of red, maybe blood? Anyway, this character even had a visitable YouTube page that has since become defunct. What the hell was that all about?
And here’s two from my old-ass thread that I thought were interesting:
–The Unholy Alliance’s Phase 2 and the two Whispers–
Back in late 1999, the Corporate Ministry had all but disappeared, breaking off into loosely connected alliances. One of which was the surprising merger of two of the then biggest superstars in the company, The Undertaker and The Big Show. What made this group such a shock to fans was Big Show’s intense hatred of The Undertaker for smashing his head open with a baseball bat. Not just once, but twice! Also adding to the fire was the “Big Nasty” having to deal with ‘Taker’s henchmen on a regular basis, but I digress.
Their mutual hatred of Kane, however, led to the creation of this “heinously evil” tag team (thanks JR), and with their manager, Paul Bearer, by their side, they seemed unstoppable.
Coupled with their newfound power, the Undertaker also promised that a new era of evil would flourish from this alliance, and that it would send them to their second phase, as the Undertaker so eloquently stated, “Now, phase two begins!” He revealed that the reason Big Show had joined up with him, was to acquire this hidden knowledge that ‘Taker possessed. This would guarantee Big Show to become more powerful and that their secret goal, “Phase 2,” would be successfully unleashed upon the then-World Wrestling Federation.
However, midway through the story, as The Undertaker and Big Show were set to defend their tag titles against The Rock and Mankind on RAW, Paul Bearer whispered something to The Undertaker, which caused him to leave Show high and dry. Big Show lost the titles (leading to the beginning of the much beloved “Rock and Sock Connection”).
Then, on Smackdown, an enraged Big Show marched to the ring and demanded that The Undertaker confront him to settle the score (possibly through a beat-down, or maybe a stern, but polite discussion concerning the issue). Paul Bearer then made his way down, received a swift kick in the face, fell, and set way for the ultimate confrontation. But what happened next only fueled the mystery.
The Undertaker pulled Big Show in and whispered what was seemingly an explanation. The Big Show’s reaction was one of understanding, and after commenting on Bearer’s shabby state, they both left the ring, reunited once more.
All of this pulled the crowd into the hopes of discovering the mysteries behind all of these strange actions, and the anticipation for the dreaded “Phase 2” only fueled the fire. Yet, with the Undertaker’s early transformation into his “American Bad Ass” persona, and The Big Show’s burgeoning feud with The Rock, the whole angle was lost to time.
What would have come out of all this, only one can speculate. I choose not to, however, due to my beer getting warm.
–Goldust’s Realization–
Prior to GDTV, Goldust had a secret revelation of his own, which was, of course, say it with me now, “Quickly scrapped.” After a victory for the Intercontinental Championship over Road Dogg Jesse James on RAW in 1999, Goldust cut a mysterious promo in which he stated that he now knew who he was, and what he had to do.
Adding to this disturbing new angle was his already flourishing alliance with The Blue Meanie (followed by the addition of a voluptuous Ryan Shamrock, making this goldenly sleazy group a trio).
This revelation was clearly meant to set-up a new story-line concerning Goldust, as a sort of fiendishly delightful evolution of his character. But what was that evolution supposed to be? One could argue that it was meant to set-up the GDTV angle, but that didn’t occur until well after this promo. Before it, he languished and lingered in the mid-card, before he all but vanished.
Oh Goldust, maybe you didn’t know, after all.
What did the Nexus hope to accomplish by burying the Undertaker alive at Bragging Rights?
I’ve always remembered that promo by Hade happening but because nothing came of it, I thought I must have been mistaken and it was a dream or part of something else and I simply got confused. I never tried to seek it out because it was years before I was actively on the internet and owned my PC. Glad to know I was never just crazy or anything.
The greatest trick Phantasio ever pulled was almost convincing the world he didn’t exist.
Why does WWE give zero shits about its secondary titles and title holders?
Scotty 2 Hotty winning the royal rumble 2005. Was never eliminated and Cena and Batista both went over the top!
Impostor Kane should have been Kevin Nash. Full circle.