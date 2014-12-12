Five Years Of December: Sami Zayn Vs. Kevin Owens Through The Years

“I think you and I are destined to do this forever.”
We can accept The Joker saying this to Batman because the two of them are opposite sides of the same coin. Chaos and Order. Dark and Light. Yin and Yang. One does not exist without the other. It’s a big step up from rival to nemesis, but Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are undoubtedly at that point now. If last night’s NXT Takeover was the first time you’ve seen these two clash, then I suggest you hang the hell on, because this ride only has a high gear.
Once Upon A Time In Canada
Let’s get the pesky reality out of the way right now: The men we currently know as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are super good friends, maybe even BEST friends. They’re both from Quebec and they both started wrestling within two years of each other, so they’ve had a lot of common ground to build on. They would both find a home at California’s premier independent promotion, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG), and start their tag team run in 2006. That picture you see above is either Sami Zayn or Sami Zayn’s good friend El Generico (depending on how dearly you value kayfabe) teaming up with Kevin in January 2013 for one last hurrah in PWG, where they ended up holding the tag team titles twice. Their success as a team would also stretch to Ring of Honor, where they would defeat The Age of the Fall for the tag team championships in 2008. However, it was inside the ROH ring where everything would fall apart.
“I Hate Your F*cking Guts”
At ROH Final Battle on December 19, 2009, Owens (then known as Kevin Steen, of course) would turn on Zayn after a loss to The Young Bucks. Zayn, ever the babyface, couldn’t bring himself to seek retribution for months. As 2010 dwindled, Zayn and Owens finally worked their way towards the climax – an unsanctioned Fight Without Honor set for Final Battle, 364 days after Owens betrayed his partner. This would also be a lucha de apuesta, with Zayn putting his mask on the line versus Owens’ ROH career. After a brutal match, Zayn emerged as the victor and sent Owens packing… temporarily.
Separation Anxiety
Zayn and Owens would cross paths in places like PWG, but Ring of Honor is where the rivalry truly stood out. After nine months away from ROH, Owens reappeared and managed to get himself a match against Steve Corino at… you guessed it, Final Battle 2011. Owens would win, thereby securing his future in the company. Oh, and he would also put Zayn through a table. 2012 would see very little of Zayn in Ring of Honor, but in October of that year he would lay down a challenge for Owens’ ROH Championship. They would meet in a Ladder War… at Final Battle 2012. Are you starting to sense a pattern here? Owens would retain the title, and Zayn would leave Ring of Honor for good.
You Complete Me
And then there was December 11, 2014. Now is the winter of their discontent. It feels like Frank Miller could be writing this. I’m trying to think of a wrestling rivalry that reaches the poetic heights of this one – a feud where each party is such a complete antithesis of the other. Maybe Austin/McMahon? Or perhaps one of my old favorites, CM Punk vs. Raven from Ring of Honor? All I know is that these two friends beating the crap out of each other feels deeply personal. Everything we know tells us they should be 100% compatible, yet they’re oil and water in the ring. They’re two brothers, born of radically different temperament and consequences. This feud touches a very raw nerve with disturbingly deliberate pacing, and I love it. Every December since 2009, two of the best wrestlers in the world make it a point to go to war.
“I think you and I are destined to do this forever.”
i’m really looking forward to this
As Bart Scott said once, CAN’T WAIT
Really interested to see where this is going. Do they confront eachother right away? Does Neville stand up for his “good friend Sami” and get fed to Owens first? Does Owens rampage through the roster first, since Zayn is champ? Whichever way it goes I trust NXT creative and cannot wait for next thursday and every next Thursday for the foreseeable future.
Stretch it out, let Neville look strong but Owens goes over a couple times. Mabes Neville gets a small package kinda win at some point.
If you go with Owens/Neville for the near future, do you put Zayn in a program with Breeze, then bring Owens and Zayn together once Neville goes up to the main roster?
I feel like the look of disgust Regal gave Owens post beat-down could be an excuse for the writers to make it a slow burn and have Owens dismantle the rest of the roster. Make Owens “earn the right” as it were.
Awww baby Sami and baby Kevin. Wook at der widdle babyfaces.
Last few months of Generico/Steen in PWG were great. The begrudging reconciliation, the DDT4 run and the emotional goodbye of Generico were huge parts of their story.
Maybe you were just trying to condense things, but it’s worth mentioning that these two were working together in Montreal-based promotion IWS since at least 2004 and were tagging by 2005. I had the pleasure of seeing and doing backstage stuff for IWS and the feeling amongst many even at that time was that those two would go on to big things.
Great article very well written. I can just imagine a 9 year old me’s face when Owens leveled Sammi last night. I would have been so bummed. The kids that aren’t familiar with these two and how they work together are in for a treat.
I was in pro wrestling school in my late teens. That powerboat on the apron looks mighty painful. No, thanks.
I meant motorboat, I mean, powerbomb.
I’ll just leave this here.
[www.youtube.com]
Before I even read the whole article: best friends make the best rivals!
I’m a little surprised they’d blow their load with Owens and Zayn so early. On the plus side, that must mean one or both could be getting called up sooner than we think. On the downside, the cynic in me is afraid to see what happens when they do get the call.
Let’s pray for a lengthy feud down in Florida that will make the NXT Strap look like the most important thing in the universe.
The next 2 cycles of NXT specials are going to be amazing with all these parts – Owens/Zayn/Neville/Itami/Balor/etc. firing because I can see at least 1-2 getting the post-Wrestlemania call-up with the others following shortly after.
My favourite thing about the dynamic between the two is that the victory condition for Generico/Zayn isn’t simply beating Steen/Owens, it’s redeeming him by getting him to let go of his hate and jealousy, and that G/Z knows the whole time that any such victory he eventually gets will be temporary. S/O is always going to slip back but G/Z is still going to love him (even when he hates him). Such a great addiction metaphor, amongst a host of other signifiers. It is perhaps the most complex and sophisticated storytelling relationship in pro graps.
They’ve been feuding a lot longer than that. They were friends in IWS but also feuded when Steen turned on Generico. They teamed in CZW but also had a match for Steens CZW heavyweight but CZW sucks so I don’t know how much they really feuded. In PWG their first match in the company was against each other and they feuded off and on throughout their time there. Winning the tag titles but also feuding over the PWG world title and their feud was pretty intense on the same level as the ROH feud. I look at it as a Sting/Luger relationship.
Zayn is a fundamentally good guy who’s incredibly loyal to a fault. Owens can be a good guy depending on how the wind blows that day, he’s a jerk who’s going to waiver and tow the line because he doesn’t have the same moral compass as Zayn, Luger’s main motivation was always money and success while Owens has always been about chaos, jealousies, insecurities. Zayn will always accept Owens back as his friend and look at it as Owens being “in a dark place” or “having a moment” just like Sting would always rationalize Luger turning on him.
Well said. It’s the first shot to a new evolutionary war. These two are the reason I feel that wrestling matters again. I can’t wait to see what 2015 holds. My dream come true would be these two for the title at Wrestlemania 31. Maybe it will happen, maybe not. I would be seething at the opportunity to make this come true. This is wrestling! The way it always should be. No more PG, let these rivalries be the way they are. Owens vs Zayn could really change the way people look at wrestling in the WWE! Make it happen, you won’t be disappointed.