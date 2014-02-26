Now Every Player On The Miami Heat Is WWE Champion And Greg Oden Is Better Than Daniel Bryan

Pro Wrestling Editor
02.26.14 17 Comments

Remember last month when LeBron James decided he wanted a WWE Championship belt (a real one, not one of those dinky $300 replicas) and because he’s LeBron James, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had one sent to him?

A month later, LeBron decided that every Miami Heat player should have their own WWE Championship belt. Guess what happened next?

Always wanted to be the WWE Heavyweight World Champion so today I surprised my teammates with their own for their collection. And by the way it’s a Great time to be a @WWE fan with the launch of #WWENetwork #LoveMyTeammates #WWEStandOutAsAKid #StriveForGreatness

Here’s how I feel about it:

batista-should-probably-just-give-up-650x401

(Okay, I’d rather Chris Bosh be WWE Champion than Batista, but you get what I’m saying.)

