Now Every Player On The Miami Heat Is WWE Champion And Greg Oden Is Better Than Daniel Bryan

Remember last month when LeBron James decided he wanted a WWE Championship belt (a real one, not one of those dinky $300 replicas) and because he’s LeBron James, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had one sent to him?
A month later, LeBron decided that every Miami Heat player should have their own WWE Championship belt. Guess what happened next?
Always wanted to be the WWE Heavyweight World Champion so today I surprised my teammates with their own for their collection. And by the way it’s a Great time to be a @WWE fan with the launch of #WWENetwork #LoveMyTeammates #WWEStandOutAsAKid #StriveForGreatness
Here’s how I feel about it:
(Okay, I’d rather Chris Bosh be WWE Champion than Batista, but you get what I’m saying.)
Half these guys sell fouls like Ambrose getting shot in the chest by a legit bazooka so I guess them having belts makes sense.
The correct IWC joke is they sell better than Kevin Nash when fouled
I guess *heavy wheezing* you will just have to *heavy wheezing* deal *heavy wheezing* with it .
+winded
Is it too early for +1? Don’t care, +1
+1
“you can’t wrestle” clap clap clapclapclap
That Batista photo is my favorite because it always makes it look like he has no teeth.
Fitting since he and an infant have the same head.
“Okay, I’d rather Chris Bosh be WWE Champion than Batista, but you get what I’m saying.”
C’mon. We’d rather have Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, be WWE Champion than Batista.
Hell, I’d take Pierre the Pelicans mascot over Bootista.
Indeed.
Shane Battier should teach a master class on how to look uncool in photos.
Dave is done after the machine gun entrance. I feel worse for Orton than Bryan.
I feel bad for everyone involved in that main event. Orton. The referee. Hell… I feel bad for Cole for having to call it without acknowledging that Batista is awful.
There used to be a wrestler named Chris Bosh in PWG years ago and he was amazing.
Of course, that just prompted me to find that Batista basketball promo from years back, and I couldn’t find anything. :(