A Former WWE Tag Team Might Reunite In Impact Wrestling

A recently released WWE Superstar got a big shoutout on last night’s episode of Impact, and it could be a sign of a tag team reunion to come.

Rhyno, who returned to Impact last summer, referenced Heath Slater about as explicitly as he could without saying the name “Heath Slater.” During an argument with Rohit Raju, Raju told the ECW veteran that he needs to treat him more like a tag team partner, and Rhyno replied, “I’ve already got a tag team partner. And he’s got kids.”