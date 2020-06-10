A Former WWE Tag Team Might Reunite In Impact Wrestling

A recently released WWE Superstar got a big shoutout on last night’s episode of Impact, and it could be a sign of a tag team reunion to come.
Rhyno, who returned to Impact last summer, referenced Heath Slater about as explicitly as he could without saying the name “Heath Slater.” During an argument with Rohit Raju, Raju told the ECW veteran that he needs to treat him more like a tag team partner, and Rhyno replied, “I’ve already got a tag team partner. And he’s got kids.”
"I've already got a tag team partner…and he's got kids." @Rhyno313 has no interest in teaming with @HakimZane. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/XVL8xQFdCD
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 10, 2020
This could end up just being a passing reference, but Impact has teased the arrival of laid-off WWE performers in its promotion for July 18’s Slammiversary event. The ad showed a man in a hoodie watching a new report about March’s WWE staff cuts spiced with shots of Eric Young, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, the Bulgarian flag, Mike Bennett, EC3, and Rockstar Spud.
what is this? #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Si3uKpxYTs
— Scottz. #WomensWrestlingFan (@ShiniestLeRAE) June 3, 2020
Given that Spud signed a new contract with WWE, all these people referenced clearly won’t be showing up at Slammiversary! But Impact clearly isn’t averse to signing former WWE talent, so Rhyno’s look directly at the camera could pay off. Deonna Purrazzo made her debut last night, attacking Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, and Joey Ryan wouldn’t be opposed to his former tag partner Karl Anderson joining the company.