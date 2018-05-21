WWE Smackdown is moving to Fox starting next fall. ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported on Monday that the broadcaster has acquired the rights to the WWE product in what’s described by a source as a “massive” deal.
The deal is the end result of a major shakeup in WWE broadcast partners after NBC Universal decided to focus more on Raw, which has aired on USA Network since 2005.
Rovell reported that Fox will air the weekly show starting in October of 2019. While few details were in Rovell’s initial report, The Wrap reported on Monday that the move to Fox will also move the show to Friday nights.
Rovell’s ESPN report did include some details about the chase for WWE’s two live broadcasts, which has been ongoing for some time now. There were earlier reports that Smackdown might move to a three-hour show, but no details on that were initially given.
As first reported by the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, NBC Universal declined its right of first refusal to hit the numbers that WWE proposed on “SmackDown.” NBC instead focused its efforts on “Monday Night Raw.”
With live TV viewed as a prized commodity in the era of DVR and on-demand and “SmackDown Live” straddling the worlds of scripted and sports TV, Fox greatly valued the opportunity to pursue one of the WWE’s signature programs.
“SmackDown Live” has averaged 2.59 million viewers per week in 2018, while “Raw” has averaged about 3 million viewers.
No true specifics of the deal were reported just yet, but the timeline is officially in place for one of WWE’s two weekly live shows to switch networks.
Sweet!
Why Friday nights again though? Why not stay on Tuesday’s?
Friday night is pretty dead for broadcast tv so won’t interfere with their regular schedule.
Smarks don’t have social lives, we …I mean they aren’t going out or anything.
a friday night wrestling show, that worked so well before.
In a completely unrelated news item: AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, and the Miz have been traded to Raw in exchange for Hornswoggle and a box of spiders.
How did talent division work before when they were on different networks? Was there someone at UPN/CW or wherever that knew wrestling and would talk to WWE and say “no, you can’t take this guy” when Vince would want to bolster the RAW roster? It would seem unfair to give the SDL network the leftovers.
Fox gave up Brooklyn nine nine in exchange for Brooklyn: Takeover at 9.
+1
I’m on board with Asuka vs. Diaz.
I can understand Fox wanting to air it Friday, but I imagine that would also mean dropping the “Live” aspect, which would be one of the things Fox would want it for.
WHoah! Which Fox? Fox news with Hannity? Fox televsion with the Simpsons? Fox cable with It’s Aways Sunny?
Got Fox with the Simpsons. Wow, that’s a pretty huge deal. Network Television. Bring back Paul Heyman and the Network Angle stat!
Selfishly I’m going to be disappointed if it’s moved to Fridays. A 3-day old show airing on Friday night in the age of instant information is a tough sell.
I guess Alicia is moving to SDL when she’s healthy.