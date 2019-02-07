Fox Has Plans Beyond Smackdown As WWE’s Financial Success Continues

WWE

Despite any negative discussions fans might sometimes have about WWE’s TV product and ratings, they’re continuing to excel at making massive amounts of money, and the Fox Corporation, whose partnership with WWE will begin this fall, is excited about getting in on some of that.

Per WrestlingInc, WWE reported record earnings for both the fourth quarter of 2018 and the entire year. They made $272.5 million over the course of the year, more than they’ve ever made in one year before. That certainly has something to do with the Fox TV deal, and also the much-maligned ongoing contract with the government of Saudi Arabia. 411Mania also reported that WWE plans to buy back 500 million dollars of its own stock.