Friday Conversation: What’s Your Favorite WWE SummerSlam Memory?

WWE SummerSlam 2014 is this weekend. To get us in the spirit (and, frankly, to buy us time to finish up these predictions), today’s Friday Conversation question is a positive one: What’s your favorite SummerSlam memory?
Matches, memorable promos, backstage segments with people in bikinis riding jetskis, whatever … WWE’s been putting on the event since 1988, so there’s a lot to choose from. To get us started, here are a few of mine:
– Brock Lesnar vs. The Rock at SummerSlam 2002. Man, I can’t believe this happened TWELVE YEARS AGO. Brock was the most unreal, inhuman physical specimen the WWE had seen in decades. The Rock had just hit a sweet spot where he figured out he could put on good wrestling matches AND call people names. It had a PURE SPORTS BUILD that was just two monstrous guys working out as hard as possible, and the resulting match felt more like the climax of a Godzilla film than pro wrestling. Two big, fully-powered guys running headfirst into each other and throwing bombs until one of them lost. AND LOSE ONE OF THEM DID.
– The Greenwich Street Fight Love Her Or Leave Her Match at SummerSlam 1999. It shouldn’t have been good. It was a non-wrestler (Shane McMahon) vs. wrestler who couldn’t wrestle (Test). It was for the RIGHT TO DATE SHANE’S SISTER. Just a total absurdist masterpiece, proving that sometimes in wrestling you can pile up 50 things that don’t work and shape them into something that does. I’ve always loved this match.
– Mark Henry vs. Sheamus at SummerSlam 2011. One of my favorite matches of the last five years, and definitely one of the most underrated. It’s just 10 minutes of the hossiest hossing you’ve ever seen, culminating in Mark Henry putting Sheamus through the security railing and a dramatic (dramatic++) crawl back to try to beat the count. It was great storytelling in an era that didn’t have a lot of that, and helped both Sheamus and Henry — two guys prone to falling back into jokey, sincere characters — look like the two toughest dudes in the world. OIL FOIGHT HIM~!
So let’s hear yours. Favorite match, favorite promo, favorite backstage segment, favorite show, whatever. Let us know in the comments below, and keep the conversation going.
this…
WHY WERE HIS SEATS SO FAR AWAY?!?!?!
that always bothered me
And is that guy in the suit also a member of the Wu Tang Clan?
@DavidDTSS maybe he’s an intern at Wu Tang Financial?
Maybe it was because it was the first PPV I ever ordered but Summerslam ’98 with the Rock vs. HHH in that ladder match for the IC title. I thought it was amazing.
Ah damnit. I picked that one thinking most would have forgotten that one. That was my pick too. Such a great match.
That was a fantastic card. Really hit the spot. Hell, even Val Venis and D’Lo Brown were entertaining.
That was THE match that got me into wrestling as a kid. Still my mom’s all-time favorite to this day as well.
The build to that match (as well as the match itself) was amazing! I remember watching with my mom and just thinking “I really hope Triple H kicks the Rock’s ass”
HHH/Rock matches were always great because it felt like they hated each other for real.
Man, when I read the headline on Twitter I totally was totally going to come here and say the Greenwich Street Fight. Figured I was the only one who held it in such high regard.
We went to that one live and I remember the feeling in the crowd when Shane climbed up the turnbuckles to drop the elbow to the table. JUst this buzz. I also dont know if I have ever heard a pop louder than when Patterson and Brisco came out to clear out the MSP.
Otherwise, gotta be Bret vs Perfect. That’s the match that made me a Bret fan, which pretty much made me a wrestling fan for life.
The Bret/Owen cage match in ’94, for sure. I’m just the right age to feel nostalgia for that blue bars cage with escape only rules, and that was the best match in that type of cage ever.
Bret and Bulldog. 80,000 people there, going on last as an IC title match. On top of that, a crowd who couldn’t decide if they wanted to root for the hometown boy, or the best in the world at the time, so they just went nuts for everything. With all of that, they go out and have a masterpiece of a match.
This is the only SummerSlam match that immediately popped into my head. Definitely due for a re-watch on it.
Don’t care that it was immediately squelched afterwards. Daniel Bryan laying out John Cena with a Solid Knee Plus and winning the WWE Championship clean as a whistle will always hold a special place in my heart.
That match was the reason I ordered (for the first time) Summerslam, and it’s build was the only time in a long, long time that it’s felt like more than “August PPV”
Cosign to the Nth degree. This was the first time in over a decade I got sincerely excited about the conclusion of a wrestling match.
We were all begging that PPV to end two minutes before it actually did.
I loved that ending, we all went “oh shit!” and immediately to “GET OUT OF THE RING! GET OUT OF THE RING!”
My cousins got me into wrestling right around that time and one of the first wrestling matches I ever watched was the Hardy’s v Dudley’s v Edge and Christian in I believe the second installment of the TLC match at Summerslam 2000? I was hooked immediately, of course.
Only one answer for me as the #1 moment: Shawn Michaels returning. I was legit scared for his life and was probably the closest I’ve ever come to sobbing at a wrestling match. Just magic.
The street fight with HHH? That was pretty good. I think my only problem with that match was how much they telegraphed the spots.
I second this, David. I was so worried about his ability to hold up, and then he went out there and did such an amazing job. The nip-up, I was pumping my fist at, and then when he climbed up and did the loopy signal before putting HHH through that table, I was like, oh no, don’t hurt yourself, and then he did it and got right up.
This was unbelievable just for the emotional build-up, so while the performance wasn’t 10/10, the emotional level made it 11/10.
This was my pick as well, especially as someone who only started watching regularly in late 99 so I missed out on Michaels before then. So now this mythic figure of the past is going to fight again against his backstabbing best friend? I was hooked big time by everything from that feud.
The Mountie.
Ah shit… this: [cdn3.whatculture.com]
That was also in 91, I believe. Great PPV.
In fact, I distinctly remember when they were trying to fingerprint him, they asked for his fingers, and The Mountie goes, “YOU WANT THE FINGER? HERE’S THE FINGER” and flipped them off. I was 8 lol
I loved the dude who said “Hi, don’t you just LOVE the way leather feels against your body?” Yet another WWE moment that had me laughing hysterically with my mom.
Summerslam 1991 was the first wrestling event I ever watched. The event featured an all-time great match between Bret Hart and Mr. Perfect, but seeing Hulk Hogan and the Ultimate Warrior team up together is what drew me into wrestling for the next fifteen years. Their match against Sgt Slaughter, the Iron Sheik (then known as Colonel Mustafa), and General Adnan was barely wrestling by any real standard, but it didn’t matter in this seven-year-old’s eyes.
Oh shit! I just posted: “My favorite memory is also my very first memory of PPV wrestling period: Bret Hart beating Mr. Perfect for the IC title in 91”
Does that make us eskimo brothers or something?
Edge/Taker HIAC
I was in the crowd. That whole show was fun but that match ranks very high in my list of matches I’ve seen live.
My favorite memory is also my very first memory of PPV wrestling period: Bret Hart beating Mr. Perfect for the IC title in 91
SummerSlam ’98. That poster with Undertaker swinging the top of the Empire State Building and Stone Cold swinging the torch of the Statue of Liberty.
The Taker losing clean (low blow withstanding) then grabbing the belt at the end and handing to Austin still makes me happy. OH and a PPV appearance of Cactus Jack and Chainsaw Charlie always a highlight to me.
Man they played the crap out of “Highway to Hell” to hype that match up.
The very first PPV I ever bought (OK, *my Dad* bought) was Summerlsam 93, because I NEEDED to see Shawn Michaels vs. Mr. Perfect. That’s not one of my picks, though. I’m not good at “[this match] happened at [this event]” except in specific cases. So I needed Wikipedia to aid me here. But that being said:
Undertaker vs. Mankind – Boiler Room Brawl (1996): I was amazed by this match at the time. I haven’t watched it in forever, so I don’t know if it holds up. But it was awesome at the time.
…I think there was also some kind of bikini-related thing at SSlam ’96 which was also pretty special to me at the time, because I was OBSESSED with Sunny.
CM Punk vs. John Cena (2011): Even though it was immediately ruined by post-match shenanigans, it was a great match.
Daniel Bryan vs. John Cena (2013): See above. If you ever wonder if maybe we’re enjoying Triple H too much, step back and think about these two SummerSlam matches. You’ll hate him again for a few minutes.
Seeing how everyone and their dog will say Hart/Bulldog, I’m going to go with. . .
Triple H and Rock’s Ladder match. By then, it was obvious that these two were destined for great careers. I think this is the match that elevated both into the main even tier for good.
I was 9 years old in Chicago, and saw Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart in a steel cage in 1994.
Being blonde and mouthy who ended up playing Milhouse to my bully/friend of a next door neighbor, I f*cking worshipped Owen, and really thought he was going to take the title, for all of us who just never had the chance to get the respect we deserved.
Saw *LIVE* I should mention. I hadn’t been able to find a non-grainy video of Hart cage match pre-WWE Network, and was delighted to find my mop headed face in the crowd.
Oh yeah. That was a good one.
I was live at SummerSlam 2006. It was a decent show, but my favorite moment of the whole show was the extremely minimal pop that Hogan got when he beat Randy Orton. Hogan kept trying to milk the crowd, and do the whole “which side of the arena is louder?” thing. Except most people got up to go piss or get a beer after Hogan won. People did not react the way he expected, and the disappointment on his face was very, very evident.
Hogan beat Randy Orton…in 2006? My decision to take a decade-long break from the WWE seems wiser and wiser in retrospect.
@BRBRCK He sure did. Way to put over the future of the company! That was Hogan’s last match in a WWE ring.
When I was little, we used to get the PPV’s at my grandparents’ house. I still vividly remember cheering like a crazy person when Warrior beat Hulk.
As an adult, I took my Grampa to the SummerSlam in DC. Hulk/HHH. We had terrible seats, but I didn’t care because I was at SummerSlam with my Grampa.
My mistake, That was supposed to be HBK.
My favourite Summerslam moment is also just my favourite match ever–Bret Hart vs Mr. Perfect, Summerslam 1991. Probably one of the finest pieces of in-ring work there is, and knowing that Perfect worked it with a messed-up back because he respected his opponent and the importance of a clean title win just makes it seem that much more special.
I think this moment deserves honorable mention:
[www.youtube.com]
oh man, i was there. it was an abhorrent show.
Honestly my two favorite moments may have been last year. Bryan pinning Cena and the part of the Punk-Lesnar match when Punk is stepping on the chair that Heyman tries to lift.
My favorites have been said (Rock v Brock, HBK v HHH, TLC 1) but I’d like to add RVD vs. Jeff Hardy IC title ladder match from ’01 and RVD vs. Benoit from ’02(?). Angle vs. Reyrey in ’02 also. Basically most of 2002 and Anything Booker T did on the summer of 2001 with Shane O’Mac.
I have 3.
1) Miss Elizabeth taking off her dress in that megapowers match
2) Knee Plus to the head of John Cena
3 HHH/Micheals
Summerslam ’89 was the first ppv I ever saw, so a few matches have always been near to me heart. Dusty Rhodes vs Honky Tonk Man, King Duggan & Demolition vs Andre & The Twin Towers, Ultimate Warrior vs Rick Rude for the IC title were all fun matches.
The Bret Hart, Mountie and Rock stuff others have mentioned plus the Punk/Hardy TLC match just because I love spot-fests and holy hell is that ever a spot-fest.
My favourite SummerSlam memory is Shawn overselling the shit out of Hogan. Entirely unexpected but outright hilarious!
Apart from that Lesnar vs He Who Shall Not Be Named was pretty great as well.
Oh man. Shawn doing at least one full rotation in response to every single Hogan movie is endlessly hilarious.
rock & triple h ladder match for IC. that was the first time i’d watched wrestling in about 8 years, and it immediately roped me back in.
and as much as i despise ac/dc, i do have a bit of a soft spot for highway to hell.
Summerslam ’91, Hart vs. Perfect. I watched it with my cousins on illegal descrambled satellite PPV. They were older than me, so they kept trying to convince me that they had already seen it, that I was watching a replay, and that Mr. Perfect had won and retained the Intercontinental Championship. I had a feeling they were putting me on, but I was young and naive enough to be worried that my hero had lost. That just made an already great match that much more exciting. I think that was the first PPV I ever saw live.
A distinct one (not exactly favorite) was the Owen Hart – Stone Cold incident. That scared the shit out of me as a kid.
Other than that, Trips and Rock for the IC is an obvious one.
But my personal favourite has to be the “Where the f*** was Vickie!” match between Eddie and Rey Mysterio for custody of Rey’s kid. I might be making the match better in my head just because of how much I loved the feud, but that’s one that stands out.
I was at SS97. It was so weird because everyone knew something wasn’t right almost immediately.
The return of Daniel Bryan at SS ’10. I was one of those who questioned the existence of god after Bryan was fired after the Nexus invasion. The best wrestler in the world lost his chance at glory. The prospect of a “mystery member of team WWE” gave me a little hope, but Danielson had returned to the indies and had bookings scheduled for the next month. So when Bryan walked out of that curtain and quickly made Darren Young tap out, it reaffirmed my faith that the American Dragon would succeed in the big leagues.
…Then the rest of that match happened.
I was live, 2nd row ringside with Brock’s brother and sister back in 2002 when Lesnar beat the piss out of The Rock, solidifying my love forever for Big Daddy.
Disclaimer: I found out after the show by conversing with them that they were related, I’m not buddies with the Lesnar family or anything :-)
I’m glad i’m not the only one who loved Sheamus/Henry. I had high hopes for fella as a babyface. Shame how that ended up.
That guy at the deli shop who said the Undertaker was in there all the time in the build to Undertaker vs Undertaker
Test, because it sounds like Tess.
Wrong person,but Undertaker 2x was a ripoff.
Test or Edge…dumbest name for a grown man???
I agree with Brandon. Brock wrecking Rock is my favorite Summerslam moment. It wasn’t a squash but it FELT like one.
I am so glad that you asked this, especially it being SummerSlam specific, beacuse it allows me to shine light on my favorite match of all time, Power and Glory vs. The Rockers at SummerSlam 90. I really recommend anyone that can goes back and re watches it, because it has all the elements of a great match. Shawn Michaels gets completely annihilated early, and Jannetty is left on his own where he gets a little offense in but then is just dominated by two guys that are stronger than him. Everyone is sort of expecting Jannetty to do it on his own, or Michaels to come flying in out of nowhere but it doesn’t happen. It is a logical match with heels cheating to get an advantage and then capitalizing on it. Plus it features Slick, and arguably the greatest finisher of all time, the Power Plex.
I just realized my second favorite match of all time is Jericho almost beating HBK to death at The Great American Bash 08 so maybe I just really dislike HBK…
I’ll never understand why the Rockers never won the belts.
The Michaels/HHH match from 2002 because I wasn’t following the internet speculation then and had no idea that Michaels could still go. I remember every spot I kept saying to myself, “There goes his back again.” Luckily, I didn’t keep saying that for 6 years.
Punk/Hardy TLC because I was such a fan of that angle and spent the entire summer telling fellow fans who weren’t aware of Punk’s ROH past to watch out for heel Punk and how he and Cena could be Piper/Hogan all over again. I’m sure a lot of people said that and I’m glad we were right.
Oh, and when Del Rio cashed in on Punk because I was there in LA in a booth next to a group of Latino Americans and their reaction to their guy winning the WWE Championship was infectious. They were ripping their shirts off like it was the World Cup or something, it was awesome. Terrible storytelling from the E in hindsight but a hell of a moment live.
Hakushi v The 1-2-3 Kid from SummerSlam 1995 is an unfairly overlooked match and possibly my second-favourite match of the era after Bret Hart v The 1-2-3 Kid for the WWF Championship on RAW.
Daniel Bryan kneeing John Cena in his face to become WWE champion.
Probably the fact that last year was the first time I actually ordered a PPV
For some reason, Summerslam was always a ppv I missed and had to ask my friends about. But mine has to be 2007 when Punk fought Morrisson because that’s the only one I’ve seen in its entirety as a kid. All of my friends and I knew of Punk from ROH so when he came to WWE, we bought all his action figures asap.
Hart vs. Hart overshadowed by a shifty Taker 2x match, the cage match was greatness. I really thought Owen was going over.
Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect, Summerslam ’91. Age of the small man!
SummerSlam ’04: Orton vs. Benoit, and seeing Orton become the youngest person to win the gold.
SummerSlam ’08: Batista vs. Cena, and Undertaker vs. Edge Hell in a Cell. Other than these, the show wasn’t much, but these are two of my favorite matches ever.
Summerslam 1998. King references Mark McGwire during the Triole H-Rock match. JR responds with a genuinely frustrated “Why don’t we ever talk about Sammy Sosa?!”