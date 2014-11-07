Friday Wrestling Conversation: What’s The Best Match You’ve Ever Seen?

Back in September we asked you to tell us about the worst pro wrestling match you’d ever seen. Today, we’re turning it around. What’s the BEST wrestling match you’ve ever seen?
It can be the best match you’ve seen live, the best match you’ve discovered long after it’d happened, the best match you’ve seen lately, whatever you’d like. Objective “best,” your favorite, anything. However you’d like to qualify it. Let us know what it is, tell us about your experience watching it, and let us know why you connected to it so strongly.
My go-to answer is usually Magnum T.A. vs. Tully Blanchard in an I Quit cage match at Starrcade ’85. If you’ve got the Network, you can watch it here. It’s pretty much everything I could ever ask for in a wrestling match, and set impossibly high standards for me going forward. It’s built off of an intense feud, features graphic (and believable) violence, has high stakes and more or less defined what I think of when I think “heel” and “face.” Tully is a conniving jerk and the Gretchen Weiners of his rich guy stable. His girlfriend is evil and tries to throw him weapons in a steel cage match. Magnum is the great untapped superstar, an everyman cowboy who will punch you to death and make you quit, but leave you to wallow in your own mess when it’s over. It’s got blood, chairs, wood, metal, screams, tears, pathos, and that cool sound microphones make when they touch skull. Five stars, A+, however you want to rate it.
So drop down into the comments and let us know what your favorites are. If you have thoughts on somebody else’s favorite, start up a discussion. We all love this thing, right? Let’s talk about it.
Well I’m late to the party but I’m still going to chip in.
I narrowed it down to a few because I couldn’t pick just one.
And these are more “my favourite” matches than the “best ones” because I’m going with my heart rather than my brain on this one… it IS wrestling after all.
– Dean Malenko vs. Eddie Guerrero 2/3 falls ECW. Dean Malenko is probably my favourite wrestler and Eddie was great and the type of guy who could have amazing feuds and matches with just about anyone, which leads me to…
– JBL vs. Eddie Guerrero steel cage match for the WWE championship. Again, Eddie was great and I think JBL, though he was never a great wrestler technically, was vastly underrated as an in-ring storyteller. I liked the whole feud between them.
– James Gibson vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH title. I’ve always liked Jamie Noble a lot but none of his WWE/WCW matches that I recall were long enough to be the best, plus he lost most of ’em.
– Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro 2/3 falls because I can’t not mention a match between my two favourite current WWE guys.
– Kevin Steen vs. Mike Bailey from C*4 is the best I’ve seen live. If you don’t know Mike Bailey, I suggest you check him out!
Honorable mention to all the matches William Regal had in FCW/NXT (Ambrose, Ohno, Cesaro) I have a soft spot for them and for Regal in general.
Bret Hart vs Davey Boy for the IC title at SummerSlam had some of the best ring psychology ever. We all knew how it was going to end since it was in England, but they still made it exciting the whole way through. It was face vs face and Bret added just enough heel mannerisms to keep himself face but still give everyone someone to root against. Pretty much all the credit here goes to the Hitman as Davey was never nearly as good as he seemed here or when he was paired with Dynamite.
Melina vs Alicia Fox
My go-to answer for years (pretty much since I watched it) was the ’92 War Games match. The Dangerous Alliance was my absolute favorite thing in wrestling at the time (still is) and it had a lot of my favorite wrestlers (pretty much everyone involved except Koloff and Zbyszko) all in one fun, brutal match that really put an exclamation point on the overall DA angle.
For men’s singles, my go-to answer has always been Kobashi vs. Hansen. Stan Hansen is one of my all-time favorite wrestlers, and Kobashi brought everything to the plate in this. Hard-hitting, great action, no silly Kobashi selling, an epic match feel and it’s just a complete blast watching these two greats kick the crap out of each other. Kobashi selling that lariat at the end was fantastic.
Women’s is hard, because joshi was my everything for a long time. But usually my bests were Hokuto/Kandori from Dreamslam (the emotion! the blood! the drama!), the Dream Rush tag match, and one of my personal favorites, the Zenjo/JWP ThunderQueen Battle. Most enjoyable 60-minutes of wrestling I’d ever seen.
Thunderqueen is probably my absolute favorite ever, but I left it off because that match is a supreme commitment.
Besides the tag match that @Shinmaru mentioned, which I hold as my number one, here are some other favorites of mine:
Misawa Mitsuharu vs Kobashi Kenta GHC Heavyweight Title bout, ’03: Since the best match ever in my opinion is a tag match, I’m gonna go out and say that I consider this one to be the greatest singles match. Everything about it is special. There was so much history between those two men who were already huge legends and everyone in the crowd knew all about it. The fact that this match kicked off arguably the greatest heavyweight title run in the history of wrestling with Kobashi’s 2 year long reign only makes this match that much better.
Bull Nakano vs Aja Kong Cage Match, ’90: These two women had better matches than this one, but I had to include this one because it was the first Bull Nakano match that I watched after those two she had with Alundra Blayze/Medusa in WWF & WCW. So, obviously, this was the first time that I see Nakano face another big wrestler who seemed like she could be at least as mean and brutal as Bull was. It just blew me away. I should also mention that this was the first time that I watched women’s wrestling in such a hardcore setting. This isn’t as hardcore as those deathmatch crapfests that were recently researched by Danielle on here, but it’s still plenty brutal and it just kinda took me off guard, in a very positive way. The end result was me falling in love with Bull-chan~!
Bryan Danielson vs KENTA ROH World Championship, ’06: Some say that the match they had in NOAH earlier that year was better, and I read somewhere that Danielson himself has said that very match made him genuinely believe he was the “Best In The World,” as his gimmick was at the time. But still, it’s their bout for Danielson’s ROH world title at Glory By Honor V that’s my favorite of their matches. I watched this bout about 6 or 7 times already. The amount of good both of these guys do in the ring here is astounding, but special commendation goes to Bryan’s heel work. His wrestling was top notch as always, but at the time he was really coming into the role of a guy who’s gonna mock his opponents and bend the rules simply because winning clean was too boring to him, which is what makes the ROH World Champion Bryan Danielson my favorite incarnation of any wrestler ever, and all of that is perfectly displayed in this bout.
Shawn Michaels vs Undertaker, Hell in a Cell. I was 11 years old and I had only been watching wrestling for two years so it was my first foray into an ultimate, death, blood feud. On top of that it was two performers in their athletic prime in a match that was built up brilliantly. It was basically a reverse horror movie. Undertaker was Jason and Shawn was the dickhead teen you wanted to see eviscerated. And then before he can kill him here comes Freddy Krueger.
Best match live was CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe in Chicago Ridge, IL for the RoH title (Punk vs. Joe II).
Best match I’ve seen? Savage vs. Flair, Wrestlemania VIII.
Flair/Steamboat, WrestleWar 89.
Stone Cold vs The Rock Wrestlemania XXV, maybe it’s because I was a kid, but that’s always been my favorite match.
XV, not XXV
Misawa vs. Kobashi NOAH 2003 GHC Heavyweight Title Match. I get shivers down my spine even thinking about it. It also may be the hottest crowd I’ve ever seen for a wrestling event. It’s a half hour of Japanese wrestling fans going absolutely out of their minds. That match had everything. Story, execution, passion. Two of the greatest ever both at the end of their primes giving everything they have left in their bodies for half an hour.
John Cena-CM Punk had great matches together but their match on WWE Raw before Cena-Rock One in a Lifetime II: Electric Boogaloo really stands out. It was like they gave away the Main Event of WrestleMania for free. It was also the few moments where we see that John Cena is actually a pretty decent wrestler when WWE let’s him.
I know I can probably make a better argument for some others (Cena-Punk Money in the Bank, Austin-Rock WM 17, Michaels-Taker WM 25 or 26), but this is one that is fresh in my mind.
I’ve witnessed many awesome matches but if I had to pick one it’ll be Bret Hart/Davey Boy Smith Summerslam 1992.
Mitsuharu Misawa and Kenta Kobashi vs. Toshiaki Kawada and Akira Taue, 6/9/95. Kobashi draping himself over Misawa to absorb punishment because it’s the only thing he can do after Kawada and Taue mess his knee up SO MUCH always gets me. Misawa is a total badass standing up to Kawada and Taue as long as he can, and Kawada and Taue are so beautifully nefarious. Tag matches are awesome.
THIS. 100% THIS!
Holy Demon Army vs Kosawa with that specific moment you singled out when Kobashi tries to desperately save the match by protecting Misawa’s possibly unconscious body even though he obviously realizes that he’s only buying time before the inevitable title change happens is one of the best and most emotional moments in wrestling for me, and it happened like 11 days before I was born. Great storytelling and flat out phenomenal wrestling between the Four Pillars of Heaven just made this match seem to me like I was watching it live the first time I’ve seen it. The fact that I already considered Kobashi one of the greatest babyfaces in wrestling ever was there too, and honestly, this match put him up at the top for me.
Owen-Bret from Wrestlemania 10 is tough to beat, and I tend to lean more Shawn Michaels in general.
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Minoru Suzuki, IWGP Title October 8, 2012. The story leading up to the match was Suzuki’s anger toward Tanahashi being an entertainer rather than a fighter. The match starts with your basic back and forth mat wrestling, until Tanahashi plays air guitar while holding Suzuki in an abdominal stretch. After that, the match goes off. Hard hitting, false submission finishes, wonderful storytelling, and something I don’t recall seeing in any long form match, only one pin attempt. I rewatch this match often. [m.youtube.com]
2nd place is Shinsuke Nakamura vs Sakuraba in 2013, 10 minutes of craziness. I also enjoy the 1992 Royal Rumble.
Damn, almost anything from 89-92 AJPW(Especially 89′ Jumbo Tsuruta vs Genichiro Tenryu, 94′ Mitsuharu Misawa vs Steve Williams), Wild Pegasus vs Great Sasuke Super J Cup 94, Bret Hart vs Owen Hart Wrestlemania X.
In honest response to such a gigantic question, the best match I’ve ever seen hurts. Yup, I’m pretty sure most of you know what I’m talking about. Until I saw it, I truly didn’t think that matches involving three people could tell such a compelling story. Chris Benoit vs Triple H vs Shawn Michaels was one of the very first matches I Limewi- I mean… had anonymously sent to me from somebody on the internet when I was a kid.
At that point in time, Triple H pissed me off to no end and I knew just enough about wrestling to know that was excellent. As far as WWE superstar goes, I will argue up and down that HBK is absolute pinnacle of that form. Chris Benoit was, to put it simply, my guy. He was the Man. Admittedly, I made him a much more complicated character with headcanon (I was an imaginative kid and may or may not have borrowed elements from a certain X-Men character) than he actually was but there just something so goddamn compelling about him as a wrestler. Plus he wasn’t perfect, which cemented him as my favorite. How the fuck could anyone relate to The Rock? (I’ll totally admit I found The Rock entertaining as hell when I was younger.)
I had no spoilers going into it and the match just sucked me in. The atmosphere at MSG, the flow of the match, the story, J.R’s play-by-play, Benoit’s intensity, HBK’s CRAZY (for me, at the time) amounts of blood, H’s supervillain status, all of it just combined to create something that is, for me, a piece of Pop Art. They marked me completely, Hook, line, and sinker.
When Trip’s tapped it I threw my hands in the air and said “Yes! Fuck you, yes!” Watching my guy and Eddie Guerrero celebrate with their titles as confetti swirled around the arena was, I believe, the first time a prowrestling match ever made me truly emotional.
When Benoit did what he did, I quit wrestling cold for half a decade. But the WM XX main event was one of the very first matches I watched when I sampled the Network.
I’m a sucker for a good story in a match. I’ll take getting emotionally involved in something over crazy gimmicks and blood any day, so with that said here’s my favorite which also has a great performance from a special guest referee.
1) Bret v Austin WM13 w/ special referee Ken Shamrock. The match had a brilliant story of a stubborn asshole who just wouldn’t give up no matter what. Watching the two participants beat each other to shit and then to see Austin just refuse to give in was enthralling and it’s what made Austin. But the cherry on top was the way Shamrock treated Bret after the match. He looked at Bret like he was scum after the way he wrestled and how he tried to go after stone cold again after the match ended. That’s something that has never left my mind.
These are the three best matches I’ve seen live, all in Minneapolis
I Quit: John Cena vs. JBL- Judgement Day 2005.
Daniel Bryan vs. Dolph Ziggler- Bragging Rights 2010
The Shield vs. The Wyatt Family- Elimination Chamber 2014
I don’t have one favorite. Some candidates:
– Bret/Owen, Wrestlemania X
– Bret/Austin, Survivor Series 1996
– Angle/Lesnar, Smackdown Iron Man Match
– Angle/HBK, Wrestlemania XXI
– Punk/Lesnar, Summerslam 2013
Honorable mention goes to the matches of the 2012-2013 Tanahashi/Okada feud, which are impossible for me to rate individually because they all build on each other so beautifully.
1, Edge & Christian, Hardy Boyz and the Dudley Boyz in a Triangle Ladder Match at Wrestlemania 2000. I actually prefer it over the Summerslam TLC I match.
2. Trish v. Lita main-eventing Raw for the Women’s Championship in 2004. Pushing aside the whole Snisky-ridiculousness, that match was a masterclass in story-telling. And heel-Trish is the best Trish. Fact.
Warror v Savage from WMVII is always the first match I think of when asked this question.
The drama, the action, the commentary (from Heenan’s shock at Warrior not running until the post-match hug with Liz), etc, all add up to the perfect match.
I can’t definitively name one match as my favorite, but Jushin Liger vs. Brian Pillman at SuperBrawl II is pretty close. People always talk about WCW’s cruiserweights in the mid/late-90’s, but Liger and Pillman were doing that stuff back in ’92, and it was damn revolutionary for American wrestling.
It was either in the late 60’s or early 70’s and my dad took me to the first cage I had ever seen.It was in a cage at Comiskey park. It was Dick the Bruiser and the Crusher vs.The Backjacks w/ Bobby Heenan as their Manager.t was one of the Bloodiest things I’ve ever seen.And what really amazed me was Heenan and the beating he took just to sell the story. Entire rosters of todays wrestlers have never bled as much Heenan. I really started to get the idea of the Show and Storey as a young Kid.
“Best” would prolly be something from either G-1 92 or 2001, because I used to be an even bigger nerd. Or maybe Austin/Hart from SS 96 and I don’t even like Bret Hart all that much.
Off the top of the head…
Favorite Live: Daniel Bryan’s ROH farewell match vs Nigel in NYC
Favorite TV/Tape: Flair/Vader from Starrcade 93, the Mikey & Tajiri/FBI matches from the ECW tag title tournament, Hero vs Ian Rotten IWA-MS may 2002,
The FBI as a whole are probably the least appreciated act that ECW ever had.
And the CZW vs ROH Cage of Death to the tape list. Man for someone who is basically allergic to ROH there’s a lot of ROH on my list.
Oh, add Danielson vs Paul London 2/3 falls from ROH Epic Encounter to the live list.
Tully continuing to scream “YES YES YES” in horror after he already quit makes him the world’s darkest version of Daniel Bryan.
Can’t narrow it down to one.
-Warrior/Savage WM7 that should have been for the title. Did we really need pot belly Slaughter with the belt?
– Owen v. Bret WM10
-Sting v. Vader Strap match SB3
-Liger v. Pullman SB2
-Taker v. Michaels WM25
-Hart vs. Austin WM13
-Angle vs. Jericho vs Benoit WM 2000
– Flair vs. Steamboat
-Two Man Power Trip vs. Vanilla Midgets Raw
Hell Booker/Benoit the whole series
I have two the bests that jump to mind:
One is Steamboat vs. Flair at the Chi-Town Rumble. It just blew me away, I fucking love everything about it. Steamboat is basically my platonic ideal for the goody two-shoes babyface. He’s a completely generic guy who wants to wrestle for honor and walks out with his family, but he’ll fucking murder you inside that ring.
Two is Ishii vs. Shibata from last year’s G1 climax. It’s not the best puro match ever, or even the best current NJPW match, but it was the match that completely launched me into puro. It got me excited (not sexually… maybe sexually) in a way that a wrestling match hadn’t before. Just these two little dudes beating the fuck out of each other for about ten minutes.
So many choices that I was going to go with have been mentioned already so no need to bring them up again I’ll toss in a few that I haven’t seen listed that I have enjoyed seeing:
– John Cena v. Shawn Michaels (Wrestlemania 23 Rematch)
– The Rock v. Steve Austin (Wrestlemania 17)
– CM Punk v. Samoa Joe (Joe v Punk II)
– Bret Hart v Owen Hart (Summerslam 94′)
Holy cow, man. When I signed up for the network, the first thing I pulled up was Starrcade ’85. That match between Magnum and Blanchard made an incredible impression on 12-year-old me, and 29 years later it was just as I remembered it. I’m gonna go watch it again now.
Taker vs HBK @ WM25. I’ve watched it so many times that I’ve lost count, and when I watch it all over, I still get caught up in the excitement, the near falls, it’s all so great and it’s the match that got me back into wrestling.
Honorable Mentions: Zayn/Cesaro 2/3 falls match on NXT. DBry/HHH @ WM30.
Obviously not the BEST MATCH OF ALL TIME!!! or anything but, by far, my favorite WWE match of the last 5 years is The Shield debut 6 man “tag” against The Ryback and Team Hell No. Just so many elements coming together at the perfect time:
1) D-Bry just starting to get over-as-fuck so that the crowd would go insane for every little thing he did.
2) The Shield actually living up to the hype in basically every single way we could have imagined.
3) Ambrose talking shit the entire match including at the end when he goes “This is what happens!” while the stumbling away after the victory.
4) The Ryback just trucking people to the point that the announce team was laughing with joy at how awesome it was when he tackles Reigns going up the ramp and just barrels through a dozen table, ladders, and chairs like he’s the Juggernaut.
5) After Rollins nearly kills himself and they’re destroying Ryback up by the entrance, the camera cuts back to D-Bryan at the absolute farthest point away in the ring and he’s valiantly crawling inch-by-inch across the ring trying to reach Ryback 200 feet away. Makes me laugh every time.
Man, this match makes me so happy.
That match was tremendous!
Best live one is flat out Sheamus vs Daniel Bryan on the Wrestlemania Revenge tour over here. This was post-18 seconds but pre-2 out of 3 falls and they blew the roof off of the Newcastle Arena. Bryan took a Brogue Kick but got his foot on the rope between 2 and 3 and I lost all of my sugar.
Favourite ever always fluctuates:
Guerrero vs Lesnar – my favourite wrestler winning the title. Still well up watching him celebrate.
Joe vs Punk – the whole trilogy, really, although 2 is objectively better paced than 1 but 3 is the best. That series got me back into watching wrestling after a sustained absence.
KENTA vs Marufuji – which is just plain absurd in terms of quality. Probably the best, if not my absolute favourite, I’ve ever seen. [m.youtube.com]
Angle (c) vs Lesnar, Iron Man match for the WWE Title
I have a more detailed response under review, suffice to say, amazing match, great rivalry, most of the falls would have been great matches on their own, let alone a match full of them.
I don’t have a favorite per say. That’s too hard.
Live, it has to be HBK/Chris Jericho at XIX. Despite what the shitty audio have you believe, the crowd was hot for that match. I was part of the large Canadian contingent in the audience. There were fights that broke out because it was very much Canada vs USA. Canadians hated HBK with a passion and Americans hate anything not American.
The match itself was freaking phenomenal. The build for it was awesome and Jericho tuning up the bad and hitting the Superkick was the greatest thing ever to a Jericho smark like me. It didn’t matter that HBK won in the end. The match was so good. . . and Jericho kicking HBK in the dick helped.
Aside from that, greatest matches on TV that immediately come to mind are:
Hart/Austin WM 13
Cena/Edge TLC
Cena/Punk in Chicago
RVD/Jerry Lynn
Eddie/JBL. The one where JBL nearly dies
Taker/Mankind at I think KOTR (the non HITC match)
Hart/Perfect
Hart/Bulldog
Scott Steiner/Goldberg. . . The one where they stiff the crap out of each other.
gonna go with punk vs. cena at money in the bank 2011.
it was the first time that a WWE pay-per-view got my attention and it was totally worth the $55 i shelled out for it (a treat because of the main event) and it does not disappoint. it holds up on multiple viewings (and i have the full pay-per-view on dvd, as well as punker’s documentary and matches on blu-ray) and it’s just so full of drama and excitement. watching it, we weren’t sure what was going to happen and it was great seeing the hometown emotion (that crowd was totally HOT for this match.)
i remember when the ending happened and i looked at my husband with SHOCK on my face. we had no idea that they would go with punk winning the belt and we were so prepared to go with a cena win and that finished happened. it was unbelievable.
and then of course, vince had to ruin the momentum the next few weeks on raw, but that’s okay. that first time though. it was incredible.
Eddie Guerrero vs Rey Misterio at Halloween Havok 97 is the crisper and most free flowing match i’ve seen in my life. It’s really a beautiful thing to behold.
There’s always a few matches that really stick out when I think of this:
War Games, Sting’s Squadron vs. Dangerous Alliance, WrestleWar ’92: First thing I watched after I subscribed to the Network
Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Misterio Jr., Halloween Havoc ’97: I was 12 when this match happened, and I had never seen anything like it. 17 years later, I still haven’t seen much to match it. Pre-chronic knee injury Rey was on another level to everyone else as a flier.
Kenta Kobashi vs. Jun Akiyama, NOAH Tokyo Dome Show ’04: Among the first Japanese matches I ever watched. I didn’t think my jaw could drop any lower, but with each nearfall, it just kept building.
Tyler Black vs. Nigel McGuinness, ROH Take No Prisoners ’08: Best match I’ve ever seen live. This was my first ROH live experience and the night that Tyler Black really stepped onto the scene as something special. Nobody gave a crap about him when he walked out for the main event, and the crowd was BEGGING for him to win by the end.
Kota Ibushi vs. El Generico vs Jigsaw vs. Nick Jackson, CHIKARA King of Trios ’09: In many ways, the spiritual successor to Rey/Eddie on this list as a 12-15 minute match that never, EVER stops. Ibushi/Generico may be my favorite pairing of wrestlers ever
I can’t come up with a best ever, after thinking long and hard, so I’m going with a best I’ve seen recently. Generico vs. Steen, their final encounter in a ladder war. It had everything you would want in a match. Emotion, high stakes, brutal spots, amazing wrestling, and one of the hottest crowds I’ve ever heard. I got goosebumps watching it for the first time. Any match between the two is WELL worth watching, but this one is a classic.
Great only in terms of audience reaction, I have a soft spot for Jerry Lawler vs The Assassin where Andy Kaufman threw the powder in Lawler’s eyes. They cut to an older lady clearly saying ‘son of a bitch’. Not a lot in America gets us to have a Euro-style football riot, but wrestling used to do that.
@Mantis Toboggan MD
I don’t really think WWE crowds would get to that point from match results alone. I feel like alcohol is probably the driving force of most riots. I don’t want anyone to get hurt, but it would be kind of awesome otherwise
I always wonder what would’ve happened at MITB ’11 if Punk had lost in Chicago. Probably nothing too bad. Maybe some garbage in the ring or something but you never know.
But that’s really the only time recently where I’ve seen a “If (insert guy here) Loses We Riot” sign and actually believed it might be possible. They were insane for Punk.
I’ll always love the Davey Boy Smith/Bret Hart IC Title match from SummerSlam ’92.
For my “best”, being there live tends to be a huge factor to it, since you get to experience all of the emotion up close, live as it happens. With that said, these are the first three I think of.
The first one that springs to mind is Punk/Cena MITB. I was actually considering not going (which is really saying something), but the whole pipebomb thing convinced me to get not only get a ringside seat, but when the box office showed a great ringside seat, I plopped down the $300. It was a bargin for the match I got. Going crazy for pretty much the last half of the match. Accepting that Punk would lose several times, and jumping for joy when he didn’t. Simply amazing.
Sara Del Rey vs. Amazing Kong from SHIMMER 15 may not be the best ever ever, but for two wrestlers I barely knew, and not even knowning what to expect from this show, it was amazing. And it convinced me to seek out good indie wrestling for the first time. There’s a lot from SHIMMER I’d include, but that’s the first one that comes to mind.
CHIKARA King of Trios 2012 Finals – Team ROH vs. Spectral Envoy. The perfect ending to perhaps the best wrestling weekend I’ve ever experienced. “Best Show Ever” chant was well warranted.
Okada vs Tanahashi at Invasion Attack 2013.. Rainmaker counters for days!
I always overthink this question, then realize the matches that I tend to re-watch are the best, so here goes:
Angle/Michaels from WM 21: Lots of nutty kick-outs that has become the template for main-event matches in WWE. Michaels stays in the ankle lock at the end for an absurd amount of time and the drama never lets up.
Punk/Cena from MITB ’11: While the RAW match before WM was better, it was also predictable and the atmosphere from Chicago is unmatched.
Edge/Foley from WM 22: Great, short-ish match that was Foley’s last great outing and once again proved Edge’s big-match medal.
Angle/Undertaker/Rock from Vengeance ’02: A WWE triple-threat match that doesn’t have a certain somebody in it that I still enjoy.
Shane McMahon/Angle from KOTR ’01: Crazy, violent and fast paced coming from one of the best wrestlers to ever live and the son of the owner of the company who had no reason to take the insane bumps he took. Good stuff.
And my all-time favorite: Undertaker/Michaels from WM25: Even with the few botches, these two understand storytelling in the ring better than anyone in the business, and it shows here in a match that I feel is the GOAT.
I have to give a shout out to Guerrero vs Malenko ECW farewell match. Amazing technical wrestling and the ECW crowd at their best. Just emotion.
Also the triangle ladder match from wrestlemania 2000 (which was the precursor for the TLC matches) blew me away.
Beach Blast ’92
Rick Rude vs Ricky Steamboat 30 Minute Iron Man
I didn’t see this when I was a kid but I remember Dragon getting his nose broken by the Dangerous Alliance and they brought in some rumors about his marriage. Great classic tropes. Right from the entrances everyone is in ungodly form. Ross on play by play is outshone for one of the few times in his career by Ventura on color. Rude is glorious. Leaned out for these years. “Beach Loving Bozos,” btw. Steamboat hits the ring with lil Dragon and the Missus. All preamble. Rude sidles in, scares the kid, pisses off Steamboat and it’s on. 8 seconds in and Rude’s been gut busted, Ricky still has his ring jacket on and you’re in for a TREAT. The selling. My god. The inventiveness in the timing and storytelling of the falls is really, really incredible and not at ALL what you would expect. These guys took a gutbuster and turned in a doctorate level exhibition. It goes without saying that you should watch this immediately. “Oh God, my ribs!!!!”
Superbrawl I: The Steiners vs Sting and Luger.
A match that happened for no reason, completely anti-formula, and just amazing.
I can never really think of a bunch outside of the 2000s but one of the first ones that comes up is Brock Lesnar vs Kurt Angle at WM XIX.
Kurt Angle (c) vs Brock Lesnar, Iron-Man Match for the WWE Championship.
Two guys with a great, classic sports feud (who’s the better man?), with legit skills in shoot wrestling and just as great skill in pro-wrestling, who outperformed themselves every single time they fought. Their Wrestlemania Main Event is one of the best ever and it’s their “worst” match.
All that came to a head in their masterpiece finale, the Smackdown Iron-Man match. Every single second of this match is packed with action and story, every fall on it’s own would be considered a classic match, yet the flow is perfect as it is. I watched it just a few months ago with some family late night, dead tired, and we both perked up minutes into the thing, hyped until the fantastic final moments.
I’m not gonna ruin a bit of it, watch it and behold perfection: [www.youtube.com]
or Dailymotion: [www.dailymotion.com]
I haven’t watched the Kobashi/Vader match from the AJPW excite series from 2000, right before the NOAH split in years because I’m absolutely terrified of it not holding up. That’s the nostalgic answer.
Owen/Bret at WMX, Punk/Cena at MITB, and Bryan/H at WMXXX and Hokuto/Kandori 4.2.93 all fight for the crown for me.
Hokuto/Kandori is a bloody masterpiece. Those two ladies beat the ever loving shit out of each other. I’m not usually into bloody matches, but that one is so freakin’ spectacular.
Hokuto-Kandori is Austin-Bret at WM13, though the narrative is significantly different and you’re better off ignoring Kandori’s post-match selling.
Incredible match, though I THINK that I prefer the Aja/Bull-Hokuto/Kandori tag from ’94. The Bull-Kandori chain match from ’94 is also incredible, and the Hokuto-Kandori rematch from December ’93 is like SummerSlam this year, except that most people will have the complete opposite in emotional reaction.