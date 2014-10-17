Friday Wrestling Conversation: What’s The Most Embarrassed You’ve Ever Been Watching Wrestling?

This week’s Friday wrestling conversation question is a big one, and psychologically telling: What’s the most embarrassed you’ve ever been watching a pro wrestling show?
It can be a personal experience, a social situation, whatever. If you felt deep shame for being a wrestling fan, I want to hear about it. My own experiences are spread out over 30+ years of watching, but the big one is the Trish Stratus barking like a dog moment. It was a turning point for me as a fan. As a teenager, I wasn’t the SJW white knight pussy douchebag you know and love on the Internet. As a teenager I was an uptight, hyper-religious, sorta-racist, super homophobic and into “get in the kitchen and make me a sandwich” jokes kind of guy. I was quick to tell you that women’s matches on a WWE show were the bathroom break. It was pretty awful. One of the reasons I’m the way I am now is because I grew up, and subsequently grew out of it.
I also grew up watching wrestling with my parents. This was the 80s NWA, so we were used to blood and violence, but the only real female content was some bad matches, the occasional man in a wig (or wearing women’s underwear for heel heat) and the babyface kissing the heel’s girlfriend for a pop. When the Attitude Era was in full swing, I’d gone off to college, and thankfully my parents missed a lot of those shows. My opinion on how WWE (and pro wrestling) treated women was slowly evolving, but hadn’t hit a breaking point.
In 2001, I went home to visit my parents, and we decided to watch Raw. Guess which show it was?
I don’t think I’d ever been so mortified to be watching a wrestling show with my parents. My brain went, “oh my God, what are you watching? Why do you watch this? Why is this okay?” I’d already grown out of some of my worse habits, but the image of Trish being berated by a heel who was booed, but still more or less beloved by the WWE audience and seen as a genius, made me feel awful. That’s really the end of it. It just made me feel bad. My parents stopped watching almost cold turkey, and it’s been a struggle to get them into the good stuff ever since. I don’t think we’ve ever gotten over that shared embarrassment. It was like walking in on someone masturbating.
What’s your most embarrassing experience? Let us know in the comments section below.
I just started watching wrestling less than a year ago, so thankfully I haven’t been witness to most of the things people have mentioned in the comments.
As a well-educated and intelligent human being (who also happens to be female), I pretty much am embarrassed to watch wrestling at all. The fact that I work in a social justice related field just makes it worse. I routinely look at my husband and ask him why we continue to watch (I’m the driving force behind the watching in our house, tbh). The horrendous misogyny makes me the craziest, but the racism, homophobia, transphobia, and all other discrimination is not far behind.
Wait… why DO I watch wrestling?
My first really embarrassing moment was part of the mae young/mark henry angle, but before the hand birth.Henry was facing viscera, got beat, mae young ended up in the ring and got splashed by viscera.
A four hundred pound African american goth with a bleached Mohawk splashed a 75 year old mother to be.
Just such an absurd set of circumstances was too great a suspension of disbelief. Adding to it was watching it at my grandparents with my female cousin, who while being something of a tomboy, couldn’t survive the whole segment.
A close second had to be al wilson’s affair with dawn marie, the involvement of torrie, the lesbian angle, and the heart attack angle….. the fuck were they thinking?
WeeLC by a mile. I had JUST finished talking about how deep and emotional wrestling could be. Then that happened.
What’s telling here is the number of diverse and wide ranging recalls, which is telling isn’t it? So many to choose from. The most disgraceful segment I can recall is the one where Vince McMahon mocked JR’s 2005 colon surgery in a seven minute segment where he pulled numbeous things out of his JR’s rear end, including a bottle of BBQ sauce and a football.
“numerous”
The first thing that popped to mind is Tito Ortiz’s “big reveal” on IMPACT! and the non-reaction he got. That was the only time I felt bad for the whole promotion and the talent. I was embarrassed for them.
Ed Ferrara as Oklahoma.
Nick Dinsmore as Eugene.
A lot of the late 90’s/early 2000’s divas stuff was embarrassing and uncomfortable to watch. One segment in particular comes to mind, where Torrie Wilson and Stacy Keibler were talking about the greatness of their tits and ass(words they were actually using). My mom walked in and asked what the hell I was watching. I said wresting, but I might as well been watching softcore porn, because that’s the level of shame I felt while watching it.
The two that spring immediately to mind are the ‘Viagra on a Pole’ match from Nitro and the Kane/Lita (or possibly Kane/Edge, I can’t remember which) segment from Raw. I specifically remember my mother being in the room when I watched both, which is what makes them so skin-crawlingly embarassing to remember.
I also specifically remember there being a bikini contest or some such on Smackdown while my grandparents were visiting, and being morbidly embarassed to be watching.
Stone Cold Steve Austin holding Vince McMahon captive by pointing a gun at his head, then firing for the “comedic” reveal that it’s a toy gun. Audience proceeds to laugh at Vince for soiling himself in fear. Absolutely appalling and scary.
The whole Hawk’s a drunk/on drugs angle, my gradmother got me into wrestling and the Road Warriors were some of her favorite wrestlers before she passed and seeing Hawk have to act that way just made me feel bad for everyone from the performers to the fans.
I forgot Vince’s disgusting interview with Brian Pillman’s widow the night after he was found dead. It was shameful.
Drew McIntyre making Teddy Long crawl around. That and pretty much everything WWF/E has ever done with a non-white, non-American wrestler. And lets not forget Bubba Ray Dudley’s streak of putting women through tables, accompanied by the ‘Bubba got wood’ jokes.
Also DX in blackface to lampoon the Nation of Domination
Val Venus getting his dick chopped of by Kaientai.
Oh, also want to add: the YouTube comments for that Trish video. Good lord…
1. the whole DX
2. vince mcmahon death
3.brian pillman with a gun at steve austins home
4. any vince russo idea
Don’t laugh, but I got into wrestling with the ECW revival. And the first PPV I invited folks over to watch was December to Dismember. So, yeah.
(The good news was that the next show was the Royal Rumble with the awesome Cena/Umaga Last Man Standing match. Otherwise, I probably would have given up entirely.)
Two things,
1a. Most of the later years of DX
1b. Snitsky punting the baby. I laugh my ass off at it now, but back when I was about 9 or 10 I just face palmed and asked myself “why am I watching this shit?”
Mexicools. To this day I still cringe when I see a John Deer tractor.
Hmm, I’m spoiled for choice here. I have a memory for both of my parents. I was a big ECW fan back in the day and my mom managed to walk in when Rhyno pildrove Lori Fullington through a table at Hardcore Heaven… And then two months later she walked in to see Rhyno shoving Lori’s head into a toilet.
My dad walked in to see Sable wearing the painted on bikini. I would have felt less dirty if he’d caught me with a playboy. THEN I come home from college my second year and he’s busting my balls about still watching wrestling and I’m making a defense when Big Dick Johnson comes on the screen. You try defending wrestling when that happens.
Forgot RoboCop saves Sting, Master P/ West Texas Rednecks, NWO Wolfpack (theme was dope, but Hip hop Sting was sad)
– Ric Flair winning a title with a shoe.
-David Arquette, World Champion.
-Triple H humps a corpse.
-Eugene
-Baston Booger
-Kwang
-Watching The Rock putting Davey Boy in dog shit.
-Undertaker ascending to heaven.
– Watching the “great” DX Nation skit with my nephew and realizing how bad it was.
Naked Mideon…
Not that I was embarrassed as I usually watched alone. But Ill list Over the top moment: Anyone mention Brian Pillman/StoneCold angle? Pillman pulling the gun. Valbowski getting “chopped”, or the WCW roster basically getting shit on during the merge actually made ME feel embarrassed for THEM( the wrestlers) having to pretty much job for the WWF.
I have a good answer and a bad answer. I was embarrassed when The Rock beat Punk because I had all my friends (who don’t watch) witness my favorite wrestler who I’ve been singing the praises if since forever lose to some dude they only know from movies. I was also embarrassed when I marked out to Brock beating Cena, as my mom walks in saying “You still watch this stuff?”
Lol
Heidenreich and Michael Cole suggested rape….that is all.
Just……..why?
Basically everything in the attitude era makes me cringe. They really hate women on a deep level.
Actually, I do have one for something that I watched directly on TV: Lesnar’s beatdown of Zach Gowen. A ten minute segment of a Swedish murder machine kidnapping a 20 year-old 150 pound amputee whose leg he had already broken the week before, blindfolding him, and throwing him down a flight of stairs just to (successfully) impress Vince McMahon and show him that he had gotten his monstrous side back. Just… what the fuck?
I didn’t continuously WATCH it (because it was online content, THANK EVERYTHING SACRED ON EARTH), but I followed its existence, and absolutely nothing in wrestling was more horrifying than the Tim White’s Lunchtime Suicide series.
There have been some dreadfully unambiguous homophobic/misogynistic/racist segments over the years (…and think about just how damaging to their audience all of it has been. Just to make Vince laugh, because he’s a legitimately awful person). But nothing, NOTHING, made me regret watching wrestling more than those videos because of how clearly disgusting it was. Even the worst, most offensive on-screen garbage at least theoretically contributes to a storyline. Those had nothing to do with wrestling, nothing to do with The Product, they were just meant to be a cute little Easter egg hook to get you to visit WWE.com.
And of course, retroactive bonus points for being based around White getting injured during a match and suffering suicidal depression after it.
For me two things come to mind. 1) the val venis choppy choppy pee pee incident. I was in middle school and I remember watching that with my brother who was even younger than me. It was awkward I and I remember having the worst feeling in my stomach after raw ended. 2) Vince McMahon wearing a cowboy hat and making fun of JR and his Bells Palsy.
Cryme Tyme auctioning off Lita’s sex toys that they stole when she retired. I mean, holy shit, what a pile of slut-shaming bollocks. Whatever about the whole shitty Edge/Matt/Kane/Snitsky deal but even that crappy, not exactly subtle, angle got Flanderised into “Lita has sexual desires, what a whore lol”.
Eugene was just a bad idea all round, I don’t care how noble and pure the intention was. It was probably 50% a way to screw with Eric Bischoff anyway, just like the HLA stuff was. I know several people who were visibly upset seeing this gimmick on TV. Sending him to ECW near the end, knowing and hoping for the reaction he’d get was pretty disgraceful.
Every time WWE does its plausible deniability discrimination shtick. “Oh no, Triple H was talking about MIDCARDERS not black people!” “Oh no, Sheamus was talking about RICH PEOPLE not Mexicans!” “Oh no, people boo Billy and Chuck because they’re CHEATERS not because they’re (fake) gay!” It might work on people willing to lie to themselves but if you’re watching with someone who has no reason to engage in these mental gymnastics, then it’s pretty damn blatant.
When I was in college, I lived in the dorm, and there were two different cable packages– the rooms got one package, and the lobby and common areas on each floor got a different package. The rooms didn’t get Spike TV, so when Raw moved, that meant I had to watch wrestling in the common area.
What embarrassed me the most was that the only other guy on our floor who watched wrestling was a guy who was *this close* to being officially mentally handicapped. It was a little hard for me to defend wrestling to the guys who passed by, when the other guy watching with me was the absolutely most stereotypical mark.
Katie Vick, hands down. That was one of the few times I was genuinely ashamed of being a rasslin’ fan.
Katie Vick is definitely the easy one, because good god, are you serious?
The one that sticks out for me is the Total Divas Christmas Spinning Clothesline last year. I’ve been a big proponent of women’s wrestling; to me it’s one of those things that has potential to be so much more than a piss break if you put forth the effort (kind of like how NXT does it), but having to sit there, watch Cameron, Eva Marie, Natalya, and the Bellas (or whoever was in it) spin around in a circle while the non Total Divas (also known as the Future Endeavorettes) like Kaitlyn and Aksana (even though Kaitlyn left of her own accord) have to RUN IN THE RING, STOP, GET BRUSHED AGAINST, AND FALL DOWN DEAD was absolutely mortifying. I think I remember AJ on commentary during that match, and she seriously sounded like she was ready to just throw the headset down and storm out of the arena (or kick them all in the face, and if she did, it would’ve been the greatest Diva moment of all time in a walk). I’ve been trying to stand my ground about women’s wrestling being fun, and then WWE goes and does THIS. Absolute embarrassment to anyone who likes those performers as well as the performers themselves.
Ugh…just thinking about it makes my skin crawl and makes me not feel good. I’m gonna go watch an old Bayley match to feel better.
That night AJ was also dressed as a sexy elf for Evil Santa Damien Sandow and I guarantee she was 100 times less embarassed doing that than being within 10 feet of that Christmas Total Divas match.
To help you, Pre-Crisis Bayley vs Emma: [www.dailymotion.com]
And The BBF’s (Bayley’s Best Friends) vs The BFF’s: [m.youtube.com]
The movie The Wrestler put me off from wrestling for several months… it made me sad, and made me question what it was that I was cheering for. These egos of our fallen heroes have kept them from being able to find fulfillment in regular, normal life because we were part of a crowd that screamed and cheered at their mere presence. I felt embarrassed tuning into Raw the following night (I saw the movie on a Sunday) and for several months afterwards because I felt like I was watching young Randy-the-Rams…
Also, the Gilbergs and Nacho Mans of the world, the entire Attitude Era (shitty wrestling and misogyny… no thanks, I’d rather watch Chris Benoit put on a 5-star classic with Dean Malenko on Nitro thankyouverymuch), every guest host who was there to push their product and couldn’t answer the question “Can you identify Randy Orton in this lineup?”, every “Kiss My Ass” segment, every vomit moment, every time The Rock talked about “strudel” or whatever the hell he was calling his d*ck that week… what made it embarrassing was that couldn’t help but think, I’m above average intelligence, why am I watching this?
I wasn’t specifically embarrassed at the time, perhaps because was too young to fully understand what was happening, but I was watching with both my parents and younger sister that one time Mark Henry got blown only slightly out-of-frame by Chyna’s tranny friend. That was the only time my parents ever prevented me from watching a show. The ban only lasted a few weeks, but yeah. Their reasoning was that the framing of it, close-up on Henry’s O face with audible sucking sounds in the background, was nothing different than what you’d see on softcore porn.
Since this hasn’t been mentioned yet, the “John Cena calls Eve a hoeski, gets audience to chant along as she cries” segment made me feel like shit for a week.
After years of reading Brandon’s columns/pieces, this is the one that finally made me register to comment. A hello to you all. I’ve had this conversation with a few friends over the years – the ones who have fallen off completely, anyway. So many valid options listed already. To be fair, I was easily more of an NWA/WCW fan, so I tried to think of a few that really hit home there. That’s when I felt most embarrassed. I watched all the way through the demise, but a few things really had me hitting potholes along the way. (I know there are the B&W of Nitro going full force right now, and they’re a little piece of Heaven in a busy life here, so forgive me for spoilers about things that happened while I was in high school.)
In no particular order: Ed Ferrara cosplaying Jim Ross, Buff Bagwell cosplaying Ernest Miller (with blackface-type makeup on, if I’m remembering correctly), watching The Great Muta team up with the Insane Clown Posse, so many fake Ric Flair funerals after the heart attack (including the one with the huge nose in the coffin), the WCW/Battledome crossover attempt, Scott Steiner putting three to five cruiserweight guys in the Recliner at a time during squash matches. Millions more. I guess that’s why it worked out well in the end.
On the WWE end, I remember always cringing during the alcoholic Hawk angles. Those were trainwrecks. That time he climbed the Titantron in order to act out his suicidal tendencies? The fake falling. And then Droz revealing he was the enabler in the situation with the motivation of taking Hawk’s spot in the LOD? I watching a few of those at a friend’s house, and his older sister and Mom gave some of the worst looks I’ve seen to this day.
Yeah, aside from the money, I have to wonder why a guy who could be legitimately classified as a cruiserweight (actually small, not just a guy who isn’t bulging with steroid muscles) would ever want to become a professional wrestler in the big leagues. They treat you as a joke.
*was watching. Sorry about that.
Gonna be hard to top Katie Vick, but at least it did lead to a few weeks of me and the other dorks at work knocking on the nearest surface and saying “Anybody there? It’s me, Kane,” every time we’d get near each other.
After Ctrl-Fing for obvious stuff, I don’t think anybody’s mentioned the original Diva Search “diss the Diva” segment, where every single contestant’s seething hatred of that Carmella person finally boiled over until Christy Hemme finally called her a “cum-sucking gutter slut” on live TV. Actually, just about everything the WWE has done involving any woman since they started referring to them as Divas has pretty much ranged from cringe-worthy to completely fucking irredeemable. Let’s see, just off the top of my head…
Mae Young giving birth to a hand
Trish being made to bark like a dog
“Lesbian stalker/rapist” becoming a staple wrestling gimmick, like “evil Russian” or “scufflin’ hillbilly”
Lita being kidnapped and rape-impregnated by Kane, leading to Gene Snitsky causing her to miscarry, leading to Rapist Kane becoming a good guy.
A hundred other miscarriage angles.
A situation being created where there is literally a WWF video game with “HO” as a playable character.
HOT LESBIAN ACTION.
Teri Runnels and Jacqueline forming a group called P.M.S.
Teri Runnels offering her managerial services to the winner of a tournament called T.I.T.
Molly Holly being given the “ha ha look at her, she’s so FAT” treatment until she broke down and left the wrestling business completely.
Headbanger Mosh becoming a dude who wants to have sex with his mom, then becoming a regular dude who allegedly beats up his former mom.
Paul and Katie Lea Burchill incest angle.
Piggy James.
Every time Vince McMahon booked a an angle/TV segment that revolved around him ogling/making out with/getting seduced by whoever the most popular Diva was at the time.
Kelly Kelly’s ECW debut, where she made clear that her only discernible personality trait was that she liked getting naked.
2014 WWE, where “this bitch CRAZY” is pretty much the gimmick of every single Diva
I’m sure there’s a thousand other things, but Jesus, I need to take all the showers now.
Oh come on. “this bitch CRAZY” is not the only diva gimmick. There’s also “says bITCH a lot” too.
“This was the 80s NWA, so we were used to blood and violence, but the only real female content was some bad matches, the occasional man in a wig (or wearing women’s underwear for heel heat) and the babyface kissing the heel’s girlfriend for a pop.”
So, still working out demons of seeing Hands Of Stone Ronnie Garvin as Miss Atlanta Lively.
Brawl for All.
I wasn’t embarrassed by it but the wwe sure is. An interesting concept, but the execution was awful.
Butterbean knocking the snot out of Bart Gunn was greatness.
The Kathy Lee and Hoda segment is the most recent cringe I’ve had.
I was watching with my girlfriend who has been trying to get into wrestling for the last few months. After a couple years of dating it seems like my fandom is taking her over by sheer osmosis, but half way though that segment she stood up and just said, “Nope,” and went to bed which is exactly what I should have done.
Also, in a broader constant grinding way, the commentary since Jim Ross retired. Nothing has made it harder for me to justify watching wrestling to new viewers than the fake laughter, insincere sales pitches, and constant bickering of the announce team. I think a lot of us seasoned fans know to tune them out to some degree, but for people who are watching for the first time they really rely on the commentary to explain who the characters in the ring are and why they should care. Unfortunately, most of the time the announcers DON’T care or come off as wildly disingenuous.
Also, every time I hear Jerry Lawler’s high pitched Raw commentary voice I die a little. If you catch him on a podcast or doing an indy promo he sounds like real human being but oddly enough if you put him on WWE television he raises his voice a full octave and becomes “Mt. Dew: The Person.” How they think that JR is “too southern” or makes their product “dated” but Jerry Lawler is good for the booth until the end of time is beyond me (especially when JR gets a new viral video every week with his voice dubbed over something.)
Redshirt’s 1004 Embarrassing Moments of Pro Wrestling:
1. HLA
2. Armbar!
3. Katie Vick
4. Heindenrick poetries Cole up the ass.
5. Mohammad Hassan’s Flanderization from a “I’m not a terrorist” Muslim to “I guess I am a terrorist” Muslim.
6. Armbar!
7. Triple H spends 2002-2003 cosplaying as Ric Flair
8. WWE : Daniel Bryan & Fans :: Lucy w/ Football : Charlie Brown
9. Everytime Vince McMahon personally writes the script
10. John Cena’s decent into the Captain Planet of Professional Wrestling.
11. Armbar!
Ugh, too many to mention, sadly.
The entirety of the 2006 DX run.
Katie Vick.
Bully Ray leading a woman around on a chain on Impact.
Anything involving the Dungeon of Doom vs. Hulkamaniacs angle from WCW in 1995.
Trish Stratus barking like a dog.
The Kiss My Ass Club.
Cena writing “poopy” on JBL’s limo.
Triple H adding “nappy” to his heel promo against Booker T just for cheap heat.
Every gay/trans panic angle ever.
Tazz on TNA commentary. Every. Single. Time.
And about 1,001 other moments that make me cringe and thank the gods of wrestling that NxT, CHIKARA and alcohol exist.
I’m shocked every answer hasn’t been “Eugene, and also…”
Go to a WWE show and see the number of special needs kids in attendance (not implying it’s a majority). Eugene is the ultimate FU to those families. Disgraceful.
@LeoMDK I’m going to assume you’re not being sarcastic or “ironic” so here goes: The WWE had someone who was not developmentally disabled PRETEND HE WAS DEVELOPMENTALLY DISABLED and act like a helpless, child-like moron for no reason (and in case you’re confused, no, that’s absolutely NOT “how they actually act”)
I don’t remember Eugene being made fun of … (outside of standard “heel makes fun of him and then gets his comeuppance”.) I remember Eugene being a genuinely likable underdog that the audience was encouraged to cheer for. What, exactly, is horrible about that?
I very much agree about Eugene. But is there a reason that all of these end with emphatic one word adjectives? Did I miss something? Confusing.
Agree for all the reasons. Pathetic.
Agreed. It was HORRIBLE. Make fun of people with special needs just because we can. Ridiculous.
Patterson’s skidmark stinkface.
The very first TNA PPV, all of it, but especially Toby Keith’s TAKE THAT OSAMA BIN LADEN appearance.
Any time Jerry Lawler humiliated poor Molly Holly. And you can’t even argue that was because Vince was screaming in his earpiece, that was pure King.
HLA, the Kiss My Ass Club, and the whole Katie Lea Burchill/Paul Burchill incest they won’t pull the trigger on angle.
It just makes me cringe. I get so embarrassed for everyone involved and just know it’s tanking careers and degrading performers. God forbid we actually do a real story. Make ’em kiss and fight and humiliate them!
Correct me if I am wrong, but wasnt the whole Katie Vick angle supposed to be pretty obvious it was HHH with a dummy? Kane didnt actually sleep with his dead girlfriend, it was just something HHH said he did and then made an obviously fake video of it. At least that is how I remembered it.
The most embarrassed I have ever been was my dad walking in when I was a teenager to see what I was watching and Jericho had Chyna locked in the closet and was breaking her fingers with a hammer. To this day he still probably thinks I condone violence on women because of that.
Also Triple H and that corpse he had sex with was very awkward……..
Everytime Val Venis’s intro was on I would always be on the lookout for my parents walking through the living room……..