Friday Wrestling Conversation: Who Got You Into Watching Wrestling?

This week’s Friday Wrestling Conversation question is gonna get a little personal: who got you into watching wrestling? Who’s responsible?
The answer could be a friend, a family member, a specific wrestler or anyone (or anything) else. My answer is predictable if you read anything I write:
My parents. That’s me in the middle. My parents had me when they were teenagers, and because they were fans, I watched it from birth. I’ve been told I attended shows in the womb, but I don’t remember much about them. They carried their love of wrestling through the late 90s, so there’s never been a gap in my fandom. My mom gave up watching the shows when the nWo attacks got ridiculous, because she was tired of seeing the same thing happen every week. My dad gave up around then, too, but still watches it on the down-low. He’ll call me up randomly sometimes to ask me if I saw Old WCW/ECW/WWF Guy show up on TNA.
So, who got YOU into wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.
I have triplet half brothers, ten years older than I am, two of which were huge fans growing up. Like full on, record every show on VHS every week, read all the magazines type fans. I was born in 82, and don’t remember ever NOT watching until I took a hiatus around 03-04.
Well, for a guy who considers 90’s AJPW the greatest shit ever and as well as ROH World Champion Bryan Danielson, Kenta Kobashi and Shinsuke Nakamura being my favorite wrestlers, I guess what first got me into wrestling was kinda weird.
Nobody even showed it to me or anything, because this was a year or two before they started showing WWE recaps on Eurosports and selling sticker albums and fake merch so pretty much nobody watched wrestling, and only a few people had ever heard of it at that point. That short period of popularity among kids has also faded by 2012/13, too.
But anyway, it was 2008 and I was about 13 years old, bored and watching YouTube videos on a lazy afternoon. I have no idea what I was watching at the time, but in the suggestion box was a video of that promo during the road to WM XXIV when Big Show mocked Floyd Mayweather Jr. and then got punched in the face. This was actually a bit after WM that year had already happened, so after watching that promo I immediately went to find the actual match itself.
At first I was confused. What the hell is going on here? From what I could gather from the YouTube comment section (lol) the big guy was some kind of a “gay fake pro rustler” and the small guy was a professional boxer. The match itself was kinda funny to me at the time, so I decided to look deeper into this pro wrestling thing.
The next thing that I really got into was The Undertaker. I guess he’s the one that really turned me into a wrestling fan. The awesome epic entrance (particularly the music, which is still one of my favorite entrance themes ever), the dark robes and the mystical stuff made Taker my first favorite wrestler.
So I watched YouTube videos of his matches and promos from all eras (I admit I was kinda lost when I suddenly stumbled upon a promo from the BikerTaker era, seeing him like that for the first time, it just seemed so different from how he was before that and currently at the time i was watching) but after a mere few months, I just fell off. I don’t know what it was, but by the time that period of popularity for wrestling I was talking about got to where I live, I already completely forgot all about it. It wasn’t until 2012 that I picked it up again.
And who was responsible for bringing my interest in wrestling back from the dead? Living Colour. You can probably guess where this is going already, but I was watching a video of ‘Love Rears It’s Ugly Head’ on TV, and realized “hey, those are the ‘Cult Of Personality’ guys!” (I knew that song only from Guitar Hero III before), so I decided to look up the COP video on YouTube. Half of the comments were “CM PUNK!” and at first, I had no idea who they were talking about, but then I started to remember. Wasn’t that the long haired guy with tattoos from that wrestling thing? So I Googled him. Yeah, that’s the one. Hey, what’s this, Wrestlemania XXVIII? Undertaker vs HHH in an “End of an Era” match?! Goddamn, I remember I loved that dead guy a few years ago! When I read into it, I though this probably means he’s retiring or something, so I decided to watch it when it comes around.
And that’s pretty much the beginning of it. After WM 28 my interest was completely resurrected and soon I found myself browsing through internet forums, where everyone was absolutely furious that Daniel Bryan lost in 18 seconds to Sheamus. Or right, that little guy with the girl vs that big pasty fella. I watched some clips of his matches, both WWE and other, and I thought he was really fun to watch (Maggle!). But when they faced off again at Extreme Rules, I fell head over heels for Bryan. That bout ruled my world for a while and showed me how good wrestling can really be, and I guess you can say that match was the one that made me truly love pro wrestling.
Jesus, I can’t even imagine having youtube and the internet in general around as a young wrestling fan. I probably wouldn’t have graduated middle school, who has time for that shit when you could be watching ALL THE WRESTLING EVER.
Oh boy, that ended up being waaay longer than I first thought it would be. :D Oh well, whatever.
My great-grandpa. He was hard to understand due to being a tough, old, french man. He loved wrestling. He would love to watch a new episode, then rewatch the replays in case the other guy won. I was with him when I watched HBK turned on Janettey a learned a new level of french curse words.
My half-brother. He was in his 20s, had a mullet and a mustache, and was the epitome of cool when I was five years old, so of course whatever he liked was instantly cool. He watched the shows and had an Ultimate Warrior t-shirt (which he got from a live event, which was friggin’ awesome), but it was his collection of WWF Magazines that I remember most vividly (namely, the one for WrestleMania IV, with all the wrestlers in the tournament on the cover). He moved out about a year after, but the seed had already been planted.
He still watched long after, so whenever we would see each other, we would talk about wrestling. He died in an apartment fire ten years ago, but his influence in my early years (not just wrestling, but in other things like my appreciation for Unsolved Mysteries and my insistence on wearing my hair long deep into my 20s) still survives.
My dad started watching it when it started crossing over to the main stream in the 80s. Mr. T & Hogan, Cyndi Lauper & Captain Lou. I remember we had a giant party at our house for Wrestlemania 2. So next time you see Kevin Hart or the guy who played Alcide on True Blood show up on Raw, don’t be too hard on WWE. Once upon a time, that kind of thing actually worked.
Good ole’ Dad. He was a fan throughout the 70’s and eventually the 80’s as the WWF kept bringing in all the local talents from smaller venues. Being born in 84′ when hulkamania began and the WWF really took off, I can’t remember a time withouT wrestling. For me it was just cool to be able to hang with friends my age and watch it, and be able to enjoy it with my dad and his friends to.
I watched until around 95′ when I was 11 and jut “outgrew” it I guess. Got back into it a bit during the attitude era but that flame died out fast. These days, I go to the shows when they come to NYC (going to Raw this monday), and I’ll hang with some friends when they host parties for the big 4, but I don’t actually keep up with it regularly. For me the real fun is reminiscing on the old stuff with my dad (thanks to youtube) and reminiscing on the not quite as old stuff with my friends. Some of those parody videos on youtube are gold. Right now there’s one channel that has been posting every single Ultimate Warrior promo for the last 3-4 months. It’s a riot.
My story isn’t interesting. I started watching in third grade, sometime during the Attitude Era. The reason I started was because for Christmas we had to do Secret Santa, so the person who got my gift got me a The Undertaker standee… thing. I didn’t quite know what the hell a “The Undertaker” was, but at some point found out he was a wrestler. I didn’t want to make the kid feel bad, so I pretended I liked it.
So, one day I end up flipping through channels and land on Monday Nitro, and thought, “hey, wrestling. Like that thing I got”, and decided to watch, then boom. I watched Raw, and that’s about it.
I also sort of thought to myself “hey, they’re fighting, just like in that video game I like, Mortal Kombat”.
At some point I stopped watching when I learned it was “fake”, but started back up a couple of years after that because I realized that most the shows I like watching on TV are fake as well (Hugh Laurie isn’t even a real Doctor… or American!) and said “fuck it”, and got back into it.
My older brother, ten years my senior, obtained a recorded VHS of Survivor Series 1990. I don’t remember if he ordered the PPV himself or just went to a friend’s house and took home the tape. I had been aware of wrestling and watched it a couple times before that, but it was that tape which made me love wrestling. I wore that thing out with replays. Could probably still list off everyone in the matches and the final survivors (Hogan and Warrior, naturally). But the biggest thing was the debut of the Undertaker, who was just the most amazing thing to my six year old mind. He was my favorite wrestler from that moment, and still is 24 years later.
However, like many people I was in a lurch between early childhood and adolescent wrestling fandom. It was the Undertaker who would bring me back in again. I had been sort of aware of wrestling, and I had played wrestling games (Pro Wrestling on the NES, Monday Night Raw on Genesis despite not watching the shows) but then one of my cousins ordered Badd Blood in 1997 and, again, took a VHS tape. The very first Hell in a Cell match. It was the talk of the day between me, my cousins, and my not-as-senior brother, and over the next couple months I grew into an avid watcher and ordered my first PPV, Wrestlemania 14. Mostly to see the Undertaker face Kane, and to see Cactus Jack maim the Outlaws in a dumpster match. At that point, for me, Austin was kind of a side dish, though I did want to see Michaels get beat.
My story isn’t terribly interesting, save for one reason: Apparently I’m by far the oldest person in this thread. Jesus.
As a kid in the 1970s (yes, the 70s) for a brief time I was wildly into the local promotion, Verne Gagne’s AWA. At the time they had Dusty Rhodes, Ivan Koloff, Billy Robinson, Dr. X, and of course, Nick Bockwinkle, Gagne and The Crusher. The Crusher was the coolest person ever. He was Stone Cold and the Rock rolled into one barrel-shaped dude.
While I got a sense that my father attended wrestling matches as a young man, he would always chide me for caring about the proceedings (I was young enough to buy that they were honest-to-gawd real) by calling it “All-Star Farce.” To this day I really don’t share my wrestling interest with anyone who isn’t already into it.
Chagrined because it was “fake,” I didn’t follow wrestling from about junior high to my early 20s, but a friend pulled me back in. This was the mid 80s, when Vince both made wrestling a thing and put the territories out of their misery. While WWF had most of the guys I knew, I’d also check out Von Erich’s WCCW, Lawler/Jarrett’s Mid-South promotion and of course, Crockett’s NWA. My friend and I found NWA, with the Horsemen, Dusty, the Road Warriors, the Midnight Express, et al, a more “grown-up” thing, but we’d fantasy book matches between the NWA and WWF stars.
Oddly, in my first job, working at a local newspaper, the top two people in the newsroom were both huge wrestling fans (and, appropriately, they hated each other). We all looked up to the associate editor, whose desk space was pretty much a shrine of AWA photos and clippings. The editor in chief was a tightly wound Brit who no one got along with. The only conversations we’d ever have came when, out of earshot of anyone else, he’d grill me about wrestling.
So stuff happened and I got better jobs and I got busy, nWo invasion, Attitude Era, Pipe Bomb yadda yadda. To me though the underrated thing that happened in recent wrestling history is Vince coming out and calling it “sports entertainment.” Once that illusion was dispensed with, and we could see the performers as real people, I’d watch documentaries about Andre the Giant, the Lawler-Andy Kaufman story or the Montreal Screw Job, and I was fascinated. Even seeing the brief video packages WWF would put together on people like Bobby Heenan and Regal was really, really cool.
It’s been a long time since I’ve been to a live show, but I’m hoping I can arrange to see an NXT event next time I’m in Florida. And thanks, btw, for telling me that NXT has events around Florida, and not just the Full Sail tapings. jk I’ll let you know how it goes if and when I go…
My cousin(s).
I was that asshole that wouldn’t watch wrestling and yell it’s fake. I remember the Hulkamania hype but wasn’t too much into it. Plus most of my Hulk Hogan memories consist of him and monster trucks so I guess it was WCW Hogan at that time. I would say then it was awful, but loved Macho Man. Mostly because of the Slim Jim commercials, but also because of his in ring work. Every time my older cousin would make watch WCW & WWF I would always be Randy in our post show brawls. I remember one incident that had me hook. If my memory serves me correct it was ECW but that doesn’t sound right, because this was before Austin beat HBK for the title. Also I only remember that it was a Dusty Rhodes match and I want to say he was facing Terry Funk, but I don’t think Dusty was ever in ECW. But the match was brutal. Blood everywhere. I got very emotional, sick, and hungry for more after watching it. What made me become a fan/ reel me in/ watch frequently was Stone Cold antics on Monday Night Raw. When he came in with the beer truck. I stopped complaining when it came on and started requesting it. Ah memories!
Became a addict until the Invasion angle. Poor pay off and mismanagement of a lot of great talent (Booker T, DDP, etc.). Then the brands split and I would go weeks without watching. High School started and mind set was to be where the girls where, plus I wrestled and played football, so practice. I then remember getting back into it just to see Eddie Guerrero push, hoping of a Benoit/Guerrero main event at Wrestlemania and being disappointed then (¿)reappointed(?) to see the close Wrestlemania both champions, then shit got weird (Katie Vick) Eddie lost the title to JBL, and girls got cuter. I remember hearing Eddies’ death and being turned off from watching it. That tripled after Benoit’s death.
Then the Summer of Punk and I was reading about the Money in the Bank match on Grantland from Bill Simmons. Looked him up to see if he was the same kid that was behind that backyard wrestling that was started in Chicago and he was! The that promo was great as well. Then I saw Daniel Bryan who I remember seeing in wrestling mags years ago, and reception was always, Who the fuck is this guy and how can he be that good if he’s not in the WWE. It was good to see them make and being a major part of the show. Just like it was good to see Benoit and Guerrero reach the top.
For me it was definitely Macho Man and Scott Hall. All I could remember was how COOL they were. Plus Macho Man was doing a lot of commercials so it was hard to miss him. My parents didn’t allow me to watch WWF because this was around the Attitude Era and all that “Suck It” stuff began. Then somewhere along the line my brother told me that all these WCW guys were from WWF and that Ric Flair was a North Carolina guy (we’re from South Carolina), so I should watch Raw anyway.
I’ve been watching wrestling since I can remember. But if I had to guess, it was my older brother who got me into it when I was a little tyke in the mid-80’s. Neither of my parents were fans (my dad took us to a house show in Nassau Coliseum once and could see how fake it was up close), but they still let us indulge. We had the toy championship belts, wrestling buddies, action figures, etc. My brother and I also thought it was real, so we would always try to learn how to do the Sharpshooter or Figure Four on each other to the point of actual injury (we’re the reason WARNING: DISCLAIMERS exist).
When we were kids, we signed up for amateur wrestling classes and realized after like 3 classes we’d never learn body slams and camel clutches, so we quit.
Technically the Nintendo 64 got me into wrestling more than anything. My friend and I played WCW vs. NWO World Tour and really loved it, and decided to give Monday Nitro (and later, Thunder) a try. We didn’t mind the NWO ridiculousness, in fact, we still talk about how funny it was that every show ended in a schmozz and people throwing drinks, garbage and eggs at the ring. We still laugh about the time a full drink hit Piper square in the chest while he was being held down by various NWO cronies and once when an egg popped all over the leather jacket of a couldn’t-be-arsed-to-care Bret Hart during a mid-ring promo.
I’m pretty sure my older cousin got me into it. Although I’m pretty sure I started watching a few months before it, my first recollection of actually watching wrestling was “watching” a scrambled version of WrestleMania VI on TV. Some people watched scrambled porn, I spent many Sundays watching scrambled wrestling pay-per-views. And I also remember an episode of Superstars recapping Demolition interfering during The Hart Foundation/Rockers match on Saturday Night’s Main Event.
My Mom.
She had my Sister and I watch GLOW with her one Saturday.
Boom.
I watched for a couple of years as a kid, mostly 2000-2002 but don’t really remember when I started or when i stopped, so I’m going with Royal Rumble 2012 with my brother. A friend of his was doing a little pot luck viewing party so we brought a pizza and had some fun. What really impressed me that night were Daniel Bryan and CM Punk. To see guys like them as the Champions was a big shock. I was always used to the more big move-rest top guys from back in the day, so to see these technical dudes who could go for 22 minutes was engrossing. I watched RAW and Smackdown by channel surfing for the next month, catching snippets, but it was Punk and Bryan’s Champion vs Champion series throughout February and March that got me hooked.
My brother only watches the PPV’s these days, and really only when I ask if he wants to watch with me (he likes wrestling, but could be just as happy not watching and looking for a Stunner montage on YouTube). Me, I’ve hardly missed a show since.
There are two stories here, since I got into wrestling, got out, then got back in.
I never had any family who were into wrestling. Even now I can’t watch it with them in the room because they’ll just give me shit about it. I discovered wrestling when I was flicking through channels one night in the late nineties and saw a man with blonde hair standing next to a wrestling ring. In itself, that’s nothing, but this man just so happened to have a Canadian flag up his nose. If that doesn’t get you interested, nothing will.
I watched with varying degrees of regularity right up until 2007. I stopped watching after my favorite wrestler and the guy I would always tell others to watch to show them why I loved the business so much, went and killed his family and himself. To this day, my favourite wrestling memory is Benoit and Eddie at WM21, but with all the news reports etc at the time, I couldn’t justify watching anymore.
I didn’t watch for about 5 years until last year when my brother bought the WWE13 game with me standing over his shoulder telling him not to buy that crap. Then I noticed CM Punk on the cover. Punk had been the guy that it was cool to cheer for when I stopped watching, and seeing him on the cover peaked my interest as to what he was doing now. So I decided to watch the RAW airing that night which just happened to be the raw after WM29. Ziggler cashed in and the crowd went apeshit; But the Shield is what really caught my attention. I came for Punk (who then disappeared off television for 2 months) but stayed for the Shield.
Disclaimer: I have very large, bushy, Peter Gallagher eyebrows. Thank my mom’s side of the family. Now, back to wrestling.
So back during the Attitude Era, there were a few kids in school who worshipped WWF. And, much like every 13 year old who was watching RAW at the time, they were hyperactive, loud, and constantly telling teachers to Suck It! All around the schoolyard, they’ve be crotch chopping, quoting Austin 3:16 and talking about Sable’s puppies.
At one point, I got a little tired of this and responded to their DX antics with a stern eyebrow raise. And they stopped dead in their tracks. “It’s the People’s Eyebrow! He’s doing the Rock!” Of course, I have no idea what the hell this means. So they explain the long history of Rocky Maivia/The Corporate Champ/The current People’s Champion to me, and I was hooked. Maybe it was eyebrow empathy that bonded me to the Rock, but finally listening to the backstory and gimmicks of these characters (Austin and HHH followed shortly thereafter) got me hooked, and suddenly I’m staying up late to catch the last hour of RawZone on USA.
I remember being as young as 3 (in 1986) watching Superstars with my dad and trying to do the moves on him. Loved Hogan, Warrior, and Savage back then. Then I loved both Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, as well as Diesel and Razor Ramon in the New Gen era.
Up until the Outsiders showed up on Nitro, I was strictly a WWF kid (born and raised just outside of Boston). Then, I started being one of those people who flipped back and forth on Monday nights to watch both Raw and Nitro. Then, I got into ECW after turning on Living Dangerously 98 on a whim (we had a black box in the house back then, so we never had to pay for a PPV) and seeing Taz and Bam Bam Bigelow go through the ring and them wrestling with police tape around the hole for the rest of the PPV. From that point, I grew to love the grittiness ECW had compared to the other two. So there was a few years where I was a fan of all 3 promotions, hence why my memory about what happened back then really sucks, too much info to maintain.
So I stuck with it long after my dad stopped watching it with me, which was when I was in high school, somewhere around 97. Then, I stopped in 2001 when they started the brand extension, only coming back to it about a year and a half ago. My dad never went back to it, unfortunately.
The reason I got back into it recently was I noticed all of the content they had on Netflix and was on a nostalgia kick, so I started watching the documentaries, namely Rise and Fall of WCW, the Stone Cold one (he’s my all time favorite wrestler), and so on. A friend of mine from college was a wrestling fan and would go to NYC just to go to ROH shows (in 2001-2003) and rave about this guy CM Punk. So I saw that there was a doc of his on Netflix, and I was like “Hey, I know that name, I’ll check this out.” I just loved everything about what he was doing even beyond the Pipe Bomb, the anti-establishment, the standing up for change in the business, and everything.
So I had caught wind of there being a throwback Raw a year and a half ago, turned on partly for nostalgia and partly to see CM Punk in action, and I’ve been watching since.
Everyone in my family was sort of merciless in teasing me about watching wrestling from a young age. I got into it because in elementary school some of friends were big fans. I was hooked on the Owen Hart-Bret Hart feud (starting watching right before Wrestlemania 10.) Then my friends slowly lost interest and it was something I kept under my hat until everyone came back for the Attitude era.
Like most kids I loved watching Saturday morning cartoons. I got myself into wrestling by watching Jerry Lawler’s show every Saturday morning which would come on right after the cartoons ended. My first wrestling memories are of the Andy Kaufman feud. This is why I give Lawler a lifetime pass despite how much I can’t stand him on commentary.
Same here, grew up a few miles outside of Memphis watching that classic Lawler era of wrestling. He would bring in crazy monster-wrestlers for feuds with faces. Never managed to get to Memphis to see the Monday night matches at the Mid-South Coliseum, but I was lucky enough to see it in my little hometown live once.
Lawler had some huge guy in a Frankenstein costume wrestling Rocky Johnson. I was probably 12 and Frankenstein legit scared the bejeezus out of me. When Rocky took him out with the ol’ “double-axe-handle from the second rope” I could not have been more relieved.
And that was it, I was hooked.
Late 90s, Rey Mysterio Jr in WCW. I thought he was the coolest thing ever.
My dad would watch WWF Superstars back in the late-80s/early-90s, and I was crazy into The Ultimate Warrior and Macho Man because of it. Wasn’t crazy about Hogan, but I accepted him as part of the top three. My dad lost interest after a little while and, by proxy, I, as well. But fast forward to 1996 and as a young middle schooler, I caved into peer pressure (wanting to be one of the cool kids, of course) and decided to check out what all the hubbub was about when it came to WCW. Quickly got into Sting and the nWo, but there was something about WCW’s presentation that I wasn’t totally into. I vividly remember one night, watching Nitro, in like ’97, and thinking, “This isn’t for me.” So I flipped through until I stumbled on Monday Night Raw, and the rest is history.
Oh, and of course, when I inevitably stopped watching after 2001, I wouldn’t again until 2007 when some friends in college swore up and down that Raw was worth watching again, so I did, and to be honest, I wasn’t digging it. But I was your classic “Attitude Era fan,” to the point where I’d ask, “Where’s The Rock? Where’s Stone Cold?” I got over that when I saw Umaga wrecking shit up.
My uncle watched it in the early ’90s, and I’d watch his tapes whenever my family visited him. He moved to Ohio around ’94 or so, but I’d watched enough to get hooked on wrestling. Unfortunately, I’m the only one in my family who cares about it, so there was a lot of my family capitulating to their dorky son who wanted to hog the good TV every Monday night for Raw and Nitro. At least now I’m a responsible adult so nobody rolls their eyes (too badly) when I reveal that I’m still a wrestling fan!
I was never allowed to watch wrestling as a kid, but picked up a lot of what was happening through kids at school so I was always kind of interested. Years later when my parents finished our basement and put a new TV down there, I found myself sneaking downstairs to watch wrestling for the first time in my life right when Edge rose to the main event picture against Cena (05-06) and watched off and on for about a year.
The thing that really got me into it for good though was summer 2010, when I was interning for a minor league baseball team in my college town after my sophomore year. One of my fraternity brothers was also a townie, so he spent basically the entire summer living in the house I rented with some of our fraternity brothers instead of spending time with his family. One night we’re sitting around, bored and looking for something to watch On Demand. Comcast (NEVER AGAIN!) happened to be running a bunch of The Rock’s best matches for $2 dollars each at the time. My friend silently took his wallet out, grabbed a dollar, and threw it at me. We watched four more matches after that and I put RAW and SD on the the DVR season pass list that night (to be joined by NXT and ROH eventually). Haven’t looked back since.
My dad was a big fan in the ’80s and watched probably up until about ’98 (around when I started repeating everything that I heard), so I had a vague knowledge of some wrestlers. I distinctly remember having Goldberg pajamas when I was around 5. When I got to middle school, I had a couple of friends that watched and I started watching a little so I could talk about it with them. My dad watched a Raw right after the Benoit tragedy in 2007 (I guess to see how they handled it) and I watched it with him. I was instantly hooked from that day on. I started watching it all (Raw, SmackDown, ECW, Impact) and, although I don’t watch as much because I’m in college and have no TV, I still keep up with it through the Internet.
tl;dr — Chris Benoit killing his family got me into wrestling.
That’s… morbid.
My mom just got me the Galoob rubber wrestling figures, Hogan, Andre, Sheiky Baby, etc., and I just happened to absorb it and adopt it.
First thing I ever saw was Jake Roberts’ cobra biting the arm of the Macho Man with the huge CENSORED tag over it but you could clearly see what was happening
I remember being around 5 years old and, loving Steve Austin because he drove big vehicles.
My brother and I used to watch with my dad when we were really little. My brother fell off, but I always enjoyed it. We stopped watching for a while, but I have a very distinct memory of watching tv with my dad in our basement after a memorial day bbq and finding wrestling on again. That was either in ’97 or ’98.
I stopped watching again when I went to college, just for lack of cable and anyone around that watched it. I’d check in on the big PPVs during the early 00s and watch Raw on occasion. I found out my cousin was way into wrestling still around that time, so we’d watch the PPVs on the reg.
In the beginning of 2011, my best friend got into wrestling because of his roomies, so I had more people to dork out with about it. We all went to our first live PPV (MitB 2011) together, which I still regard as a a religious experience.
My parents and sisters never really saw the appeal, so I had to get myself into wrestling. My first exposure was through World of Sport on Saturday afternoons in the mid-eighties, back in the days when UK television had four channels. The first wrestlers I could name were Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks, so I guess they got me into it, but the first wrestlers I can remember finding to be really cool were the Italian Stallion and Ron Simmons in WCW. I’d like to give them credit for keeping me in wrestling, making it a thing I looked out for rather than just watching if it happened to come on.
I lapsed as a fan for much of the start of this century, but now I’m back, and credit for getting me back into wrestling must go to my best pal Rob. A couple of Christmases ago, he had the most excellent idea to watch a Wrestlemania rather than the typical Christmas TV garbage, and one ‘Mania quickly became two, then three, until we had watched them all and decided to tune in to the 2013 Rumble. Golddust made a surprise return, and wrasslin’ was back in my life, baby!
My brother in law was a huge sting fan. This was after the NWO so it was Crow Sting. I thought it was pretty cool, and I liked the Outsiders a lot. Hated Hogan. Fuck Hogan for killing WCW.
My two cousins flipped the channel to a thanksgiving episode Smackdown and the Rock was running down his favorite types of pie. Oh, and there were two Divas wrestling in gravy…or something. I wouldn’t say I was hooked at that moment but I that episode stayed in my brain for quite some time.
It was in 2001 around the Royal Rumble where whenever I saw them they would talk about wrestling. So I gave it a watch. It was during the HHH/Austin Rivalry heading into 2001’s No Way Out that I went down the rabbit hole and never came back.
My brother and my neighbor BassTV playing Royal Rumble on SNES. They told me Bret Hart was the greatest, but I immediately knew Mr. Perfect was clearly superior.
“He’ll call me up randomly sometimes to ask me if I saw Old WCW/ECW/WWF Guy show up on TNA.”
Nowholeonaminute, playa. I sure hope you give him a good 10 minute lecture as to why he shouldn’t be watching TNA.
I can’t really say anyone got me into wrestling. I guess if my mom had been holding the remote control instead of my dad, we definitely wouldn’t have stopped to watch a few minutes of wrestling as we were flipping through the channels.
I still get together with my dad to watch PPVs (yeah, I’m one of the people still buying PPVs, because we watch at his house, and he doesn’t own a computer), and we’ll still call one another on Tuesday morning to discuss the highlights of Raw. And my mom still has no interest in wrestling at all.
Originally, it was my Godmothers who got me into wrestling. They were fans their entire life and they practically raised me the first few years. Whenever I went to visited them, if Saturday Superstars wasn’t on, they would put in a Colosseum video and I would watch a taped PPV or whatever. My parents helped feed my addiction by taking me to Maple Leafs Gardens a few times so I could watch.
After one of my heroes murdered his entire family, I stopped as I felt pretty disillusioned. The quality of wrestling had dipped by then, too, so, it wasn’t much of a big loss.
I got back into wrestling once again after I started reading the B&W recaps in 2011. So now I have Brandon to blame for my wrestling fandom.
Flipping channels and seeing Tully Blanchard. He was everything I wanted to be as a low self esteem child: shit talking, ladies man, a guy so bad other bad guys couldn’t stand him. He could also go in there and beat people up and be back talking smack the next week.
TV, by accident. I remember flipping around the channels after Saturday morning cartoons as a kid and stumbling upon the WWF Superstars of Wrestling show (you know, the ones that eventually made Barry Horowitz a star because he willingly got pounded by a big-name wrestler and the main events were something like Billy Jack Haynes vs. Don Muraco or something). Caught my interest, even after I found out it was choreographed.
I was probably the only 11-year-old in the 80s who hated Hulk Hogan, though. I was always a Macho Man fan.
Don’t watch it much now, but I find the whole premise of professional wrestling as genius: Oversized, roided-up men in tights pretending to fight each other, the business admits it’s fake, and people still pay money to watch.
My brother, I do believe. I don’t recall when I started watching it all I recall is Too Cool me and my brother watching WWF, occasionally catching glimpses of WCW either on Channel 4 or 5? And I wrestled my brother on our parents bed, I’m pretty sure I lost via submission after Walls Of Jericho. I also remember I had a buttload of cuddly toys and I would have them do either a wrestling match or a Battle Royale course I then had to put them back on my bed afterwards.
Definitely my Dad. I grew up in Texas when the Freebirds and Von Erichs were starting their feud. Being a little kid meant Friday and Saturday were the only nights that I could stay up as late as he did and we both agreed that wrasslin’ was a better choice than SNL. Those guys worked pretty stiff so I am not ashamed to admit that my little punk ass thought it was all real. It wasn’t until the cartoonish WWF Saturday Night Main Event started airing that I realized the whole thing was choreographed. My interest faded pretty fast. It became one of those things that I would watch if nothing else was on. I didn’t start watching regularly again until Stone Cold showed up.
it was 1989, i was 11, and i turned on the tv on a saturday night and landed on saturday night’s main event. hulk hogan came out to fight the million dollar man and there was this monster black dude named zeus. the guy was scary to an 11 year old. but i had to watch. jake the snake roberts got involved a little bit, and i was hooked. i remember tuning in the following week and wondering why saturday night live was on instead. by wrestlemania 6 in april i had rented a ton of old tapes from the local video stores and was watching the weekly shows- i was ready for hogan/warrior. and i can look back now and say it was wrestlemania 6 that made me a lifetime fan. i’ve been up and down in my personal investment in wrestling over the years, but i’ve always known what’s going on in the storylines.
I’ll just add – stopped watching for 10 years around the time of the Invasion, got back into it when I started hearing about CM Punk/Daniel Bryan -it’s been awesome catching up
Randomly saw a match on TV at a friend’s house when I was 6; I remember the Legion of Doom were a part of it but a decade or so of smoking weed since then means I don’t recall anything else. Around the same time I remember seeing Tatanka on TV and thinking he was the coolest motherf*cker I’d ever seen.
Like Brandon, I also got into wrestling because of my parents, but more so because of their parents.
My dad’s parents were straight off the boat from Italy. My grandpa couldn’t read English and could only sign his name but he loved watching wrestling with my dad because even though he couldn’t understand what they were saying, good vs bad transcends language barriers. My mom used to reminisce about watching Gorgeous George & the original Nature Boy with her father.
While my parents weren’t the type to attend shows back then, I too have been watching wrestling since the womb. My father has two daughters and no sons… so why not try to bond with us like he did with his dad? My father thought it’d just be a phase because, you know, girls don’t watch wrestling. My little sis stopped watching after the Attitude Era but I can say if there’s one constant in my life, it’s always been wrestling. I’m extremely lucky to live in a place where there was so much variety on TV and a show coming in every few months. My mom took me to my first few live events and I’ll always treasure those memories of her putting up with squealing preteen me. Wrestling is my first fandom.
My dad doesn’t watch much anymore but it’s still one of the only things we can talk about together. So he always sends me links of articles about wrestling, since he has no concept of social media and that I live on the internet and have read it two days before he sent it from AOL news.
“If someone had told me, all those years ago, that someday you’d get engaged when you were at WrestleMania, I might have reconsidered my choices a bit.” Thanks, Dad ;)
I can’t wait to bring my nieces & nephews to their first shows.
You got engaged at Mania?! Do tell the story! And I love the AOL News barb.
My grandfather. He got the first Wrestlemania, sat me down with popcorn and a soda in front of the TV, and BLAMMO, that was it.
Junkyard Dog. Right after Saturday morning cartoons, WWF’s weekly show (I think it was All-American Wrestling… this predated Wrestling Challenge and Superstars by a bit) would come on at noon. It seemed like the first match was always a JYD squash. After he powerslammed some hapless jobber into oblivion and pin them, he would bring little kids who were right around my age into the ring to dance with him. I was hooked. For the first few weeks, I only watched his match, but then my dad brought home a VHS tape on which someone had recorded the first two Saturday Night’s Main Events, and I became a little Hulkamaniac.
My brother’s ten years older than me and he’d been watching all his life. Plus we shared a bedroom growing up, so it kind of just rubbed off. As far as wrestlers go, even as a young kid I enjoyed good heel work. Sure I was a Hulkamaniac, but guys like Rude, Dibiase, and Roberts were just as appealing to me as Hogan and Warrior.
My Dad got me interested when I was around 3 or 4. He was and still is a huge Ric Flair fan (He says he wishes today’s shows were more like the old NWA stuff he watched growing up) and we tuned into the Super Station TBS to watch Flair and someone I can’t recall at the moment. After that show I was hooked.
road warriors. that is all.