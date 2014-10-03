Friday Wrestling Conversation: Who Got You Into Watching Wrestling?

This week’s Friday Wrestling Conversation question is gonna get a little personal: who got you into watching wrestling? Who’s responsible?

The answer could be a friend, a family member, a specific wrestler or anyone (or anything) else. My answer is predictable if you read anything I write:

My parents. That’s me in the middle. My parents had me when they were teenagers, and because they were fans, I watched it from birth. I’ve been told I attended shows in the womb, but I don’t remember much about them. They carried their love of wrestling through the late 90s, so there’s never been a gap in my fandom. My mom gave up watching the shows when the nWo attacks got ridiculous, because she was tired of seeing the same thing happen every week. My dad gave up around then, too, but still watches it on the down-low. He’ll call me up randomly sometimes to ask me if I saw Old WCW/ECW/WWF Guy show up on TNA.

So, who got YOU into wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

