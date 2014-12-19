Friday Wrestling Conversation: Who Wins A Royal Rumble Of Just Royal Rumble Winners?

This week’s Friday Wrestling Conversation gets a little esoteric, but finding the answers should be fun: who would win a Royal Rumble made up of nothing but past Royal Rumble winners?

Here are your competitors:

– Hacksaw Jim Duggan

– Big John Studd

– Hulk Hogan

– Ric Flair

– Yokozuna

– Bret Hart

– Lex Luger

– Shawn Michaels

– Stone Cold Steve Austin

– Vince McMahon

– The Rock

– Triple H

– Brock Lesnar

– Chris Benoit

– Rey Mysterio

– The Undertaker

– John Cena

– Randy Orton

– Edge

– Alberto Del Rio

– Sheamus

– Batista

For discussion purposes, let’s assume the version of the wrestler competing is the one who won their respective Rumble. So, 1988 Jim Duggan, 2003 Brock Lesnar, etc. For people who’ve won multiple Rumbles, let’s assume it’s the version that won their first. 1990 Hulk Hogan, 1997 Stone Cold Steve Austin, etc. For any dead people, assume they’re alive. For Chris Benoit, maybe keep those jokes to yourself?

Who enters first? Who enters last? Who wins? Let us know in the comments section below.