Friday Wrestling Conversation: Who Wins A Royal Rumble Of Just Royal Rumble Winners?

This week’s Friday Wrestling Conversation gets a little esoteric, but finding the answers should be fun: who would win a Royal Rumble made up of nothing but past Royal Rumble winners?
Here are your competitors:
– Hacksaw Jim Duggan
– Big John Studd
– Hulk Hogan
– Ric Flair
– Yokozuna
– Bret Hart
– Lex Luger
– Shawn Michaels
– Stone Cold Steve Austin
– Vince McMahon
– The Rock
– Triple H
– Brock Lesnar
– Chris Benoit
– Rey Mysterio
– The Undertaker
– John Cena
– Randy Orton
– Edge
– Alberto Del Rio
– Sheamus
– Batista
For discussion purposes, let’s assume the version of the wrestler competing is the one who won their respective Rumble. So, 1988 Jim Duggan, 2003 Brock Lesnar, etc. For people who’ve won multiple Rumbles, let’s assume it’s the version that won their first. 1990 Hulk Hogan, 1997 Stone Cold Steve Austin, etc. For any dead people, assume they’re alive. For Chris Benoit, maybe keep those jokes to yourself?
Who enters first? Who enters last? Who wins? Let us know in the comments section below.
Yeah, Cena clearly wins. No doubt about it.
Can we add Andre to the list? I keep forgetting he won the Battle Royal at Mania and not at a Rumble. Yes? Then Andre all day.
The final two are Hulk Hogan and Lex Luger after they eliminate Yokozuna together (Luger slams Yoko and Hogan leg drops him which bumps him over the top).
Then the two are staring each other down. The lights go out! Darkness…. lights come back on and… IT’S STING! IT’S STING! Whose side is Sting on?!!
Luger and Hogan are on opposite sides of the ring, frozen in awe. Sting takes his time staring down both individuals, looking them up and down, nodding. He smiles at Hogan, who then starts to reciprocate when Sting takes a baseball bat to Hogan’s head. Then he lifts Hogan by the strands of hair on the back of his head, and throws him over the top rope. Luger wins The Rumble! Luger wins the Rumble! OHHH!!!!
Cena would have a Luger/Hart moment with his other self (I’m breaking the rules, I know). Then we’d get what we always wanted: Cena vs. Cena!
The final three is gonna be Hogan, BROCK, and Taker. Benoit is the first to enter and lasts until the final four, when he’s eliminated via a vicious clothesline by Lesnar. Studd helps a team eliminate Yoko first, and he is eliminated soon thereafter when he’s caught celebrating too near the ropes.
Batista. Because they would.
If this was a weird shoot thing, I’m really not sure that anyone was ever better at wrestling the Royal Rumble to win it than Benoit. He was guaranteed to go long in all of his appearances because he had awesome cardio, he was strong enough to make eliminations when needed, but agile enough to stay in the eye of storm and keep himself in the match. He knew exactly when to strike.
..Goddamnit.
Ric Flair, you assholes.
Woooooo!
hacksaw wins then puts his dogs in the pool house
With Batista busy pursuing his increasingly-successful film career, the rightful 2014 Royal Rumble winner Daniel Bryan is substituted. He narrowly avoids elimination when Hogan and Cena spontaneously explode in the ring, their massive egos and unwillingness to put anyone over causing a chain reaction which blows everyone else over the top rope.
Yes! Yes! Yes!
Simple. Bret Hart. No, wait, Lex Luger. No, Bret. No, Lex, Bret. Lex. Bret. Lex. Jeez, how are we ever going to figure this out?
First two: Chris Benoit and Sheamus
Last: Undertaker
Final Four (entry): Hulk Hogan 1990 (24), John Cena 2008 (13), Brock Lesnar 2003 (28), Ric Flair 1992 (7)
Hogan eliminates Lesnar. Put down the pitchforks. In 1990, Hogan was as close to unstoppable as you could get (basically he was a more lovable Triple H). Hogan and Cena starts to fight each other and while they are on the ropes, Flair comes in and eliminates both Hogan & Cena at the same time to win the match.
Winner of the Winners’ Royal Rumber: 1992 Ric Flair
The last 8 spots are filled by Mick Foley.
I just realized that there’s not 30 people, so let just imagine that the extra spots are filled by NXT wrestlers and the Ghost of Andre the Giant.
Entry order:
1. Vince McMahon
2. Yokozuna
3. Hacksaw Jim Duggan
4. Lex Luger
5. Steve Austin (1998 version)
6. Chris Benoit
7. Ric Flair
8. Sheamus
9. Big John Studd
10. Randy Orton
11. Bret Hart
12. Rey Mysterio
13. Edge
14. Batista
15. Shawn Michaels (1996 version)
16. Triple H
17. Hulk Hogan (let’s say 1990)
18. Alberto Del Rio
19. The Rock
20. John Cena
21. Brock Lesnar
22. The Undertaker
Elimination Order:
1. Hacksaw (by Yokozuna, as Vince has paid Mr. Fuji off in order to gain Yoko’s protection)
2. Lex Luger (by Yokozuna)
3. Vince McMahon (by Steve Austin, while Yoko is preoccupied with eliminating Lex)
4. Yokozuna (by Austin, Benoit, Sheamus, and Studd)
5. Sheamus (by Big John Studd)
6. Big John Studd (by Chris Benoit and Rey Mysterio)
7. Rey Mysterio (by Randy Orton and Edge)
8. Batista (by Randy Orton and Edge)
9. Randy Orton (by Triple H)
10. Edge (by Shawn Michaels)
11 – 12. Bret Hart and Shawn Micheals (by Ric Flair)
13. Triple H (by Hulk Hogan)
14. Hulk Hogan (by Alberto Del Rio)
15. Alberto Del Rio (by Steve Austin after Hulk Hogan drags Del Rio out of the ring and beats him up, because it isn’t a classic Rumble with Hogan involved if it doesn’t involve him being a sore loser)
16. Chris Benoit (by Brock Lesnar)
17. John Cena (by The Rock)
18. Brock Lesnar (by The Undertaker)
19. The Rock (by Steve Austin)
20. The Undertaker (by Steve Austin after a Taker/Michaels-style endless “final two” scenario, except…)
21. Steve Austin (by Ric Flair, who had done some sort of through-the-middle-ropes fakeout a few minutes prior)
Flair wins. Austin’s the actual best Royal Rumble performer of all time in terms of overall success rate, I think, but when you have that many towering figures in the ring at once I think the craftiest one would find a way to come out on top.
I’m gonna go with the slammy award winning nyc 1994 house show rumble winning Owen Hart
This is how I would lay it out. it would be magnificent!
#1 Benoit (workhorse)
#2 Yokozuna
#3 Hacksaw
#4 Lex Luger
#5 Hulk Hogan
Team USA (I know benoit is from Canada, bear with me) eliminates Yoko
#6 Big John Studd
#7 Ric Flair (workhorse)
#8 Edge
#9 Bret Hart
Team Canada (Benoit, Edge, Hart) eliminate Hacksaw and Luger
#10 Sheamus
#11 Del Rio
Hogan “hulks up” and eliminates team Canada (Benoit, Edge, Hart)
#12 Lenser
Lenser kills everything that moves. First eliminates Studd like he was a child, then Flair in a very “Flair Flop” kind of way, then Sheamus and Del Rio together. Then Hulk.
Only Lesner is in the ring now.
#13 John Cena
Stare down moment then brawl
#14 Mysterio
#15 Orton
#16 Batista
#17 Shawn Michaels
#18 Triple H
Michaels and HHH team up to eliminate Mysterio, Orton, and Batista.
Lenser, Cena, Michaels, HHH all have a stare down.
Lights go out, Gong Hits
#19 Undertaker
Taker and Lenser brawl and both eliminate themselves very dramatically.
#20 The Rock
Rock eliminates Michaels, HHH, then brawls with Cena.
#21 Vince McMahon
Rock and Cena toy with McMahon and then McMahon eliminates Cena in a very flukey way.
Rock has McMahon in his sights when the glass shatters!
#22 Steve Austin
Immediately hits the ring and stuns Rock.
Chases McMahon around the ring and McMahon eliminates himself comically.
Austin and Rock have an epic stare down battle.
Back and forth, back and forth.
Austin hits the stunner out of nowhere flipping the rock over the top rope for the win.
JR yelling, “Stone Cold!, Stone Cold!, Stone Cold!, the rattlesnake did it!”
Show eliminates the most people but it comes down to Show, HBK, Flair, and Hogan. Hogan eliminates Show. HBK does a crazy ass dive to take out Flair and Hogan, but Hogan powers both Flair and Michaels over the top to win the Rumble it seems. Of course HBK is about to do his pull up move and eliminates a shocked Hogan.
Big Show won the 2000 Royal Rumble.
The Rock has actually never won one..
Jay obviously has inside information. 2015 Rumble Winner: The Big Show!
Lol
Big Show has never won a RR
2 minutes per entrant
ENTRANTS: (Eliminations and time in the ring in brackets like so)
1. Alberto Del Rio (10:11 1. Eliminated by Shawn Michaels)
2. Chris Benoit (33:55 8. Eliminated by Yokozuna)
3. Ric Flair. (47:19 20. Eliminated by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin)
4. Bret Hart (8:55 2. Eliminated by Brock Lesnar)
5. Edge (26:17 6. Eliminated by Yokozuna)
6. The Rock (34:07 18. Eliminated by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin)
7. Shawn Michaels (28:38 14. Eliminated by Brock Lesnar)
8. Brock Lesnar (26:42 15. Eliminated by Ric Flair after D-X distracts Lesnar.)
9. HHH (24:37 13. Eliminated by Brock Lesnar)
10. Rey Mysterio (1:32 3. Gets annihilated by Lesnar, HHH sneaks in the elimination)
11. John Cena (22:01 17. Eliminated by Hulk Hogan who then bashes his head in with a chair because Hulk Hogan’s a cunt when it comes to RR (Happy Days Are Here Again)
12. The Undertaker (22:10 19. Eliminated by Ric Flair (Fun Fact: Before SCSA refused to do the job and get eliminated The Undertaker was going to win it but then he beat me up and forced liquor down my throat even though I don’t drink, so I’m forced to change the booking)
13. Randy Orton (10:20 7. Eliminated by Yokozuna)
14, Batista (10:01 9. Eliminated by Yokozuna)
15. Lex Luger (6:07 5. Eliminated by Yokozuna)
16. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (12:19 winner.)
17. “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan (2:04 4. Eliminated by Yokozuna)
18. Yokozuna (2:05 10. Eliminated by Hulk Hogan)
19. Hulk Hogan (5:55 16. Eliminated by John Cena)
20. Big John Studd (0:33 11. Eliminated by The Undertaker)
21. Vince McMahon (0:22 12. Eliminated by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin)
FINAL FOUR
3. Ric Flair
6. The Rock
12. The Undertaker
16. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin
I know this breaks the rules laid out in the post, but there is no Royal Rumble without someone from Kaientai entering and getting eliminated in under 15 seconds.
There is also no Royal Rumble without Kofi Kingston saving himself in some ridiculous manner, climbing back in the ring and then being eliminated 10 seconds later.
In a stunning display of solidarity, all the men stand on the apron and simultaneously jump to the ground. Then we notice Flair stayed behind. Wooooo!
I said it in the last Royal Rumble post, but feel it needs stating again: the winner of the Royal Rumble should NOT get a title shot at Wrestlemania. That stipulation effectively eliminates 20 of the participants right off the bat. Winning a title shot is fine, for RAW or another PPV, but not to headline Mania.
That said, The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels wins! (only cause Ultimate Warrior isn’t in it)
I loved the stipulation when there was two belts since you could have a Sheamus surprise and not hurt your main event.
Cena comes out as number 1. Hogan comes out as…also number 1. New rule this year.
They spend an hour fighting over who gets to eliminate every new entrant.
They are the final 2, refuse to put the other one over, and exchange finishers until the Sun burns out and the universe is a lifeless ocean of darkness.
Batista
Benoit enters at 30, with only Cena, Austin, and Hogan remaining. Benoit successfully hangs each of them from the top rope; Austin and Hogan slip to the floor (eliminated). Benoit starts to celebrate, but Vince was outside waiting under the ring the whole time. Vince finally enters the ring, thinking it’s time to eliminate the last entrant by surprise, his master plan. But he can’t see Benoit. Benoit starts to whale on Vince, and Vince has no clue what is happening. Benoit eliminates Vince over the top rope.
Benoit starts to celebrate again, but suddenly finds himself Thesz pressed by Cena, who has arisen from the dead. Cena then AA’s Benoit on top of Austin, Hogan and Vince on over the top rope and claims victory, which some of the crowd likes and some don’t. Cena wins, having overcome his longest odds yet.
Benoit.
Based on how they were booked at the time doesn’t the top 5 have to be Hogan, Cena, Rock, Stone Cold and Shawn Michaels? As much as I would want someone like Flair or Bret Hart to win, those other 5 guys were all pretty much untouchable during their signature runs. I hear Hogan body slammed Godzilla in front of 3 million people at the Colosseum..
Everyone works together to throw out Vince since this is basically Secret Wars for pro wrestling and nothing will have any actual consequence. Vince has no power in this negaverse.
Can’t wait for black suit Shawn Micheals,
Brock Lesnar will be stuck in the Royal Rumble for awhile only to realized it was all an illusion of the Beyonder’s making. Then come back as ugly Brock Lesnar. (Thinking about it I’m not sure this didn’t actually happen)
I mean Secret Wars had consequences, but it was a big giant goofy crossover is what I meant.
Pretty easy. Cena – because over coming all the odds
[img.photobucket.com]
LOL
I think it’s worth noting that Cena honestly isn’t known for his Royal Rumble abilities. His first RR win in 2008 was due to a surprise entrance at #30, and his other win in 2013 was at #19 to set up Cena/Rock II.
If he’s in the ring with endurance guys and Royal Rumble specialists like HBK and Flair, I don’t see him pulling off the win. Final five, sure, but no victory.
Those sound like odds….
For the last few years, the winner of the Rumble is always the person I least want to win, so it’s a tossup between Sheamus and Cena.
I wanna say Bret but… CENAWINSLOL
Matter fact fugg dat I’m fantasy booking this piece!! Last 5 contestants? HHH Stone Cold HBK Cena and the Hitman. Immediately they jump Cena. Cena overcomes. Eliminating Shawn Michaels. Austin catches Cena with the Stunner as Cena turns around. The Game Pedigrees him right after causing him to bleed. Cena keeps fighting. FUs Austin out of the ring. Hart has Hunter in Sharpshooter but obviously u can’t tap in the Rumble. Cena applies the STFU on Hunter while Bret has Hunter in the Sharpshooter. They eventually eliminate him together because HHH back is useless at that point. Final competitors? The Excellence of Execution, The BestThere is, The Best There Was, The Best There Ever Will Be, Bret Hart vs Super Cena The Doctor of Thuganomics The Big Bad John Cena. Cena goes for an AA. Hart reverses into a neck breaker. Goes for the Sharpshooter but Cena pushes off. Cena does a dropkick. Now he’s got our attention. Follows with a shoulder block. He’s starting to rally. Cena goes for the Five Knuckle shuffle. Hart catches him with a leg sweep, then a German Suplex, then another, and another. Cenas dazed and confused. Cena catches Hart with a dropkick to the leg out of desperation. Follows that with an STF. Hart rolls out. Applies yet another Sharpshooter. Cena pulls himself to the corner. Hart let’s go. Cena can barely stand. Hart goes for the clothesline elimination! Both men go over the rope but are able to hold on. They battle on the apron in front of the millions (and millions) of WWE fans watching in attendance and at home. Cena throws haymaker. Hart throws one right back! This is everything. This is for Wrestlemania. Both men starting to gain momentum. Hart kicks Cena in the shin. Goes for a drop toe hold on the apron (OMG) Cena barely grazes the mat with one hand, holding on for dear life with the other. Hart gets back in between the ropes. Runs across the ring. Bounces off the ropes. Catches full momentum going across the ring to hit a cross body between the ropes right aiming for Cenas ribs. Cena is expecting a clothesline or shoulder block and tries to pull the ropes down. Cena takes a rlbow to the face and falls to the mat. Hart hits the mat too. But who’s feet touched the ground first???
Referees take a look. They play the replay in slow mo for the WWE Universe. Both men get back in the ring and await a winner. The announcer, “The Winner of this year’s Royal Rumble is… Bret “The Hitman” Hart!! WWE Universe explodes! Bret Hart’s going to Wrestlemania one more time!
Both men show respect. Cena raises Bret Hart’s hand and leaves the ring holding his back. The Hitman celebrates with the Universe. He truly is The Best There Was, The Best There Is, and The Best There Ever Will Be.
Of course Cena wins the title at Elimination Chamber (or whatever) and they put together a true classic for the ages.
– Chris Benoit enters first and ends up in the Final Five.
– Shawn Michaels enters second and lasts the longest in the ring.
– Vince avoids entering the ring from #7 position until Stone Cold enters later and tosses him into the ring.
– Brock and The Rock eliminate each other at some point towards the middle of the match to set up a fight at Wrestlemania.
– Alberto del Rio enters last (it was incredibly obvious the year he won).
– Batista gets the #27 spot.
– The finale is that Stone Cold and Hogan team up to eliminate Yokozuna, Stone Cold betrays Hogan and eliminates him, then gets thrown over by Flair from behind (who has been outside the ring for most of the match) with assistance from the already-eliminated Hogan pulling him by the head from the floor for the sneak-attack win.
The correct answer is John Cena. He enters at #1, fresh off major surgery, and overcomes all odds to eliminate the other 21 guys by AA’ing them into each other. At least 10 eliminations have to be due to distraction from the outside trying to screw over Cena, but failing miserably.
Vince wins because he has creative control.
1990 Hogan because Hogan can’t spell “job”.
Shawn and Bret would be #1 and #2 respectively. They stay in the Rumble a good 45 minutes, but eventually eliminate each other as their blood feud would transcend the importance of the match.
The final five would be Stone Cold, Cena, Hogan, Yokozuna, and Lesnar. Cena and Hogan would exchange punches and no-sell everything, but then Stone Cold would flip them both off, stun them, and clothesline Hogan over the top rope. Cena, after immediately jumping back up from the stunner, would go for an AA onto Stone Cold, only to have Lesnar sacrifice himself for the greater good, German suplexing Cena over the top rope Vader-Emperor style.
Oh, and then Yokozuna wins after a camera blows up in Stone Cold’s face.
BUT WAIT!
Ric Flair has been laying on the outside after being knocked off the apron through the bottom rope. He climbs back in, shocking Yoko, and pulls the top rope down as Yoko sprints at him, thus causing Yoko to eliminate himself. Your all-time winner: Ric Flair. WOOOOOOOOOOO!!!
Thank you sir. I devoted most of my childhood to fantasy booking.
I like how the rasslin’ part of your brain operates. I would pay $9.99 many times to watch this.
So it’s 1995 HBK? There’s your winner and he does it by entering first.
Number 30 is Triple H and he gets eliminated by Jim Duggan after being in the ring for 40 seconds.
sheamus.
– Early in the match, Studd eliminates Yoko and poses. Big Show runs in and eliminates him, attempting to get revenge for his forgotten win.
– Lesnar and Luger square off and Lesnar eats him
– Flair enters early and hangs around till the final five when he’s eliminated by Hogan
– Bret eliminates Vince
– Final four of Austin (king of Attitude Era), Michaels/Taker (King of New Gen), Cena (King of PG/Ruthless Aggression Era), and Hogan (King of Wrestlemania era).
– Cena attempts to AA Hogan over the ropes, Hogan grabs on. Both are Superkicked by Michaels over.
– Austin vs. Michaels at the end, Michaels skins the cat straight into a Stunner that sends him over.
I forgot to mention this but Triple H does fuck all
Anything other than Vince is a mistake, it’s what everyone wants. He is not out of touch, dammit.
Only Vince can reach Vince’s imaginary brass ring
My heart says “Hitman,” but my brain says “Heartbreak Kid.”
I know exactly what you mean.
Austin enters at number 1 due to be the entrant with the most Royal Rumble wins. Shawn Michaels enters at number 2 due to having two wins under his belt with one of those being from the number 1 spot.
Fuck it! Let’s wrap it up. Yokozuna Banzai Drops Mysterio into a bloody pile of goop. Rock and Cena come out and eliminate each other through sing off. Hogan body slams everyone. Comes down to Austin and HBK. Austin throws HBK over the top but he starts to skin the cat. Austin starts to celebrate and calls for a beer. The beer misses Austin and hits Michaels in the head before he can pull himself in. Winner: Austin
At Entrant 10 you have Mysterio who goes for Studd but gets the surprise(yawn!) elimination.
Big John Studd next. He gets the usual ganged up on treatment but shakes it off, eventually settling in with one of the lower guys(let’s say Sheamus who he eliminates)
Then Benoit. But Bret Hart enters to counter him. Austin, HBK, Benoit, and Hart will be in for awhile.
The next 3 will be “jobber entrants” the ones one know have no true chance of winning. Luger, Sheamus, and Del Rio fit the bill.
McMahon enters at number 3 and takes a stunner and a superkick immediately after entering the ring and goes over the top rope
Nobody but 1992 Ric Flair wins a Royal Rumble with 1992 Ric Flair in it. Flair eliminates the Studd/Duggan/Benoit/Luger half of the Rumble, catches his breath, out comes Cena, Flair sighs and shakes his head. Flair wins anyway because babyfaces suck at working together when 1992 Ric Flair is around.
Cena overcomes the odds. LOLCENAWINSLOL
That’s how it works. Cena comes in a 30. The other 29 Superstars(TM) have been standing around waiting for Cena to arrive. One by one, he eliminates them all with AA’s on top of Paul Heyman.
Only if they all attack him at once
I still count Big Show as the winner of the 2000 Rumble. He was, ultimately acknowledged and given that WM main event, and he did technically win. Irrelevant, I know, because John Cena.
If we are going the “in their prime” or “whatever shape they were in for this match”…. I hate to say it, but, my money would have to be on Hulk Hogan.
The Rock turns up via satellite and irritates everybody by making baby rhymes throughout the match.