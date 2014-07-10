Mick Foley Was Singing Creepy Church Songs Long Before Bray Wyatt

#Music #Pro Wrestling #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
07.10.14 5 Comments

Mick Foley and Bray Wyatt have a lot in common. One, they’re two of the best talkers of the modern era. Two, they’re both heavyset guys in raggedy street clothes that end up taking peoples’ finishers into prop versions of show sets. Three? They both love to sing.

Bray Wyatt’s favorite song is ‘He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands.’ You can see him singing it here, or here, or … uh, here, or here. He sings it a lot.

Here’s Mick Foley as Mankind singing that very song on WWE television, 15 years before Bray Wyatt.

If Bray Wyatt ever does a Chef Boyardee commercial we’ll come full circle.

via Reddit

Around The Web

TOPICS#Music#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSBRAY WYATTFROM SOMEBODY ELSE'S VAULTMICK FOLEYMusicPRO WRESTLINGWWEWWFWYATT FAMILY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP