Mick Foley Was Singing Creepy Church Songs Long Before Bray Wyatt

Mick Foley and Bray Wyatt have a lot in common. One, they’re two of the best talkers of the modern era. Two, they’re both heavyset guys in raggedy street clothes that end up taking peoples’ finishers into prop versions of show sets. Three? They both love to sing.
Bray Wyatt’s favorite song is ‘He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands.’ You can see him singing it here, or here, or … uh, here, or here. He sings it a lot.
Here’s Mick Foley as Mankind singing that very song on WWE television, 15 years before Bray Wyatt.
If Bray Wyatt ever does a Chef Boyardee commercial we’ll come full circle.
via Reddit
