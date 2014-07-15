Gasp! Watch Wrestling Legend Sting’s WWE Debut (In A Video Game Commercial)

Wrestling fans have wondered about it for 20 years. They’ve rationalized every debuting Superstar’s vaguely-gothic hype videos (from The Undertaker to Chris Jericho) as him debuting. Cryptic tweets demanded it. Last night would be the WWE TV debut of the 2-time NWA, 4-time TNA and 6-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion Sting.
They were right. Uh, kind of.
Last night WAS the WWE TV debut of Sting — his first-ever modern, in-character appearance in new footage — via a video game commercial. Sorry, everybody. The good news is that you can play as Sting in the upcoming WWE 2K15 (he’s a pre-order bonus), and it’ll be an official, sanctioned version instead of that really great downloadable one you could get two weeks later.
Here’s the commercial, which evokes Sting’s Starrcade ’97 entrance theme and brings back a hell of a lot of memories:
2K followed that up by releasing pictures of how Sting will look in the game, so if you were hoping the “two generations of Sting” would be “Blade Runner Sting” and “TNA Joker Sting,” you’re out of luck:
I hope WWE 2K15 includes Lex Luger and features a minigame where you tap X to turn.
*sigh* I’m guessing no nxt dlc then
This will all have been worth it if it includes the horrible “Man Called Sting” music.
I’d say it’s likely. If this game is anything like WWE ’13, which it absolutely will be, the “two generations of Sting” will be 2 different characters.
Judging by the promo image, “Crow” Sting will be a double amputee. I don’t remember that happening.
Judging by the picture, it just happened. Crow Sting is taking it like a man, though.
Too bad they can’t put Jeff Hardy in. I want to get the “Victory Road Moment” achievement.
Every other character should have a fake sting mode that will completely fool the announcers.
Just the thought of digitized Bischoff looking dismayed while Hardy struggles to stand is making me laugh out loud. Have the crowd chant “Bullshit” while Sting walks up the aisle and yells out that he agrees too.
@Downbound Description: Be a complete fuckup and tank a pay-per-view’s main event.
I’d also like to see the “toss a baseball bat over your head without looking to a battered and bloodied DDP in the middle of the ring” achievement.
Will it have Tony Schiavone proclaiming that it is, in fact Sting, outta nowhere?
The only thing that’s for sure about Sting is that the right trigger reverses grapples.
Sting doing one or 2 feuds inspired by The Dark Knight Returns is the way to go IMO.
John Cena as Superman, working as an arm of the Authority, getting the fuck stomped out of him by Sting using Child Cancer Armor
Cena wouldn’t need to be full-heel…just as a hesitant arm of the Authority. Sting would need to defeat someone like Kane at Survivor Series, after Kane spends months legit putting superstars “out of commission” to look like a threat again. Then Sting battles Cena at WM> During the match, Sting locks in the Scorpion Deathlock, after Cena has taken enough damage, and Cena taps…but the ref is knocked out. Cena eventually wins, but Sting can say “Remember, in your most private moments, I’m the man who made you tap”. Cena realizes he has been humbled and can turn against the authority and Sting can walk into the sunset with dignity.
I can’t wait to rent this, play as Sting for a couple matches, and then return it because the WWE video game series is a complete fucking waste of time and money.
Heh. Yeah. Pretty much. Bought WWE ’13 because my brother and I were looking for a wrestling game to play and we hated it right away. Waste of money.
But all’s well that ends well. Fire Pro Wrestling Returns ended up on the PlayStation Store about 3 weeks later.
I haven’t bought one since 2008 or 2009, so this might be the year they get me back.
For all their faults, they were still always fun. They just got into Madden territory, where the average year was nothing but a slight roster change and minor graphical improvement.
If it’s anything like the pre-order DLC for the past couple years, good luck. I bought 13 at retail on launch day, but because I hadn’t pre-ordered, still missed out on DDP.
Now any game I’m even vaguely interested in gets pre-ordered at Gamestop, picked up at launch and either kept or returned a day later. That way I get the DLC, and if I end up not keeping it, I throw it on Craigslist and make a couple bucks while sticking it to the man for making pre-order exclusives a thing.
Although, holy shit, forgot how fucking awesome Crow Sting’s theme music was. DAAAAHHHH DAH DAH DAAAAHHH DAH DAH DAAAHHHH DAH DAH DAAAAAH!!!!
Sting and Goldberg make the Invasion 10 times better, but those contracts were insane so I don’t blame them.
Surfer Sting looks like he’s simultaneously taking a shit, and his own pulse.
Also, anyone know what that piece of music is called?
Was his WCW “Crow” theme:
[www.youtube.com]
90s NEON STING BEST STING!
I think they should stop messing around and give the ol’ Stinger all the money it takes to get him to enter a WWE ring for the first time and that his gimmick should be “Legend who comes back with his eyeballs replaced by magic diamonds that shoot lasers” and he gets in a feud with Cena that starts with him using his laser eyes to blast Cena into atoms, only for Cena to return and get his revenge as a non-corporeal being that transcends space and time.
Then the entity that once was contained in the mortal robot shell of John Cena will pull a heel turn!
I’d say “legend who dances with other legends in a backstage comedy segment” is more likely.
Also Damien Stingdow. Let’s just go ahead and call that one right now.
Does anyone else not count TNA championships as a world title win? I just can’t do it.
Do you count WWE’s World Heavyweight Championship reigns?
Sting made his WWE TV debut as part of the final Nitro when it was simulcast as the end of Raw.
I’d rather Sting go down as the one big WCW guy that never did WWE than him doing WWE now at however old he is