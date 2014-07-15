Gasp! Watch Wrestling Legend Sting’s WWE Debut (In A Video Game Commercial)

Wrestling fans have wondered about it for 20 years. They’ve rationalized every debuting Superstar’s vaguely-gothic hype videos (from The Undertaker to Chris Jericho) as him debuting. Cryptic tweets demanded it. Last night would be the WWE TV debut of the 2-time NWA, 4-time TNA and 6-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion Sting.

They were right. Uh, kind of.

Last night WAS the WWE TV debut of Sting — his first-ever modern, in-character appearance in new footage — via a video game commercial. Sorry, everybody. The good news is that you can play as Sting in the upcoming WWE 2K15 (he’s a pre-order bonus), and it’ll be an official, sanctioned version instead of that really great downloadable one you could get two weeks later.

Here’s the commercial, which evokes Sting’s Starrcade ’97 entrance theme and brings back a hell of a lot of memories:

2K followed that up by releasing pictures of how Sting will look in the game, so if you were hoping the “two generations of Sting” would be “Blade Runner Sting” and “TNA Joker Sting,” you’re out of luck:

I hope WWE 2K15 includes Lex Luger and features a minigame where you tap X to turn.