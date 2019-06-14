Earlier today, a report began circulating that Gedo had stepped down as the booker of New Japan Pro Wrestling before Dominion. This was first published by Miruhon and spread to the English-language part of Twitter by @STRIGGA (podcaster and owner of Cagematch.net and Purolove.com,) sharing a Kakutolog article about the report.
No, Gedo Did Not Step Down As NJPW Booker Before Dominion
Emily Pratt 06.14.19 20 mins ago
