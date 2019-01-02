WWE Superstars And Legends Remember Mean Gene Okerlund

01.02.19 17 mins ago

WWE

We were all terribly sad to hear about the passing of legendary wrestling interviewer Mean Gene Okerlund, whose death was announced this morning in a somber post on WWE.com. As is usually the case these days, many of his friends and co-workers took to Twitter to remember Mean Gene. We’ve gathered some of those tweets here.

Naturally Triple H and Stephanie McMahon spoke not just for themselves, but for the company:

On the other hand, one of the most striking tweets was from Charlotte Flair, who remembered the time that Gene interviewed her entire family when she was a kid:

Then there were the tweets from the still-living legends of wrestling, some of whom worked with Mean Gene back in the day.

