WWE Superstars And Legends Remember Mean Gene Okerlund

We were all terribly sad to hear about the passing of legendary wrestling interviewer Mean Gene Okerlund, whose death was announced this morning in a somber post on WWE.com. As is usually the case these days, many of his friends and co-workers took to Twitter to remember Mean Gene. We’ve gathered some of those tweets here.

Naturally Triple H and Stephanie McMahon spoke not just for themselves, but for the company:

A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/9ddj6372eE — Triple H (@TripleH) January 2, 2019

Gene Okerlund was an incredibly rare talent. He made everything and everyone better. #ThankYouMeanGene for all the incredible memories. Our condolences to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/IxpjiLo9UN — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 2, 2019

On the other hand, one of the most striking tweets was from Charlotte Flair, who remembered the time that Gene interviewed her entire family when she was a kid:

Goodbye, old friend. Thank you for the memories ♥️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EMDrs0ozGP — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 2, 2019

Then there were the tweets from the still-living legends of wrestling, some of whom worked with Mean Gene back in the day.

One Of My Closest Friends Since 1972 Until This Very Sad Day In 2019. Not Only The Greatest Voice And Personality In The History Of Announcing, But A Man Who Touched Everyone’s Life Who Were Fortunate Enough To Know Him. Rest In Peace Knowing No One Will Ever Replace You. pic.twitter.com/i7illbxQgw — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 2, 2019

WWE universe has lost one of its greatest announcers and truly one of the nicest guys you’d ever know. “Mean” Gene Okerlund, RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/u3bS6pePmY — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) January 2, 2019

Just heard Mean Gene Okerlund has passed away. As an interviewer, pitch man, announcer, or host, he was untouchable. Simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor, and that golden voice.

Condolences to his friends and family. — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 2, 2019

Very seldom does an interviewer become just as popular, and at times even more popular than the superstars he/she interviews. Gene Okerlund was that person. Im saddened to hear of Gene’s passing. It was an honor to know you Gene! #RIPGene — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 2, 2019

RIP to an absolute legend of our industry, @TheGeneOkerlund. "Mean Gene" was incredible in many roles, as he wore many hats throughout his iconic career in pro wrestling. My thoughts are with his family & friends today. https://t.co/qB9FHJFx63 — #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 2, 2019

RIP “Mean” Gene. Thanks for the memories and being a Gentleman. God Bless. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AJn3HsY7Am — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) January 2, 2019