Get Into This: An Introduction To New Japan Pro Wrestling, That Thing Everybody Likes (Part 1)

I don’t often discuss professional wrestling with my friends, but when I do, I sometimes end up comparing it to music. There are different trends that could be rising or falling at any given time. Maybe you like your tunes grave and serious, or maybe you prefer something more light and fun. Maybe you need thousands of finisher kickouts from Ring of Honor, or maybe you need imaginary hand grenades and time-traveling drum majors from Chikara. And just like in music, there are different international scenes in wrestling. So, whether you feel like the American wrestling scene is getting too predictable, or if you’re happy with the way things are and you’re just looking for more wrestling to fill your time, I’d like to call New Japan Pro Wrestling to your attention.
If you’re already familiar with NJPW, you’ll know most of the information I’ll be discussing here. However, speaking from a strictly statistical point of view, many people clicking this link will not be NJPW experts. So let’s look at this as a sort of introductory primer to New Japan, similar to Danielle’s excellent look at Chikara. I’ll be your guide as we take a trip to Korakuen Hall and the Bodymaker Colosseum for some of the world’s best wrestling. Enjoy!
Is Nakamura the guy who rode on a T-Rex with a sword?
That was Okada. Actually, that was Optimus Prime. Okada had a sword and made a ring entrance accompanied by a raptor once, though. [uproxx.com]
Oh OK Thanks. Okada’s The Rainmaker, right?
Dude, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is the new hotness when discussing films that are both blockbuster-y and well acted. If I was commenting on 411, I’d says I can’t take your entire post seriously because of that. Thankfully, we’re civilized here, so I can instead say, as a fellow fan, so far, so good.
Dude, that Koba heel turn. Dang.
I know, right? As my kid would say, “I can’t even”
/eagerly waiting to read about the greatest man in all the lands, kazushi sakuraba
So njpw is the snowpiercer of wrestling? Full of action but still smart?
I enjoy these introduction to NJPW, Chikara, et al columns but I think it would be helpful to also fairly and rationally touch on the downside/personal criticisms of the product so we have a more reasonable and informed expectation. In doing so, assume the reason we aren’t currently enjoying this product is something other than us being dumb dumbs living in a cave.
No offense intended whatsoever, I just think it would help me and others understand and evaluate more comprehensively. Thanks.
I mean, I guess you could dislike the fact that it’s all in japanese or prefer the WWE style of wrestling. Other than that the only reason I can think of to not watch NJPW as a wrestling fan is because you haven’t heard of it.
In NJPW’s case, lack of English commentary or subtitles is probably their biggest hurdle to overcome and be accepted in the US.
Their undercard is hot garbage. If you thought the undercard of WWE PPVs was bad, wait until you see a Gracie’s match or anything related to the NWA belt.
I like the juniors and guys like ishii. Just avoid the NWA guys and Yano.
@Cami – Some of their undercard is garbage, some of it is awesome. The Japanese have long done these MMA/rasslin’ crossovers. A lot of their wrestlers either do MMA or have in the past (or other combat sports). That’s where you get weird matches with Kazushi Sakuraba, who can barely walk, let alone wrestle, at this point, and the Gracies, who are awesome at BJJ but terrible at wrestling. Still, the Japanese fans have an appreciation for that sort of thing, On the other hand, you also get awesome stuff featuring Suzukigun (Taka Michinoku is the freakin’ best), “The Funky Weapon” Ryusuke Taguchi, the Young Bucks, Time Splitters, Forever Hooligans, Kota Ibushi, Tomohiro Ishii, and so on.
@Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer AND HONMA! HOW COULD YOU FORGET HONMA?! DON’T YOU EVER FORGET HONMA!
(seriously though, Taka is the best, man.)
@Joey Zasa “Avoid Yano”
lol gtfo
Although I do agree that all that stuff from NWA and the crap with Gracies sucks ass. Also, Bullet Club has lost a bit of its appeal to me when Devitt got replaced with a fatter, slower, worse version of himself.
I loved this. Just stars all around.
Mucho gracias. Looking forward to the next installment. Been watching NJPW a bit but I’m not too familiar with the wrestlers save for the ‘popular’ ones.
I really wish they would do English commentary. It seems to be the only problem I hear from more casual wrestling fans trying to get into it. Corino and Kelly did a pretty good job on those two ROH crossover shows.
The downside of having English commentary instead of Japanese is that you’ll miss out on all the “BURAINBASTAAAAA~!” and “SUICHOKURAKKAAAAAAAAA~!”
This has been my problem with trying to get into Puroresu, as well as Lucha. I love watching the matches, but it’s hard to get into stories that I don’t understand. I think offering english commentary would bring in a lot of fans like me who are sick of WWE and open to something new.
Corino and Kelly were adequate at best, mixing up NJPW stars and clearly reading their wikipedia pages live on air.
Is there any way we can avoid mentioning AJ Styles in Part 2 :(
seconding this
It’s going to be hard to gloss over their current top champion. Plus if you gloss over AJ then you sorta gotta gloss over Bullet Club and you’d miss out on the awesomeness that is “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson.
Anderson is the most badass and hilarious and cool dude
but he’s been going the Bully Ray way since the beginning of this year…
which isn’t anything even remotely bad! Bully is awesome still and might forever be (and not just based on his past career)! but I’m just saying that he’s becoming mediocre lately
(also, I’m not sure when I started enjoying AJ Styles again… maybe only very recently. since the beginning of G1… but now, I don’t agree with you two of avoiding talking about him.)
Nakamura’s Boma Ye kick-thingy is the most vicious looking thing I have ever seen.
yea its incredible. I might get his shirt. I also really like his shining wizard
It’s what i would want Daniel Bryan to use if he ever turned heel.
I really dont see how its incredible. Its a hard knee yea but its nothing amazing.
@Charles Bronson it IS if you have fabulous hair like Nakamura to get whipped left, right and behind while you run and KNEE PEOPLE’S FACES TO DEATH
Thank you for this. I’ve been trying to start getting into NJPW more. Can’t wait for the next part.
So where can I watch it?
Ustream, daily motion, and youtube.
this dude is good for putting the matches on dailymotion: [www.dailymotion.com]
This is excellent! I have wanted to get into NJPW (and puroresu as a whole) for a while, but it’s very hard to work out where the starting point should be. I hope one of the next columns will have a ‘watch this one first’ recommendation.
Ok, so I definitely want to get in on this, as I’ve been saying I should for years.
Anyone know how or where to watch NJPW in Europe, specifically Norway?
Ustream for the current stuff. But other than that Dailymotion is your best bet for old stuff. At least until they figure out what they are going to do after Ustream stops doing PPV’s.
Also, Big Japan. B-J-DUB! B-J-DUB!
NJPW is straight up awesome. They are my second favorite promotion in the world.
Speaking of which, will you folks do one of these for my favorite promotion, Dragon Gate? People need to know about heavily lucha influenced puroresu and the awesomeness that is Akira Tozawa.
Dragon Gate is really everything I love about wrestling turned up to the extreme 11
he’s Toru Yano, and he’s been stuck in a feud with one guy for over a year and a half now!!! they wrestled about 50 times or something!!!
but now he’s facing new, fresh opponents in the G1 tournament, and it’s hilarious and awesome. his match with AJ Styles was all kinds of fun.
Anyone reading this who is interested in watching some NJPW, seriously watch the first night of G1 Climax. It was awesome.
Okada = Zoom Out Greatness.
Nakamura = Sex Stained Boss.
Bald guy with Neverweight Championship = Stiffy Super Workhose.
Tanahashi: Pretty Hair John Cena.
Well, Tanahashi is like John Cena in terms of being the face of the company, but unlike Cena, the fans haven’t turned on him, everybody still loves the guy. A lot of that I think comes down to the way he’s booked. Tanahashi actually loses matches on a somewhat regular basis, whereas Cena is an indestructible robot that can only be harmed by small children.
Also, I think Yujiro (Porno Sax Man) has the NEVER title now.
@Hobo – He does. Bullet Club owns almost all the titles at the moment.
Wait…how in blue hell did they let Stiffy Super Workhorse lose the belt? He was great!
@Cami – Tomohiro Ishii couldn’t stand in the way of Yujiro’s raw manliness. That and Bullet Club pulled a whole bunch of screw job shenanigans over on him. Yujiro needs a belt. It suits him when he comes down to the ring to awesome sexy time entrance music with scantily clad women draped on his arms.
also, Tanahashi is a wrestling GENIUS in all what that word exemplifies.
I’ve always looked at Tana like this: In terms of age and his position within NJPW, he’s the Japanese John Cena. But as far as his skill set goes, he’s the Japanese Shawn Michaels.
Can’t get much better than that, I think.
Also, he does get booed in some places, I saw a show a few months ago, I think it was the one where Shin-chan beats him for the IWGP IC title, the crowd was all for Nakamura and Tana turned into an AWESOME heel for that occasion. His versatility may be unmatched.
Honest question. How hard is it to follow given the language barrier? I love watching things that are different than what I am accustomed to, but worry that I wouldn’t be able to follow the storylines at all given my inability to understand Japanese. It was the issue I had when watching Japanese wrestling DVD’s in the past (which I actually enjoyed).
I think that the wrestling translates not matter what the language, but it seems like some of the promos have gotten better at communicating the stories. For instance, I saw a promo for the Tanahashi/Nakamura match at January’s Wrestle Kingdom 8 that was entirely in Japanese and I was able to gather that, basically, they were rivals that respected each other, but just barely. It was basically like watching the Wrestlemania 17 promo for Austin/Rock if I didn’t speak English. I wouldn’t have understood the sit-down interview parts talking about Debra or whatever, but I would’ve still gathered that these were two rivals, fighting over a world championship and the right to call themselves the best, with maybe a bit of doubt and bitterness in Austin and a bit of overconfidence masking doubt in the Rock.
I don’t speak a lick of Japanese and I have no problem following what’s happening. In fact, even if I’m not caught up on the feuds, I often quite quickly figure out who’s feuding with who and often even why. As written in the article, the wrestlers in NJPW do a great job of telling a story through actions within the matches.
There are also people on the interwebs that translate some of the stuff and make it easier for us baka gaijins to understand, like Yottsume ([yottsumepuroresu.blogspot.com])
But seriously, the wrestling itself (and even Toru Yano’s trolling) is so awesome it doesn’t really need translating to be enjoyed.
Cewsh Reviews currently have a great write-up covering the back-story, history, and lead-up to the G-1 Climax. Brandon, hire those guys to come write for With Spandex!
Cewsh and co. really have some awesome reviews, and I particularly appreciate their work on Puro and I have them to thank for getting me into the history of Japanese Pro Wrestling, like 90’s AJPW (best thing ever), the NOAH split, Inoki going crazy for MMA and basically trying to make NJPW a MMA promotion all of the sudden, etc. etc.
One thing I love about wrestling in Japan is how much they loan out and share their stars. It’s a bit like Indies over here in the US share their stars, except that NJPW is anything but indie, they’re a super huge company that’s second only to WWE on a global scale. NJPW recently held Best of Super Juniors, which is a big, immensely awesome junior heavyweight tournament. They had several wrestler from other promotions compete in the tournament and Ricochet, who regularly wrestles for Dragon Gate, even won the tourney. Hiroshi Tanahashi, the face of NJPW, is going to wrestle in DDT in the near future. Stuff like that would never happen in modern day WWE because WWE’s philosophy is that they are the only wrestling company that exists.
WWE and TNA becoming like NJPW or like ROH in that thing have been my biggest dream in wrestling for the past 2 years now.
This is why I love it when I see articles about ROH, NJPW and other promotions on WWE.com.
I just wish that WWE become a bit more “open” that they have been in the past decade or so, and honestly, with treating Devitt and KENTA as big deals outside of WWE they kinda started doing just that. I was sure that they were just gonna appear one day on NXT with just the announcers calling them “world traveled veterans” to allude to their previous successes, but nope, here’s KENTA signing a contract on a live show in Japan with Jimmy Hart and Hulk Hogan.
Not to say that this guarantees that they’re gonna be mega huge even on the main roster post-NXT, but it gives me hope.
so for a long time I wondered where d-bry and punk and the like got their offense as it seemed so different the wwe style. Watching okada tanahashi jushin liger I see it now
Shinsuke Nakamura? Don’t you mean mayor of Swag City?
Shin-chan 4 prez
i came in here expecting to find videos of awesome shit, what i got was words.
this match is what got me into NJPW: [www.youtube.com] (it’s just 12 minutes long)
this, and the other video Brandon posted months ago of their champion, Okada, being accompanied by a dinosaur in his entrance (and so many other cool as f*ck entrances)
Good article.
Who are the Bullet Club?
How do I get my ol lady interested in them?
show her more and more young bucks or karl anderson stuff
I like the chubby guy whose gimmick seems to be “Buy my DVDs”.
Also, fantasy booking smarks have suggested JR and Punk go over to Japan and just do a show or two in English for the hell of it. I’d watch.
@themosayat Is that “one guy” you’re referring to maybe Minoru Suzuki, the former Pancrase badass, AKA The Man With The Worst Personality In The World, owner of the world’s most awesome hairstyle (also a huge fan of One Piece)?
also, I’m sorry, Brandon, but Lance Archer have been awesome everytime I saw him since I started following NJPW. so, I’m on his side in this feud!
Awww yeah, Shin Nihon Puro Resuringu is getting covered by With Spandex, awesomesauce!