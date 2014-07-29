Get Into This: An Introduction To New Japan Pro Wrestling, That Thing Everybody Likes (Part 2)

Welcome to Part 2 of Get Into This, our introductory look at New Japan Pro Wrestling! As promised, today we’ll look at some of the stars of NJPW. There’s a lot of ground to cover here, so this installment will mostly cover the heavyweights. A few members of the junior heavyweight division will be mentioned today, but only as part of larger stables. The rest of the division will get their own feature in the next installment! If you haven’t already, check out Part 1 of this series, which was more of a general introduction. And while I’m at it, let me address some feedback from the comments section of that post:

I’ll do my best to include some video clips so you can see these guys in action, but like any internet-based writer, the faintest whiff of copyrighted material makes me super cautious. I’ll do what I can.

If you’re interested in watching, but worried about the language barrier, don’t sweat it! At its purest level, pro wrestling is like dance – it’s a universal language. If you can understand a bad guy elbowing a good guy in the face, you’re all set.

No one here at WithSpandex thinks you’re an inferior wrestling fan if New Japan isn’t your thing. Different strokes for different folks, y’all. I can get a bit verbose when I’m talking about this (or anything else that I consider cool), but I hope it never comes across as preachy. NJPW is a Cool Thing, and like anyone who has discovered a Cool Thing, I want to show it to as many people as possible.

Yes, it would appear Lance Archer really wants Brandon dead. It’s kind of spooky at this point.

Okay, now that we’ve taken care of the housekeeping, let’s look over the New Japan Pro Wrestling roster. I think it’d be fitting to start with the faction that has run wild for almost a year and half now, currently holding four of NJPW’s six championships. It’s a Bullet Club world, and we’re just living in it.