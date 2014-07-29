Get Into This: An Introduction To New Japan Pro Wrestling, That Thing Everybody Likes (Part 2)

Welcome to Part 2 of Get Into This, our introductory look at New Japan Pro Wrestling! As promised, today we’ll look at some of the stars of NJPW. There’s a lot of ground to cover here, so this installment will mostly cover the heavyweights. A few members of the junior heavyweight division will be mentioned today, but only as part of larger stables. The rest of the division will get their own feature in the next installment! If you haven’t already, check out Part 1 of this series, which was more of a general introduction. And while I’m at it, let me address some feedback from the comments section of that post:
- I’ll do my best to include some video clips so you can see these guys in action, but like any internet-based writer, the faintest whiff of copyrighted material makes me super cautious. I’ll do what I can.
- If you’re interested in watching, but worried about the language barrier, don’t sweat it! At its purest level, pro wrestling is like dance – it’s a universal language. If you can understand a bad guy elbowing a good guy in the face, you’re all set.
- No one here at WithSpandex thinks you’re an inferior wrestling fan if New Japan isn’t your thing. Different strokes for different folks, y’all. I can get a bit verbose when I’m talking about this (or anything else that I consider cool), but I hope it never comes across as preachy. NJPW is a Cool Thing, and like anyone who has discovered a Cool Thing, I want to show it to as many people as possible.
- Yes, it would appear Lance Archer really wants Brandon dead. It’s kind of spooky at this point.
Okay, now that we’ve taken care of the housekeeping, let’s look over the New Japan Pro Wrestling roster. I think it’d be fitting to start with the faction that has run wild for almost a year and half now, currently holding four of NJPW’s six championships. It’s a Bullet Club world, and we’re just living in it.
I’ve been getting back into New Japan this year (hadn’t watched any Japanese wrestling since college), and it’s such an awesome promotion. The G1 Climax going on right now has been fantastic. So many awesome matches. My favorite dude seems to change every month, too, because they’re all so great. Loved Nakamura when I jumped back in (BOY did he change a lot from when I last saw him!), fell head over heels for Okada, went on a big Ishii kick, and now I’m way into Shibata. Everyone is super cool, though.
It’s going to take a minor miracle to unseat Ishii as 2014’s wrestler of the year, and he does not get enough space in this article.
where can you just watch episodes of it? Is there any online streaming service that they provide? Or is it better to find…. less scrupulous means of downloading it?
Excellent question that I would also like to know the answer to.
They do offer iPPVs through Ustream. Beyond that, I think most people just use IVP Videos. Daniel Bryan follows them on twitter!
this guy on dailymotion posts their videos in mere few hours after they’re done: [www.dailymotion.com]
also, follow VoicesofWrestling on twitter to get all the NJPW breakdown you’d need and then some. those guys are very good.
Everything I need to know about Japanese pro wrestling, I learned from this video: [www.youtube.com]
That’s good ol’ JEI-ARU.
Oh my god, this is amazing. I feel like I have been missing the greatest wrestling in the world. That stops NOW.
I need all the NJPW. Thank you, Austin.
Togi Makabe sounds like a wrestler right up my alley, I’ll have to check this shit out.
Makabe is fantastic. If you like guys that like smashing people in the mouth, you’ll love Makabe.
Makabe is pretty much the Bully Ray of Japan, complete with mic skills that riles the crowd up everytime and all!
If you want to really make people pee their pants, next time add Okada’s Dinosaur entrance. I stil go back and watch it for the awesomeness in absurdity.
Also, since he’s now coming to the US, why not teach these kids a little lesson about Devitt’s awesomeness? Because he’s the awesomest.
Devitt will probably come up in the next part of this series with the rest of the junior heavyweights.
A lot of people don’t know this, but my avatar is actually the official design of Katsuyori Shibata’s NJPW t-shirt. Or, it should be his shirt, any way.
Seriously, though, I love that you are doing this. My wrestling pal and I pulled in one of his friends starting with last year’s G1, he got bit by the bug, and now we all get together almost every weekend to watch New Japan. So, all of this is sort of deja-vu for me because it echoes a lot of what we’ve been conveying to him in the past year.
To that end, the one thing I would like to see covered a little more is the full history of NJPW. For example, Takashi Iizuka’s gimmick now becomes so much greater if you know what he used to be like. I’m not saying you need to do a complete timeline of the 40+ years of the company, especially in a column that is focused on selling NJPW in 2014 to potential new fans, but there are certain events from the past that become recurring themes and have an influence on how the current product is presented (i.e. the original Three Muskateers of the 1990s against Tanahashi/Nakamura/Rotating #3 guy.) You know, just things that you can throw in there when the opportunity naturally arises to talk about them.
I love the Toru Yano/Minoru Suzuki feud so much. They keep running the same gags and I love them every time, especially when Yano removes the pad off the turnbuckles then dodges out of the way as Suzuki charges him and does the RVD taunt thinking Suzuki had just knocked himself silly on the steel turnbuckles. Suzuki stops himself, of course, and smashes Yano in the back as he’s doing the taunt. It’s fantastic every time they do that spot.
Also, I’m a huge fan of Yujiro’s entrance theme. I will never not like porno sax.
they feuded for like 14+ months, and I was kept entertained for about 10 of them! TEN MONTHS! I usually get bored by the very second time WWE gives us a rematch between two sides, but those two kept feuding for so long and it never got old (until it did, of course, but long time later… but hey, it stopped briefly now since G1 began! fresh matches for both and it’s amazingly awesome! Toru Yano’s matches with AJ Styles and Karl Anderson were the stuff of comedy LEGENDS.
I guess AJ is the leader of Bullet Club, since he holds the top belt in New Japan, but I’ve kind of thought of “The Machine Gun” Karl Anderson as the leader since Prince Devitt left, maybe because he does the vast majority of the talking. Speaking of Bullet Club members, Tama Tonga does the best Stinger Splash ever.
The best part of Tanahashi playing air guitar is that occasionally he’ll toss the air guitar into the audience. That’s incredibly generous of him. Do you know how much a decent air guitar goes for these days?
although this feels kinda dated and doesn’t cover much nor talks about the wrestling parts of it a lot, it was thoroughly very enjoyable and ultimately I just hope it does the trick and get more people to join the bandwagon!
and eventually, I hope we get regular, monthly NJPW shows reviews from Brandon or whoever else.
so, if anybody is thinking about trying out NJPW and wants a suggested show, I’d recommend the first show I ever watched from NJPW: wrestle kingdom 8 (which is like their wrestlemania, and this was this year’s one), since it has top notch production value, awesome entrances, a huge crowd and some awesome matches.
if you want one match, check out Ishii vs Naito that Austin linked to at the end of the article (which I still can’t decide if it’s in front of Zayn vs Cesaro 4 or Shield vs Wyatts 1 as my match of the year or not, yet) or check Ishii vs Shibata from last year. the match that actually got me into NJPW in first place and locked me in for life! 12-13 minutes of pure out of this world war in the ring. I’ve watched it 18 times so far, and showed it to all members of my family and most of my friends who don’t even watch WWE.
For an introduction to some NJPW matches, check this match from last year’s G1 Climax
[www.google.com]
That seems to be everyone’s go-to (not Hirooki) match when talking about an intro to NJPW, and it fully deserves to be. That’s one of my favorite matches of all time, while not really a part of some important feud or story or anything like that, it does everything a wrestling match should do perfectly in about 10 minutes. It’s basically flawless.
Thanks for doing this, Austin. Like many children, I got into puro through The Great Muta and NWA/WCW’s Japan crossovers. I was lucky to have my first exposure to NJPW in 1991 on a local Japanese TV station. For an American kid, Saturday night TV couldn’t get any better than Japanese wrestling + Crayon Shinchan.
23 years later (sigh), I just may get back into it due to the fun of following it on With Spandex. Keep up the great work!
These are fantastic write-ups. Thank you. On to part 3!
So, uh, how do I watch this? Do they have a weekly show like Raw?