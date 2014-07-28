Get Ready To Watch Buff Stuff His Stuff In Stuff In The Buff: Buff Bagwell Is Doing Porn

Yes, Marcus “Buff” Bagwell is doing porn. I suppose this was inevitable in a “you’re all going to die and eventually the sun will explode and engulf the earth in a fiery cataclysm” sort of way.
Bagwell has recently experienced a minor career erection, er, resurrection playing a male prostitute on the Showtime “reality” series Gigolos. He’s also, apparently, an employee of Cowboys4Angels, a real-life male escort service.
But you never lose that lust for the spotlight, so now Buff is going to be sharing the graphic, in-and-out details of his whoring with the world. According to TMZ, Bagwell and his wife Judy recently sat down with Vivid head honcho Steve Hirsch to sign a contract for Buff’s first porno, and…
Wait a minute. Wait, wait, wait, wait a minute. Buff’s wife is named Judy?
Insert Judy Bagwell on a pole joke here. Heh, insert. Did I just pull off the rare triple entendre? Heh, pull off.
WHAT THE F*CK IS HAPPENING.
via TMZ
Even though it’s a typo, saying Buff “sad down” with Steve Hirsch is both hilarious and appropriate given the circumstances.
I *guess* I’ll fix the typo. I guess.
He looks like he’s getting a prostate exam in that header pic.
How’d you guess how his porno starts?
Judy Bagwell? Really? Really?
Oedipian.
On Colt Cabana’s Podcast I’m pretty sure he said his wife and mother shared a middle name too.
yeah this is probably the best headline we’re ever gonna have
Agreed, came here specifically to comment on how amazing that headline is.
Yes @ headline.
Return to Savage Beach was some Cinemax skin flick he was in back in the 90s
Hope he’s better at that than he was wrestling, or are they gonna have Scott Steiner there to make him look good in porn as well?
BRING IN THE STUNT COCK!
[glitterrock.org]
In that banner pic it looks like bagwell is watching the forklift match while the American Males theme plays.
Does his condom have a picture of his face airbrushed on the top?
You win this one. Everyone else can go home.
Top-hatted for her pleasure.
@Murray Grande, You are assuming the Buff would use a condom…and that is a MAJOR assumption. Buff strikes me as a bare back kind of sleazy guy.
But +1 anyway.
Whats his porn name gonna be?
Muff Bagwell?
Buff Shagwell.
Fluff Bagsmell
Huells wins.
I wonder if he can ruin porn like he ruined the WCW relaunch.
If anyone could ruin porn it’s probably this guy.
Nathan, you might as well stop writing now (please don’t), this is your Magnum Opus. You will never be able to top this.
If his “Little Buff” doesn’t have a spray painted top hat, why even bother making this movie.
Dude looks like the douche version of Peter Dinklage
Calling Buff Bagwell a douche is an insult to feminine hygiene products.
[www.youtube.com]
This has NEVER been more relevant.
Well now we know who he’s doing it with.
Since that video is the instrumental version, I thought I’d help out with the lyrics:
When you see them comin’
Better run for cover
Girls, you gonna need a weekend lover
Nggghhhh, American Males
How about this one: [www.youtube.com]
Surely that will be more relevant for him.
this is amazing. this is far and away better than any current wrestler’s entrance video.
How much muff can Buff Stuff stuff, if a Buff Stuff stuffs some muff?
Buff Stuffs Chyna.
Be warned. its coming.
And so are they. But no one else, ever again.
His co-star needs to be Canadian, so he can destroyer.
+1 so HARD!