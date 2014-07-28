Get Ready To Watch Buff Stuff His Stuff In Stuff In The Buff: Buff Bagwell Is Doing Porn

Yes, Marcus “Buff” Bagwell is doing porn. I suppose this was inevitable in a “you’re all going to die and eventually the sun will explode and engulf the earth in a fiery cataclysm” sort of way.

Bagwell has recently experienced a minor career erection, er, resurrection playing a male prostitute on the Showtime “reality” series Gigolos. He’s also, apparently, an employee of Cowboys4Angels, a real-life male escort service.

But you never lose that lust for the spotlight, so now Buff is going to be sharing the graphic, in-and-out details of his whoring with the world. According to TMZ, Bagwell and his wife Judy recently sat down with Vivid head honcho Steve Hirsch to sign a contract for Buff’s first porno, and…

Wait a minute. Wait, wait, wait, wait a minute. Buff’s wife is named Judy?

Insert Judy Bagwell on a pole joke here. Heh, insert. Did I just pull off the rare triple entendre? Heh, pull off.

WHAT THE F*CK IS HAPPENING.

via TMZ