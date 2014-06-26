Give It Up For Roman Reigns’ Incredible Paul Bearer Impression

#Pro Wrestling #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
06.26.14 23 Comments

The most recent episode of ‘WWE Countdown’ is notable not only for its list of “magnificent managers,” but for containing the best single moment WWE Network has created so far: Roman Reigns’ Paul Bearer impression.

He’s the last person you’d expect to do a great Paul Bearer impression. It’s pretty difficult to find two more different-looking dudes. And yet here is Handsome Prince Roman Reigns pretending to be a grotesque funeral parlor director and knocking it out of the f*cking park. If you ever needed a reason to love Roman and somehow hadn’t found one yet, enjoy:

New decree: Roman Reigns may only speak in Paul Bearer’s voice from now on. SIERRA HOTEL INDIA MY UNDERTAKERRRRR.

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSGREAT IMPRESSIONSimpressionsPAUL BEARERPRO WRESTLINGROMAN REIGNSWWEWWE NETWORKWWF

