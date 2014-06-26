Give It Up For Roman Reigns’ Incredible Paul Bearer Impression

The most recent episode of ‘WWE Countdown’ is notable not only for its list of “magnificent managers,” but for containing the best single moment WWE Network has created so far: Roman Reigns’ Paul Bearer impression.
He’s the last person you’d expect to do a great Paul Bearer impression. It’s pretty difficult to find two more different-looking dudes. And yet here is Handsome Prince Roman Reigns pretending to be a grotesque funeral parlor director and knocking it out of the f*cking park. If you ever needed a reason to love Roman and somehow hadn’t found one yet, enjoy:
New decree: Roman Reigns may only speak in Paul Bearer’s voice from now on. SIERRA HOTEL INDIA MY UNDERTAKERRRRR.
He’s so much more handsome when he’s allowed to let some life into his face, rather than perma-pouting and looking vaguely miffed about something. In tomorrow’s Opinion for the Day, we look at why Dean Ambrose should be looking to selvedge for a long-term solution to the “jeans as ringwear” issue and how Seth Rollins can salvage his “deep sea diver” look from the brink of over-effeminacy.
Rollins is only allowed to go the the next PPV if he can Escape from LA.
+1@ML Kennedy Hahahaha…
Cesaro reciting Big Poppa Pump promos is still the best thing Countdown has ever done
I was going to go with Dean Ambrose as Dusty Rhodes explaining the Shockmaster. That was incredible.
now i have two more reasons why i should watch countdown.
Oh good lord, the Ambrose/Shockmaster thing is on youtube and is fantastic.
Ahahaha. Just watched the Ambrose-doing-Dusty explaining the Shockmaster. And it’s pretty awesome.
what everybody else said about Ambrose’s Dusty-Shockmaster video. like the guy could ever do something that I wouldn’t love…
I kind of dig how big of dorks these guys are. I already really liked Cesaro, but him doing that just further cemented my man love for him.
Somehow simultaneously sounds like Paul Bearer and revolutionary-era Dennis Reynolds trying to sound like a British aristocrat
If you gave Roman Reigns wooden teeth, that’d be spot on
Looks kinda awkward watching it with no sound but I’m sure some ladies might appreciate it more on mute.
Ladies would appreciate watching it either way, with or without sound :D
I had no idea what it was about, but that gif was all over Tumblr last night. Context!
Dear GOD how damn cute and adorable! He needs to stop it!
I want him to sing that SpongeBob song!
Just watched this Countdown. No Jim Cornette? Who do I complain to about this?
Jim Cornette’s mom.
I was surprised as well!
Off-topic, but something Brandon might want to make a topic:
[www.csnphilly.com]
wow- damn good.
I guess after this and the other “be a dad today” video I should really forget about the coffee segment sh*t and forgive it…
okie dokie! here I am back again 95% on Roman’s love train like I was before! (as opposed to how I almost only liked him as of late because he still has momentum (unlike bryan, wyatt, cesaro or rollins much anymore, sadly), but isn’t john cena. all because of the coffee/puke plan stupid segment.) (also, the -5% is only because he’s another shiled member that ISN’T DEAN AMBROSE! I will never love a shield member as much as Ambrose.)