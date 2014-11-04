Global Force Wrestling Announces A Major Thing They’ve Kind Of Already Announced

Yesterday, both Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Wrestling took to Twitter to tease a Very Important Major Announcement at 10am this morning. What could it be? A new major partnership? Vince Russo? A major push for everybody’s favourite New Zealand wrestler Evie?? Sadly it was not the latter, though Russo not being involved in wrestling is always a relief. No, this announcement was that Global Force Wrestling would be producing New Japan Pro Wrestling’s WrestleKingdom in January. You know…that thing we kind of already knew.
To be fair, scheduling a pay-per-view on the same day the company you just announced a partnership with holds their show every single year isn’t a direct confirmation, so here are the details of this GFW-NJPW-PPV that is a Very Big Surprise™ for all of us:
Global Force Wrestling is proud to announce that the first event under its banner will be in conjunction with New Japan Pro Wrestling and its Jan. 4 show from the Tokyo Dome. “GFW Presents New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 9” will air live in North America at 2 a.m. ET on Jan. 4, which is 4 p.m. in Tokyo. The four-hour telecast also will air in primetime in North America at 7 p.m. ET on your pay-per-view provider, including DirecTV, Dish, AT&T U-verse, Comcast, Verizon Fios and all cable systems in the United States, and in Canada on Bell ExpressVu TV, Rogers, Shaw, Sasktel and Telus. Check your local listings for availability. The show also will be available on the “Flipps” app on iTunes or Android.
Much like the WWE Network, this leaves me out of the loop due to the rigidly divided cable regions of Canada. But it’s cool, y’know, I don’t really like wrestling or staying up late or watching Okada throw the most beautiful dropkicks in the world. Whatevs.
This year’s card is headlined by an IGWP heavyweight title match between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada. The Bullet Club, of which Jarrett is a member along with A.J. Styles and IWGP tag team champions Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, is expected to appear on the show as well. The show will be available in English and in Japanese via the second audio program (SAP) button on your TV. GFW will reveal the North American announcers for the event in the near future. – Global Force Wrestling
Oh no, it’s cool, who wants to see Tanahashi vs. Okada again? Pft. Those guys aren’t even very good. I wasn’t even planning on watching anyways. *weeps silently while clutching her Okada shirt*
Is it only Videotron that doesn’t have it?
So what’s the deal with Canada’s cable regions?
There are providers that are only available in certain provinces and not others. This deal apparently doesn’t include Videotron, which is the provider for a good chunk of Quebec (the 2nd most populous province). I think the WWE Network is available to even less providers than this.
Canada sounds like the worst place to have a TV ever. We have some bull down here (Dish has no Cartoon Network right now because REASONS) but the horror stories I’ve heard about Rogers in particular are just brutal.
Reasons = Money
Well yes obviously. I suspect they’ll have it back by year’s end anyway. These things always seem to blow up briefly and then settle down when everyone realizes that they all like getting paid in the never-ending self-fellating ouroboros that is cable media.
Much like the delayed UK access to the WWE Network, the contract Rogers has over exclusivity to broadcast WWE is what is preventing us from getting the ‘pure’ network.
We get the PPVs and what they call a “Net Pak” of what they consider essential broadcasting. So, no on-demand viewing. But if you live outside of Ontario, the general corporate response has been “Fuck. You”.
There’s SOME on demand content but it’s very limited (a few old PPVs and such but no search option so you have to watch the whole thing and can’t really pick matches)
I’m psyched for this, should be a great show. As much as I wanted AJ/Okada for the Dome, when you think about it, Tanahashi/Okada is absolutely the matchup that you want to show to the larger audience they’re hoping to get for this show.
Just add Nakamura/AJ for the IC title and Ishii/Naito for the NEVER title and it’s already a strong contender for Show of the Year 2015.
So yeah, I’d much have preferred them to announce a new online streaming PPV service because guess what? Me and my friends don’t really have cable and can’t do cable PPVs. We could have done online streaming but now we CAN’T give NJPW our money.
Also ROH pulled a bunch of their talent from the show, which is good and bad because I don’t think they were necessary.
I, on the other hand, don’t have a reliable internet connection at home but do have cable so I’m excited that I get to properly watch a NJPW PPV for the first time!
…but I know I’m in an extreme minority so I think they should at the very least give both options.
I don’t know how hot and in demand NJPW will be in America if it airs live at 2AM EST.
Probably not very!