Global Force/New Japan Roundup: Jeff Jarrett’s Reddit AMA And A Glorious Hype Video

It’s getting closer every day, ladies and gents. This is the lead-up to the most wonderful time of the year. No, not Christmas… I mean, Christmas is cool, but I’m talking about WRESTLE KINGDOM 9 IN TOKYO DOME. New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest annual show is coming on January 4th (or super-late on January 3rd, depending on how dedicated you are). And since it’s being presented on pay-per-view by Global Force Wrestling with English commentary by Jim Ross, you’ve really got no excuse not to check this out. Over on Global Force’s YouTube channel, they’ve sporadically been putting out some hype videos with Jim Ross, but now they’ve combined them all into one thirty-minute preshow. Check it out:
This is happening, you guys. New Japan is getting high-quality promotion from an American entity, and Jim Ross just said that the Hiroshi Tanahashi/Kazuchika Okada rivalry is on par with Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. I mean, I personally think it’s more of a 2009 Cena/Orton thing where they were getting dope-as-hell Civil Twilight video packages, but now I’m just splitting hairs. 2015 is going to be a huge year for the King of Sports, and I can’t wait to see what it brings.
Also on the Global Force Wrestling front, Jeff Jarrett did a Reddit AMA yesterday to promote Wrestle Kingdom. He gave some insight on GFW and New Japan… and he also said “Stay tuned” a lot. Here are some highlights.
Is GFW going to be its own company with cards and such or just a distributor for New Japan?
“In short, both… We will have our own productions/shows/promotions as well as partner with promotions from around the world…”
Who, in NJPW, do you think will make the biggest impression on a new western audience?
“Tanahashi”
Is GFW going to have its own championship title?
“Yes”
What are your thoughts on AJ’s Styles Clash? Freak injuries keep happening involving it.
“I’ve seen him do it for over 12 years… We all take risks every time we step into the ring… We all have to know how to protect ourselves…”
Just to be safe, I think Tetsuya Naito should be practicing throwing his head back every day from now until January 4th.
i really want to see this. i might need reminding though
In the same boat here
“young” roster, lol.
If nobody asked Double J when he would be the GFW champion then the whole thing is a sham!
Not sure what’s more shameless: the use of 30-year-old Andre The Giant footage, or the repeated insertion of Jeff Jarrett footage as if he’s something more than an over-the-hill midcard schmuck.
Hype Level: Critical Overload Reactor Malfunction
Will there be a live blog or open thread for this?
Also, I wonder if other American rasslin’ fans will wind up loving Tomoaki Honma missing headbutts as much as I do?
Honma steals every match he’s in, the crowd reaction says it all. don’t worry about him.
Tanahashi? Really?! I know he is the company’s ace and he’s just promoting him as such, but why would Tanahashi appeal to any fan unfamiliar with the product? Everything he does these days besides his finisher comes off as uninspired and he has admitted himself that the wear on his body is starting to get to him. Shinsuke has more personality, guys like Shibata and Ishii will please those who want hard-hitters, and Ibushi will fulfill the “OMG! Holy shit flips!” role. Hell, Naito has been doing a better job at being Tanahashi over the past year than Tanahashi has. Guy consistently has good matches with everyone on the roster and is suffering for Tanahashi still filling the role that Naito should be taking over from him.
I also hope every other question asked why Jarrett felt the need to be booked on a New Japan show and he just refused to answer. Poor Tama Tonga finally finds his own niche in the Bullet Club with the facepaint – which the rest of the group then followed suit with, mind you – and his spot on the biggest stage is being taken by a 47-year old who has never drew a dime and whose entire fan base is himself and his family members. Seriously, is there anyone who is going to look at that card and say, “Oh, Jeff Jarrett is wrestling?! Well then, take my money now!” so I don’t want to hear anything about crossover appeal.
totally agreed. well said.
I really hope Naito is the one to beat Okada or Tanahashi for the belt some time later. him or Shibata, and I wouldn’t mind Goto.