Goldberg Thinks WWE’s Hall Of Fame Ceremony ‘Sucks’ And Needs Changes

Bill Goldberg was the headliner of the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018, and he says it’s “one of the coolest experiences of my life.” However, while he’s clearly grateful for being inducted, he has some harsh criticisms of the Hall of Fame ceremony itself.

Goldberg recently sat down with Inside the Ropes where he was asked about a number of topics, including the Hall of Fame, and he didn’t hold back in explaining why the event “sucks” for everyone involved and that he’s told Vince McMahon as much.