According to a new report from PWInsider, ‘Good Brothers’ Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have reportedly been pulled from all upcoming WWE live events, fueling rumors that they’ll be leaving the company when their contracts expire later this year. Who would have the balls to do such a thing?

The news of the pull follows previous rumors that Gallows and Anderson “turned down multi-million dollar deals” to extend their WWE contracts, either because of how they feel they’ve been booked or, per The Wrestling Observer, the “obvious reason,” i.e. the existence of All Elite Wrestling. Anderson publicly responded to those rumors at the time in the only way one should, with a 7-year old doing Fortnite dances.