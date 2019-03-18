Good Brothers Reportedly Pulled From Live Events For Turning Down ‘Multi-Million Dollar Deals’ With WWE

Pro Wrestling Editor
03.18.19

WWE Network

According to a new report from PWInsider, ‘Good Brothers’ Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have reportedly been pulled from all upcoming WWE live events, fueling rumors that they’ll be leaving the company when their contracts expire later this year. Who would have the balls to do such a thing?

The news of the pull follows previous rumors that Gallows and Anderson “turned down multi-million dollar deals” to extend their WWE contracts, either because of how they feel they’ve been booked or, per The Wrestling Observer, the “obvious reason,” i.e. the existence of All Elite Wrestling. Anderson publicly responded to those rumors at the time in the only way one should, with a 7-year old doing Fortnite dances.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSAEWGOOD BROTHERSkarl andersonLUKE GALLOWSWWEwwe live
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 hour ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 4 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP