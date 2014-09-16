Good Morning. Enjoy Bray Wyatt Being Bray Wyatt On A Cheesy Louisiana Morning Show.

“My father was the war and my mother was the society that reinforced it.”
Good morning. Assuming you don’t live in Lafayette, Louisiana and haven’t seen it, here’s Bray Wyatt promoting last night’s Raw on a local morning news show. When I say “Bray Wyatt” I mean Bray Wyatt, as it’s a totally in-character, kayfabe-loving exchange between the Eater Of Worlds and southern Louisiana’s chirpiest morning people.
Inside: Creepy flirting! Bo Dallas question deflection! Discussion about The Shield breaking up that still makes me sad months later! STING TEASES. And, as you might imagine, a hell of an Hawaiian shirt.
h/t to Cageside
I love how the jobber says that he never disappoints when that’s all he’ll be doing for the past 4 months.
Bray’s done his half. Don’t blame shitty booking for his shortcomings. He’s brought it on the stick and in the ring.
He can’t control the direction of his character. He produces in the ring and on the mic almost every week. If Bray’s disappointing you, you’re impressed by the wrong things.
Nay I am impressed it’s just he’s booked to be a complete jobber. The Senile Old Thing is booking Bray so he flatters to deceive. Also yeah Bray’s disappointing me but Enzo and Tyler and Spud aren’t so they’re the wrong things. Nope. Keep in mind I dig the jobbers.
Wow, this is… fascinating. What a bizarre collision of worlds.
LAFAYETTE STAND UP!!!!! BIRTHPLACE OF DAVID MOTHERF*CKING D!!! *bullhorn*
Bray was from Lafayette when he was in NXT but they changed it to Florida for some God awful reason so this is the best thing ever
Because being from a ghost town called Snake Bight sounds cooler than Lafayette.
I like to think that Bray’s from Lafayette but Luke and Erick are from the Snake Bight chapter. Bray’s Tyler Durden-ing this motherfucker!
Bray Wyatt transformed into Ron Burgundy.
“I’m Bray Wyatt?”
“I love Luke.”
“Erick Rowan has oddly shaped feet”
Okay, one more….
“I AM IN A STEEL CAGE OF EMOTION”
“You stay classy, Snake Bight.”
‘I love lantern.’
“you’re busy falling in love” lol
It was great how this train was attempting to derail itself again and again and Bray was miraculously keeping it on the tracks. That was a fascinating almost train wreck to watch.
Eh. More like two trains colliding. That whole segement should have just been the guy and Bray. And have the guy anchor play it straight. Could’ve been epic.
yeah. best thing Bray done for me in months.
I think WWE needs to realize that there are some characters that just shouldn’t do media. They wouldn’t have expected Undertaker to do this back in the day, would they?
Undertaker made numerous public press appearances in the 90’s.
Undertaker also co-starred in Mr. Nanny so….
Bray Wyatt is not the fucking Undertaker!! Will people please stop making this comparison.
@Johnny_Drama He’s the first character that they’ve had in a very long time who could’ve taken that step into permanent over-ness like the Undertaker. But that would’ve required a win over Cena at Wrestlemania (or at least not being booked like the world’s biggest jobber for the entirety of that feud). Also, before you get so worked up, remember that the Undertaker wasn’t always the way you’re apparently remembering him.
@CPREA … Or I dont know, any consequence to facing Bray. It isnt Cena that brought Bray down. It’s how his words dont have lasting meaning, and facing him has no consequence.
@wackazoa But that’s not Bray’s fault. He can say all the scary shit he wants, but he’s not the one in control of the outcome of the matches/programs.
@Carson Palmers If Bray were actually being booked like the world’s biggest jobber, he wouldn’t have got two rematches and he would have lost in sixty seconds, not 15-20 minutes. Also, the matches would have happened on Raw, not on Pay Per View (where he makes extra money) and would have ended with Cena cutting a promo over his fallen body about the guy he was actually feuding with.
I know people are rightly disappointed in the way Bray has been booked these last few months, but let’s leave the word “jobber” for the Zack Ryders of the world. If you get regular TV time and lots of offense in your matches, you’re not a jobber.
This is good, human logic would suggest that Bray Wyatt has to socialize with people when not on the television, he doesn’t have a beef with these people, he just hates everything they are and what they stand for, but he doesn’t have a particular beef with them.
What a buffoon.
THis was great, anyone who thinks otherwise needs to go for a walk and enjoy life. :D
This video was more entertaining than last night’s Raw.
+1
Hey, hey, HEY. “Good Morning Acadiana” is not cheesy. It’s informative. It’s chatty. But it’s *not* cheesy. This might be a tiny bit of Velveeta compared to the government-cheese sized block that is Kathie Lee and Hoda on ‘Today’.
All kidding aside, though: this was one great interview. And it was definitely better than being in the Cajundome to see it live.
Civilian Bray looks great. I’d love to see him do more media.