Grab A Tissue And Watch This Autistic Fan’s Favorite Wrestler Ask Her To Junior Prom

#Pro Wrestling #Independent Wrestling
12.16.14 4 years ago 42 Comments

I always say “when you love independent wrestling, it will love you back.” This has never been more true than for Amanda, a wrestling superfan in Indiana in need of a date to her Junior Prom:

Via IWA Mid-South wrestler Jason Saint:

Amanda is an autistic wrestling fan that comes to every IWA Mid-South show. Not just IWAMS, but she tries to go to every wrestling show that the area has, from the WWE to the smaller indie companies. She’s always cheering on her favorites and reassuring those she dislikes of exactly what she thinks (yours truly, being one of them). Away from the ring, she has a true appreciation for everyone that entertains her, and has respect for everybody that works on every show.

One of her favorite wrestlers, over the past year, has been the handsome young buck, Ace Perry. Perry has had one hell of a year, facing off against every tier from the legendary Pat Tanaka to the ruthless Jimmy Jacobs. Last Thursday, after a grueling match against Jacobs, Ace grabbed the microphone and had a very important question for Amanda. Believe me when I say, there weren’t many dry eyes in the arena, as this was truly a special moment. What an amazing gift for such a sweet girl.

Shut up guys I’m not overemotional about wrestling, you are!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling#Independent Wrestling
TAGSace perryautismINDEPENDENT WRESTLINGiwa mid-southPRO WRESTLINGWRESTLING FANS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP