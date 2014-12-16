Grab A Tissue And Watch This Autistic Fan’s Favorite Wrestler Ask Her To Junior Prom

I always say “when you love independent wrestling, it will love you back.” This has never been more true than for Amanda, a wrestling superfan in Indiana in need of a date to her Junior Prom:
Via IWA Mid-South wrestler Jason Saint:
Amanda is an autistic wrestling fan that comes to every IWA Mid-South show. Not just IWAMS, but she tries to go to every wrestling show that the area has, from the WWE to the smaller indie companies. She’s always cheering on her favorites and reassuring those she dislikes of exactly what she thinks (yours truly, being one of them). Away from the ring, she has a true appreciation for everyone that entertains her, and has respect for everybody that works on every show.
One of her favorite wrestlers, over the past year, has been the handsome young buck, Ace Perry. Perry has had one hell of a year, facing off against every tier from the legendary Pat Tanaka to the ruthless Jimmy Jacobs. Last Thursday, after a grueling match against Jacobs, Ace grabbed the microphone and had a very important question for Amanda. Believe me when I say, there weren’t many dry eyes in the arena, as this was truly a special moment. What an amazing gift for such a sweet girl.
Shut up guys I’m not overemotional about wrestling, you are!
oh my god i’ve been in horrible professional development all day you have no idea how much i needed this.
oh the feels! i love this so much, and i’m already crying (as if i wasn’t teary-eyed enough from a few sweet gestures friends of mine has done for me this holiday season – lost christmas decorations from a move we did in august and knowing it was my son’s first christmas, my friends replaced ALL of our christmas decorations that were missing. to be fair, i used some of those decorations to make custom ornaments, so our family faves (daneilson, ambrose, heyman, and punk) now have a home on our christmas tree.) and i’ve been going through a bout of depression (this time triggered by medication i need, but insurance is being dicks about it.) waiting for the legal stuff to get cleared so insurance can cover it.)
and i needed THIS. thank you danielle. this was really awesome. they’re a cute looking pair and i hope amanda has a BLAST at her prom. <3 truth that pro-wrestling is a great thing to help bring people together and to inspire hope during these rough times. (awful WWE pay-per-view events aside.)
I’m so sorry to hear about all of your tough times :( But those custom ornaments sound super cool! I’m glad this made you feel better <3
Definitely sending internet hugs your way!
did him and jacobs have an onion match or something
Wrestling is awesome.
He’s Aces in my book. *sad trombone*
Seriously. Good shit.
No! Happy tromboner!
Oh, I meant to be happy! I just the joke was. deservingly corny.
my faith in pro wrestling is restored
I also hope there are no school rules preventing Ace from going to prom. because schools are buttholes like that
They should. He looks adorably 12.
D’aww man. Right when RAW pushed me put, the indies pull me back in again!
Even if Ace Perry never reaches a larger platform in professional wrestling, he’s made an impression that will last a lifetime.
Such a beautiful moment.
Just from that small clip he kinda has the look.
I have to admit, that’s pretty sweet. Good on him.
“The f***?” – the guy in Amanda’s school who already asked her to prom.
lol
Congratulations Danielle! Enjoy your prom!
Wait I just got to the part where they said her name is Amanda, never mind.
Are you the same Mendel that trolled me 10 years ago? If so, would you get a fucking life?
I’m sorry, I just can’t. Maybe if I was female or gay I could masturbate to this, but I just can’t.
fuck off
I mean, you had a good joke, but you had to ruin it with offensive shit like that… and also the timing wasn’t right at all, dude.
i love you BOS!
Standing ovation. That is simply spectacular in every way possible.
Somebody with GIF powers post Billy Bob saying “Aces.” Sweet sweet video.
Kudos to Ace Perry here- Wrestling can still surprise you. I mean, something involving “IWA-Mid South wrestler asks fan to prom” and the result isn’t something that, once you’ve seen it, you can never unsee it?
I am Amandas father and words can’t begin to describe how special this made her feel. She doesn’t have a lot of friends and the people at wrestling have kind of become her family. People like Ace Perry and Jason Saint. There have been leave shows and tell the promoter they won’t be back because of her but that doesn’t stop her. She has the innocence and trust in people I wish we all could have and the sweetest, kindest heart you could imagine. I’ve probably watched this 50 tines today and every time I see the sheer joy and excitement on her face I tear up again. Thank you all for the kind comments.
Hi Mr. Roberts! This comment makes me so happy. Usually we just have to post about the crummy, negative stuff in wrestling, but seeing people with the joy and passion like Amanda’s, and what Perry did for her makes me so happy.
Tell Amanda everyone here at With Spandex is happy for her, and we can’t wait to hear how it goes! Be sure to contact us afterwards because there are a lot of people who read this who will want to know she had as much fun as possible <3
Ok. Didn’t think that would get me, but it did.
This guy could become the biggest heel in wrestling, or at least the indies, by dumping her at the prom for the head cheerleader.
That was awesome. I’ve never seen him wrestle, but I’m not a fan of Ace Perry.
NO, YOU’RE THE ONE THAT SHED A TEAR!
Damn new car smell gets me every time.
I’m NOW a fan.
I gotta stop drinking.
Love this. Hope she has a great time!
Please please please do a follow up at her prom!!
Indeed.
50% probability he’s going to get laid.
Did you miss the 16 and autism part. I hope you go to every hell there is.
Stand her up – Ultimate Heel forever.
Best comment ever. Well done.
He’s going to show up dressed exactly how he is here but will be all classy and add a tie.
Phyllis Rivers, and Rooney… I hope there is a special place in hell for you and every other Idiot that has a dumbass comment just to try to get over with ignorant comments. This made this girls year. I know her personally and am a good friend of her father. She deserves this moment of happiness. I hope you are stricken with herpes of the mouth for running your c@cks*cker$ about this sweet angel. God bless all that made this happen!!! VIVA LA AMANDA!!!!!
Nothing is going to happen to ruin Amanda’s prom based on a comment here, get a grip.