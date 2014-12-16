Grab A Tissue And Watch This Autistic Fan’s Favorite Wrestler Ask Her To Junior Prom

I always say “when you love independent wrestling, it will love you back.” This has never been more true than for Amanda, a wrestling superfan in Indiana in need of a date to her Junior Prom:

Via IWA Mid-South wrestler Jason Saint:

Amanda is an autistic wrestling fan that comes to every IWA Mid-South show. Not just IWAMS, but she tries to go to every wrestling show that the area has, from the WWE to the smaller indie companies. She’s always cheering on her favorites and reassuring those she dislikes of exactly what she thinks (yours truly, being one of them). Away from the ring, she has a true appreciation for everyone that entertains her, and has respect for everybody that works on every show.

One of her favorite wrestlers, over the past year, has been the handsome young buck, Ace Perry. Perry has had one hell of a year, facing off against every tier from the legendary Pat Tanaka to the ruthless Jimmy Jacobs. Last Thursday, after a grueling match against Jacobs, Ace grabbed the microphone and had a very important question for Amanda. Believe me when I say, there weren’t many dry eyes in the arena, as this was truly a special moment. What an amazing gift for such a sweet girl.