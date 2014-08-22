Guess Who’s Refusing To Do The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge? R-V-D, That’s Who.

Yeah, yeah, I know, another Ice Bucket Challenge story, but wait, this one’s different! This one’s about somebody not doing the challenge, and it ain’t who you might expect.
Nope, it’s not a sour-faced villain refusing to take part, it’s the perpetually stoned guy draped in airbrushed yin-yangs at all times. I get the sense RVD would barely even notice if you dumped a bucket of water on him, but for whatever reason the dude’s making a point of being a real dick about this Ice Bucket Challenge thing…
Hey, dude, when the thing everyone’s doing is having fun while donating to charity, it’s okay to conform. How about you apply that nonconformity to you moveset instead?
But maybe it’s just the water bucket thing. The guy in the tiger-striped spandex jumper has his dignity after all! Fans asked whether RVD would at least donate to the cause, but he stuck firmly to his butthole-ish stance…
I have to say, if RVD brought a little of this personality to his on-screen persona, he’d be one hell of a heel instead of, uh, whatever he is now.
That ice bucket challenge thing is kinda stupid, though.
Have you seen the ESPN story on it?
$50 million raised to cure a terrible disease. SO STUPID.
I expect a cure any day now. Thanks, buckets of ice!
I actually respect RVD since it’s his life whether he wants to do the ice bucket challenge or keep his efforts private.
It’s not so much that he’s not doing it — it’s that he’s being a super butthole about it. If you don’t want to do it, just don’t do it and leave it at that.
I agree with @Nate Birch here. Kinda hypocritical to take to Twitter and publicly tell everyone he wants to keep his dealings private.
I see what you mean. Now I’m wondering if RVD could pull off a heel run.
I don’t see what’s being a butthole about it since everyone keeps pestering him about it. He said no and they persisted with the nagging and the “well how about you do this?”. He said, whatever I do or don’t do, I’ll do it privately. I see absolutely nothing wrong with it. It will be doubly cool if he donated privately and just doesn’t want to tell anyone else about it (we’ll never know).
OH BOO FUCKING HOO. Who gives a shit if he drops water on his stupid head or not. That shit doesn’t actually change or do ANYTHING. That’s exactly like the changing of avatars on stupidassbook to “raise awareness” for things. IT DOESN’T DO ANYTHING. It’s complete bullshit and doesn’t make you a better fucking person AT ALL. It means literally nothing.
He obviously donated money in private and that’s good enough. That’s fucking great actually. Bragging about donating money defeats the purpose. I applaud him for taking a stance against this sick celeb circle jerk. Good for him.
RVD? Is that you?
I don’t think anyone is getting sucked off for donating to ALS, the publicness of it is to spread awareness that it would be a p. cool thing for people to do, and the increase in donations this year reflects that it has been effective.
“RVD? Is that you?”
Awwwww shiiiit that’s a witty and original one. I bow down to you.
So you’re saying ALSA would have raised double what it made all of last year in less than a month anyway? Because that’s what the challenge has done. I don’t understand why people are against this. Other than being contrarian for the sake of it. You don’t have to do it or even donate unless you want to.
@Prax People react oddly when they think they’re being pressured into doing something good.
“Bragging about donating money defeats the purpose.” I’m gonna guess you’ve never seen anyone you know die from ALS? I wouldn’t care if the money came from Satan’s butthole if it helps advance the researchers towards a cure.
And the whole attitude of “people are making it about themselves and not the charity” isn’t exactly winning any independent thinker awards either.
People die, fuck’um!
Only 14 year old’s that don’t know Hot Topic sucks yet should be bragging publically about how non-conformist they are. You aren’t in high school Rob, nobody is trying to embarrass you in math class because you don’t care about the Friday night football game.
Rob has a very faded bumper sticker on his VW van that says, “You laugh at me because I’m different, I laugh at you because you’re all the same.”
How many of these videos has anyone actually watched? I get it as a marketing gimmick and good for the charity, but I wouldn’t stop giving to the charity of my choice to donate to a charity that is suddenly fashionable to donate to. Most of these celebrities can’t even spell ALS, let alone know what it is.
Honestly? I’ll watch it if it’s a pretty girl doing it. Maria Menounos, Anna Kendrick, Nina Dobrev, and Renee Young all caught my attention. I’m a creep, I guess. I also watched Triple H, Vince, and CM Punk do it, because I’m obsessed with wrestling.
And Uproxx brought most of these to my attention, so you might be complaining in the wrong place.
I’m pretty sure he’s tipping his hat that he probably gives back in all sorts of ways, so that’s cool.
And, guys, if you’re challenging celebs who you don’t know personally, that makes you a dick, and I’m sure he’s been hounded about this.
agreed.
Good for him, from now on I’m purposefully going to give to any charities except ALS because of these fucking videos.
Why is he a butthole? Because he won’t be bullied by people who hide behind self righteousness for an excuse for a narcissistic boost and the chance to bully someone who doesn’t play along? People talk about “whats wrong with the world”, well it sounds like to me that Rvd actually has a clue about whats wrong with the world, and I respect him greatly.
Because he’s implying people who did a nice thing for charity are insincere conformists.
It has turned into that, a big Pr party. Not everyone is as you describe, but the majority are, and he wants no part of that.
Nate I hate to break it to ya…these people who dump ice buckets on their heads are the definition of conformists. It’s public peer pressure to dump ice on your head or open your wallet.
Sorry Nate, I’m on RVD’s side. Dude shouldn’t be called out by strangers.
Yeah, leave RVD alone. He doesn’t want to wear the ribbon.
lol +1
I agree. The people that keep pestering him about it are the dicks. You ask a guy once. If he says no, you respect his decision and leave him the fuck alone.
If he doesn’t want to be contacted by strangers, he shouldn’t be on Twitter.
Doesn’t WWE require you to have a twitter? I could be wrong, but they are pretty adamant about their social media presence.
Here’s a thought, maybe the guy from Michigan, a state that has cities having a water crisis, doesn’t see the point in wasting clean water.
“I am a nonconformist”. Can’t wait to see RVD join the goth kids in the next series of South Park.
As long as he doesn’t join the douchey vampire kids by mistake.
RVD’s a dumb jerk, but not as much as Lance “All cancer charities are a scam” Storm.
I have no problem with his stance on this, and I’m not an RVD fan.
Pamela Anderson ain’t doing it either, based on the animal testing done by the ALS association:
[www.facebook.com]
This also fits when he didn’t do the Tribute to The Troops.
This is all a work. He’s going to come out on Raw and complain about it and Stephanie’s going to show up and tell him he has an ICE BUCKET CLAUSE in his contract. Tonight!
You ask a guy once. If he says no you leave him the fuck alone. The moment you ask a second time, you’re the asshole. That goes for most things in life.
Gonna go with RVD on this one. It wasn’t a rant or anything that should raise this much ire. Then they ask him to make a donation after he’s declined to participate? Stay out of other people’s pockets.
Why is he an ass for not wanting to fall into the newest internet fad? Yes it goes to a good cause. But you dont know what he does with his money or time in terms of charity. This is indeed a terrible disease and should receive media attention and such but for every ALS patient there is thousands of STD patients and we seem to have forgotten about them. Wheres the syrup down your pants for testicular cancer. Not participating in a gimmick doesnt make you an asshole.
Nate, take an early shower and sit this one out. RVD doesn’t own anyone anything here.
Well this thing raised attention to what ALS is and what it does to people.
Would I dump a bucket of ice water on my head: Hell no because I see no purpose to it and I am a non-conformist! I remember the times I was a conformist and did what everyone else did and say to myself today: “how could I ever have been so god damn stupid”
Would I donate to research? Maybe; but it would be a private undisclosed amount.
What I would do instead is contact the families of people who have ALS and offer assistance.
OH YEAH, I FULLY SUPPOSRT RVD ON HIS DECISION TO SAY “FUCK THE CHALLENGE”!!!
if I do the ice bucket challenge and donate, do I get a cool little colored bracelet to wear as well?
They haven’t figured out how to cash in on that aspect yet. The Breast Cancer people are helping them get their ducks in a row. Cash left on the table is cash not donated.
It’s cool to hate on RVD on this site, AMIRITE?
I’m pretty sure he has done more for charities than all the whiteknighting hipsters that run this site combined.
There’s nothing wrong with a person refusing to take part in a PR circus. It’s an absolute wastage of water and a pathetic way for websites to get pageviews with “This is the greatest bucket challenge video ever!” posts every 30 minutes.
He’s actually pretty close to someone who survived a fatal non curable disease in the form of his wife sonjia. So he’s not being “buttholish” and it’s fairly likely he has deep complicated feelings about institution’s and awarness and if widespread campaign’s like this do anything other than get people to put bucket’s on their head. I don’t agree but i’m not “buttholish” enough to assume somebody’s reason’s for disagreeing with me are obligatorily “buttholish” neither am I “buttholish” enough to not be able to entertain dissenting opinions or postions from my own, without painting a scarlet letter on somebody. I’m sure you went around to find popular opinion on rvd, and i will say that this opinion i don’t agree with but actually do know it to be “buttholish” I’m sure you can tell that the guy that either popularized or invented half his own moveset is a “conformist” and i’m sure you get that even with people high flying few wrestle or work the way rvd does. Thinking Rob van dam wrestles like high flyers of today is like thinking that Sabu ripped of trent acid. The wheel spun the other way. You stupid fucking “buttholish” prick.
Nathan Birch, I challenge you to smash yourself in the face with a wrench to raise awareness of ebola. If you don’t you’re a butthole. And it’s ok, you can have fun doing it!
Those pink cleats, gloves, bats, and other associated gear has literally destroyed breast cancer…right? Not really. It’s just a money making scheme with a premise that no one can poo poo on without looking like a total asshole. Same with this Ice Bucket bullshit. It won’t cure anything…cause if you cure ALS, or Breast Cancer…no one would ever wear pink shit…or dump buckets of ice on their heads.
I’m with RVD on this one. Fuck the ice bucket challenge and fuck anyone who doesn’t respect his decision not to take part in this idiocy.