GURL WHY: Pro Wrestling Illustrated Has Named Cameron The 17th Best Female Wrestler In The World

Remember when ‘Total Divas’ star Cameron was wrestling Naomi and tried to pin her while she was facedown, because after three years of experience she had no idea how wrestling works?
Pro Wrestling Illustrated has posted their annual list of the top 50 female workers in the world, and the woman who once said Melina vs. Alicia Fox was her favorite match of all time came in at #17. Yes, folks, there are only 16 female wrestlers in the world better than Cameron.
Here’s the full list.
1. Paige – WWE (12)
2. AJ Lee – WWE (9)
3. Gail Kim – TNA (6)
4. Cheerleader Melissa – Independent (1)
5. LuFisto – Independent (21)
6. Angelina Love – TNA (NL)
7. Ivelisse Velez – Independent (NL)
8. Courtney Rush – Independent (23)
9. Natalya – WWE (13)
10. Charlotte – WWE (NL)
11. Madison Rayne – TNA (NL)
12. Barbi Hayden – Independent (NL)
13. Jessicka Havok – TNA (4)
14. Saraya Knight – Independent (3)
15. Brittany – TNA (45)
16. Brie Bella – WWE (22)
17. Cameron – WWE (37)
18. Kacee Carlisle – Independent (7)
19. Bayley – WWE (47)
20. Mia Yim – Independent (41)
21. Kellie Skater – Independent (15)
22. Mercedes Martinez – Independent (10)
23. Athena – Independent (25)
24. Nikki Bella – WWE (32)
25. Alicia Fox – WWE (35)
26. Cherry Bomb – Independent (28)
27. Su Yung – Independent (NL)
28. Kimber Lee – Independent (NL)
29. Emma – WWE (38)
30. Nicole Matthews – Independent (26)
31. Leva Bates – Independent (40)
32. Nikki Storm – Independent (NL)
33. Candice LeRae – Independent (NL)
34. Mickie Knuckles – Independent (NL)
35. Portia Perez – Independent (29)
36. Taryn Terrell – TNA (17)
37. Nevaeh – Independent (39)
38. Marti Belle – Independent (NL)
39. Naomi – WWE (24)
40. Velvet Sky – TNA (11)
41. Becky Lynch – WWE (NL)
42. Veda Scott – Independent (43)
43. Amber O’Neal – Independent (42)
44. Sassy Stephie – Independent (36)
45. Christina Von Eerie – Independent (30)
46. Crazy Mary Dobson – Independent (NL)
47. Jessie Kaye – Independent (NL)
48. Heidi Lovelace – Independent (NL)
49. Angie Skye – Independent (NL)
50. Kat Von Heez – Independent (NL)
Yep. Cameron is better than Bayley. She’s better than Kimber Lee and Athena, who are basically the #1 and 2 hottest things in independent women’s wrestling right now. She’s better than vets like Candice LaRae, Portia Perez, Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez. She’s 25 wrestlers better than Veda Scott. She’s 21 wrestlers better than Naomi. All joking about PWI lists being garbage aside, who on the f*cking planet thinks CAMERON is the Shawn and Noami is the Marty? There isn’t anything shoot or kayfabe to justify that. Are you listing them in alphabetical order?
2015 is the year of Cameron, everybody.
(Serious note: big ups to NWA World Women’s Champion Barbi Hayden for cracking the list at #12.)
h/t to John Canton
maybe the time period of the list is just that stretch where naomi’s face got broken and before she started wearing an eyepatch?
GET THAT CHINGY CHINGY *drinks bleach*
WHERE THE FUCK IS THE BOSS?
[i.imgur.com]
I’m going to assume that they meant Sasha and not Cameron. Cause otherwise, that is a fucking atrocious miss
Fucking scandalous. It’s not like she’s some random model they’d never have heard of either.
For shame :'(
They had to of gotten Cameron and Sash mixed up.
I know these lists are supposed to be shitty, but, jesus christ.
Yeah, even more than the Cameron thing, Sasha’s exclusion is the biggest head scratcher for me.
YOU READ MY MIND. I was reading the list and was twice like “no, I must have missed it.”. Kayfabe or not this list is f’ing retarded.
I’m pretty sure Tommy off Pinball Wizard done the ranking for this list.
“no country besides the united states exists.”
-pwi
I was waiting for you to comment on this. By the by, any opinions on the men’s list? I was reading it the other day and wondered what your take was.
Also,I don’t much care for TNA, but is Angelina Love the member of that lame-ass pretty posse shit?
[static.tumblr.com]
ugh
Angie can go in the ring when she’s motivated.
I love sending Brandon stuff like this and watching him rip it apart. It’s brutal. I do think they did get some things right and that’s cool, but for the most part it’s pretty bad.
PWI is pretty crappy.
this list is not the bomb dot com
somebody needs to visit the bomb dot edu
Just don’t visit the bomb dot gov, that gets you on a watchlist
Hopefully they will do what is best for the bomb dot biz
’tis the season for the bomb dot christmas, after which you can spend all your gift money at the bomb dot vegas. Top-level domains are getting weird, man.
We’ve had pretty unquesitonable evidence that Nikki >>> Brie the last few weeks. How do you get the stuff that’s on big dumb TV wrong?
Did they get Cameron and Naomi mixed up? Naomi is down at 39 (which would still be too high for Cameron) There must be something else going on here.
The Boss needs to introduce PWI to the mirror
Cameron is the 17th best wrestler in the world?!
[i671.photobucket.com]
Charlotte in the top ten is one of the few things they got right in this list.
On a list of female wrestlers named Cameron, I’d still put Kimber Lee ahead of Cameron
+1
It’s almost like the PWI lists are gibberish that are only good for incredulous articles like this one.
SASHA BANKS ISN’T ON THE LIST!?! HUH????
Fuck this list.
And LOL @ Paige being #1.
Paige is pretty good, but under no circumstance is she better than Gail Kim and Cheerleader Melissa.
Correction, under one circumstance Paige is better than Gail Kim, that circumstance being cutting a promo. Gail Kim is terrible on the microphone.
She’s kayfabe better than them because she’s won the NXT Women’s Championship and the Divas Championship. The list is supposed to be based on that, which fucks it up because you don’t know how to gauge one place’s kayfabe against another’s. Also, you left off goddamn Sasha Banks.
@Brandon @Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer: I get that it’s in kayfabe and all, but, we’ve seen Paige’s matches. She’s had way too many sloppy matches to merit the #1 ranking. If anything, it should be AJ.
Plus, it’s not like Paige’s charisma or character have been any good, either.
If it’s kayfabe than why is Gail Kim 11 spots higher than HAVOK, the woman who took the Knockouts title off her and has repeatedly beat her down to the point of referees making the crossed arm signal and “medical personnel” coming out to attend to Gail?
And yes, I apologize foe leaving out THE BOSS.
@Jeans Ambrose
I’m a big fan of AJ, but she’s less sloppy usually because she does and tries less. The average AJ match is like 1/3 of the time on offense and that’s usually back roundhouse, some baby sized running clothelines, and then the Black Widow.
Paige has had some bad botches (superplex Naomi) or calls (tower of doom, NOC), but she’s solid most of the time with some great stuff (vs Emma II did happen this year). She also hasn’t taken advantage of vacation time as much as AJ has this year.
Paige does not deserve even being in the top 25 if that’s based on her career since getting called up this year
WHERES CHYNA. Nevermind.
she did win “Queen of the Ring” recently
[4.bp.blogspot.com]
In what universe is Brie a better wrestler than Nikki?
Umm, well, there was that time that Nikki’s foot was in a cast. Technically Brie was better then.
Apparently, Mexico and Japan are not located in “The World” because there are dozens (yes, plural) or joshi and luchadoras that are better (WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY better in a lot of cases) than at least 90% of the women on this list.
HAMADA!
seriously, this is so fucked up beyond believable reality
My favorite part of that “facedown pin” is that Naomi is actually on her back to start it and Cameron flips her over first…
“I’m employed as long as I’m pretty? Sweetness!” *proceeds to wrestle terribly*
Yea she flips her over on her back to do a split-pin and I have no idea why. From an kayfabe standpoint what has she accomplished to be placed so high? And the problem is that they’re never consistent, sometimes they ignore kayfabe and place them by skill, sometimes it’s all kayfabe, sometimes it’s both,
Naomi at 39th? I think PWI got its funkadactyls mixed up.
Ahead of Alicia Fox and Bayley? Jesus Hare Krishnafuck.
Not only is Cameron above better workers but Velvet Skye makes this list over Sasha.
go home PWI, you’re drunk. With your pants down.
Thanks a lot, PWI. This list was so goddamn stupid that I read it and now I can’t math.
This has to be a plant for next season of Total Divas. “Cameron is ranked higher than Naomi. Will the recognition go to her head and cause Cameron to develop an ego?”
Yes, but they’ll make up by the end of the episode.
At least Angie Skye made the list. That’s something correct at least? But no Madison Eagles, Kay Lee Ray or Evie is unforgivable. And that’s before everything else laughably wrong with this list.
Cameron should use this as a motivation to not wrestle, protecting her “coveted spot” on the PWI list because if she wrestles, she might injure herself and, thus, can no longer be 17th best! It could lead to some nice moments of cowardice, cheap wins and a little character development. For whatever reason, she’s not going anywhere anytime soon, so instead of trying to make her wrestle and dominate (which is mind-boggling after the obvious regression in her skills), they need to work a different angle with her.
Did they confuse Cameron with Naomi? That’s the only reasonable explanation. Even if that’s the case, Bayley should be higher. Also, the BOSS is top 20 by any measure. Leaving her off the list is a joke.
Well Bluepants is 31 and all she’s done is job to a hairdresser in under two minutes.
*shrugs*
Mercedes Martinez? She’s great on all The Roots albums.
Hell, Sasha is currently in my Top 5 in the TWB 100 poll I’ll be filling out in a few months
I wouldn’t disagree with you on this whatsoever
This seems like as good a time as any to start up a thread ranking current WWE and NXT Divas by tier. I’m limiting this to WWE and NXT because that’s what I watch, and I don’t know enough about TNA or the independents to have an informed opinion. These rankings are for in-ring ability and assume these women are given the proper time to put on a match.
Tier 1 — Consistently Good. These women typically have good to great matches with anyone that’s not in the Dumpster Fire Tier.
AJ
Alicia Fox
Bayley
Charlotte
Natalya
Nikki Bella
Paige
Sasha Banks
Tier 2 — Better than Average. Not quite good enough for Tier 1
Brie Bella
Naomi
Tier 3 — Average
Becky
Emma (Last year she would have been at least Tier 2.)
Layla
Summer (Last year she would have been at least Tier 2.)
Tier 4 — Below Average
Alexa (improving)
Cameron
Carmella (improving)
Tier 5 — Dumpster Fire
Eva Marie
Jo Jo
Rosa
I’d put Alicia Fox and Brie in Tier 3, and Emma in 2, but I otherwise agree.
I’d put Fox in Tier 2 (and maybe Nikki, since she’s only been great for like a month and a half), but otherwise you’re exactly right. Super sad about Summer and Emma.
@Brandon I think Nikki has been good for a lot longer than we’ve been let on, there was a pretty good match in June on Superstars against Alicia Fox, and there was a match against Tamina in March on Smackdown that was probably the best use of Tamina I’ve seen. (warning, if you seek this match out, it does feature Brie yelling “COME ON NIKKI” at ringside).
Both were sadly under 5 minutes, and pretty much everything else she was allowed to do was multi diva tags and handicap matches, but there was clearly something there.
If I was Portia Perez I’d be fucking pissed. I love how once they get to 20 it’s just “That independent wrestler we’ve heard of but never seen”.
Literally every single woman ranked after Cameron is better than Cameron…
Got to like the 1/14 daughter/mother combo.
Funny joke! Anyone know where the real list is?
Oh.
How….what….why….
Sasha Banks’ running slap to a sitting opponent is literally better than everything Cameron has done in her entire career.
Are there actual humans at PWI, or is it run by one of those Twilight Zone computers in a cave somewhere?
For those that don’t follow the scene outside of the tv set….the writer himself tells us that “promotional push” “Win/loss record” “championships won” and “overall activity” are valued over quality of opposition and ring talent. And the list DOESN’T proclaim to rank the “world”. In fact if you read the actual article it’s exclusive to wrestlers actively working in the U.S. and Canada. As far as anyone on the list being unknown to any fans, they’re all working enough promotions that put their stuff online that it’s on you for not following.
Don’t try to defend this list… it’s a shitty hill to die on.