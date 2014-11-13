GURL WHY: Pro Wrestling Illustrated Has Named Cameron The 17th Best Female Wrestler In The World

Remember when ‘Total Divas’ star Cameron was wrestling Naomi and tried to pin her while she was facedown, because after three years of experience she had no idea how wrestling works?

Pro Wrestling Illustrated has posted their annual list of the top 50 female workers in the world, and the woman who once said Melina vs. Alicia Fox was her favorite match of all time came in at #17. Yes, folks, there are only 16 female wrestlers in the world better than Cameron.

Here’s the full list.

1. Paige – WWE (12)

2. AJ Lee – WWE (9)

3. Gail Kim – TNA (6)

4. Cheerleader Melissa – Independent (1)

5. LuFisto – Independent (21)

6. Angelina Love – TNA (NL)

7. Ivelisse Velez – Independent (NL)

8. Courtney Rush – Independent (23)

9. Natalya – WWE (13)

10. Charlotte – WWE (NL)

11. Madison Rayne – TNA (NL)

12. Barbi Hayden – Independent (NL)

13. Jessicka Havok – TNA (4)

14. Saraya Knight – Independent (3)

15. Brittany – TNA (45)

16. Brie Bella – WWE (22)

17. Cameron – WWE (37)

18. Kacee Carlisle – Independent (7)

19. Bayley – WWE (47)

20. Mia Yim – Independent (41)

21. Kellie Skater – Independent (15)

22. Mercedes Martinez – Independent (10)

23. Athena – Independent (25)

24. Nikki Bella – WWE (32)

25. Alicia Fox – WWE (35)

26. Cherry Bomb – Independent (28)

27. Su Yung – Independent (NL)

28. Kimber Lee – Independent (NL)

29. Emma – WWE (38)

30. Nicole Matthews – Independent (26)

31. Leva Bates – Independent (40)

32. Nikki Storm – Independent (NL)

33. Candice LeRae – Independent (NL)

34. Mickie Knuckles – Independent (NL)

35. Portia Perez – Independent (29)

36. Taryn Terrell – TNA (17)

37. Nevaeh – Independent (39)

38. Marti Belle – Independent (NL)

39. Naomi – WWE (24)

40. Velvet Sky – TNA (11)

41. Becky Lynch – WWE (NL)

42. Veda Scott – Independent (43)

43. Amber O’Neal – Independent (42)

44. Sassy Stephie – Independent (36)

45. Christina Von Eerie – Independent (30)

46. Crazy Mary Dobson – Independent (NL)

47. Jessie Kaye – Independent (NL)

48. Heidi Lovelace – Independent (NL)

49. Angie Skye – Independent (NL)

50. Kat Von Heez – Independent (NL)

Yep. Cameron is better than Bayley. She’s better than Kimber Lee and Athena, who are basically the #1 and 2 hottest things in independent women’s wrestling right now. She’s better than vets like Candice LaRae, Portia Perez, Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez. She’s 25 wrestlers better than Veda Scott. She’s 21 wrestlers better than Naomi. All joking about PWI lists being garbage aside, who on the f*cking planet thinks CAMERON is the Shawn and Noami is the Marty? There isn’t anything shoot or kayfabe to justify that. Are you listing them in alphabetical order?

2015 is the year of Cameron, everybody.

(Serious note: big ups to NWA World Women’s Champion Barbi Hayden for cracking the list at #12.)

h/t to John Canton