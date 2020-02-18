Another 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame Inductee Has Reportedly Been Revealed

It’s that time of year, when WrestleMania is approaching, and with it the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which this year takes place Thursday, April 2, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Right now we’re in the part of the process where WWE has made no official announcements about the Hall of Fame Class of 2020, but names are leaking out through the usual sources. We’ve already heard that Jushin “Thunder” Liger and the Bella Twins will be inducted this year, and now another name has been unofficially added to the list.



Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio first reported that the British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith will enter the WWE Hall of Fame, and PWInsider says they’ve confirmed it themselves.

Smith worked in New Japan Pro Wrestling early in his career, where joined up with the Dynamite Kid to form the British Bulldogs. They entered WWF as a tag team in 1984, where they won the Tag Team Championship. They left WWF in 1988, and Davey Boy returned solo in 1990 and became known as the British Bulldog, singular. During the 90s he spent time at both WWF and WCW. Davey Boy Smith was apparently training for a comeback in 2002, when he passed away from a heart attack at the age of 39.