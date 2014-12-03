Heath Slater Has A Warrant Out For His Arrest And It Doesn’t Sound Good

Here’s a story to make you feel terrible on a Wednesday: a warrant has been issued by Atlanta police for the arrest of WWE’s Heath Slater regarding an alleged incident at a WrestleMania 27 after-party in 2011. Described as “simple assault and battery” by a WWE spokesperson, nothing came of the accusation when it was made three years ago, but I guess things have finally worked their way through the legal system and are once again coming to light.
If you don’t remember what happened, here’s a recap from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution written in 2011.
According to a police report, the alleged assault against [Allied Barton Security Services employee Corinne] Oliver occurred between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. April 4 at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on Peachtree Street. The day before, an estimated 70,000 fans attended WrestleMania 27 at the Georgia Dome.
Oliver’s attorney, Jackie Patterson, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday that his client was working security at the hotel during an “after-party,” trying to keep fans from wrestlers.
“She basically said he [Slater] approached her and asked her to go to his room,” Patterson said. “She said no. He started telling her she was pretty and those type things. The next thing you know she was in a chokehold, and he was dragging her and bending her backward, trying to get her on the elevator to his room. She violently had to struggle to get his arm from around her neck.”
In the police report, Oliver said she had to “twist her body to get loose, leaving her with back pains.” The report describes the incident as a possible “simple assault/battery.”
Oliver didn’t call 911, her attorney said, but instead immediately contacted her Allied Barton supervisor, who was on duty at the hotel at the time of the incident. But after months of inaction, the attorney said Oliver decided to file a police report on June 22, nearly three months after the incident.
“She was waiting on her supervisors to report it to the police and see what they were going to do, but they [supervisors] kept telling her, ‘We’re handling this and we’ll get it resolved,’ ” the attorney said. “When she never got it resolved that’s when she took it upon herself to go to the police.”
We’ll keep you updated, and we’ll try not to do that thing where how much we like the guy’s work clouds our response to serious, real-life stuff like this.
if they judged him based on his work, dude would get the death penalty.
DA WURST.
i am really glad he didn’t get to rape taht girl tho.
no harm, no foul.
Fire Slater.
So, they released (then not) Emma for possibly-maybe-not stealing a simple phone case. So battery with apparent attempt to rape has to be complete dismissal and soon, right?
I think Emma was a wake up call for WWE that your NXT gimmick may not translate over to RAW/Smackdown immediately (if at all). I think they saw a “way out” with her and went for it, before they realized just how terrible it made them for firing a woman on a minor shoplifting charge and not firing guys like Jack Swagger or Randy Orton for violating their wellness policy. This was also earlier in the year when people were getting let go left and right, so it seemed like the easy call for them to make at the time so they could free up the contract. Honestly, I love Emma, but she would have been better off. If she’s still making NXT money and traveling with the company for RAW/Smackdown tours to not be on television, she’s not making much after travel expenses. She could be wrestling indies, doing her own appearances and making decent money without the gruff.
Just to chime in about the gimmick not translating, that was mostly because they made her debut with the gimmick as an established thing the crowd should’ve already gotten (and then, ugh, Santino and the commentary), not something the crowd was supposed to fall in love with/latch onto. The latter is why she worked in NXT.
I sure hope Heath Slater gets suspended from TV while all this is happening. . .
This is all just to reboot an old gimmick. The return of the One Man Gang(rape).
+1
I’m surprised she didn’t school boy him for the easy 123. And I think that was the first non sanctioned intergender interpromotional elevator pre wrestlemania match in the history of the wwe
Dude was just STEPPING UP and GRABBING THE BRASS RING, son! He’s not some lazy, unmotivated Millennial.
Too much?
Probably.
@Benoit’s Bible Vince said brass ring. Heath heard brass NuvaRing.
I had no idea this had happened. Man i really liked Slater too. We’ll see where this goes but if this is really how that went down he’s lost a fan in me :(
So his fan club is down to 0 now?
-1 Prison rape jokes aren’t funny…be better than that.
+1 I thought it was funny
This really sucks. Especially for the alleged victim obviously. Wow. I liked Slater but if he did this, he doesn’t deserve to be on TV.
GATOR’S GOING SOLO AURRUGH AURRUGH AURRUGH
@Delsaber Fuck that. Prime Time Players reunion.
WWE Spokesman: We’d like to wish Heath Slater all the best in his future endeavours avoiding anal penetration in the showers of Georgia State Prison.
Repackage him in a colorful sweatered pudding salesman.
An arrest warrant means they must’ve come up with sufficient evidence against Slater (probably security camera footage from the hotel) so this definitely is serious. I love Slater (the character), but assault and rape are no joking matter. If it turns out to be true, he probably does deserve to be Future Endeavored.
Not at all. It means they were able to convince a judge to sign off on an arrest warrant. There is some kind of evidence, but the idea that because they issued the warrant, its rock solid is hardly correct. I have friends who have worked on criminal cases where a ton of the “evidence” was thrown out in preliminary hearings and the case was dismissed.
he’s being charged with a misdemeanor. chill man.
+1 It was funny
That…does not sound good at all.
Oh Heathy :(
Look its okay everyone, he probably was drunk and thought the chick was Santina.
The number of rape jokes on here is really disgusting. I’m really disappointed to find out that a wrestler whose work I’ve enjoyed up to this point has apparently done something unforgiveable. If I see him on TV after today, I’ll be incredibly upset with the WWE.
Dude has been charged with assault. It’s the same charge you’d get if you got into a fist-fight outside of a bar. But it sounds like you’re ready to mix up the drugs for his lethal injection.
No, I just don’t think someone charged assaulting a woman with the intent to rape her should be on TV. It’s not the same as a bar fight. I like(d) Slater, but I don’t like supporting rapists.
Dude, he got charged with assault. Anything beyond that is being read into the situation by people. If you and were angry at each other and you slapped me, you’d get charged with the same thing Slater did, and no one would assume you intended the slap to be a precursor to raping me.
Yeah…I like his character and all that stuff but if there is proof on video then just sack his ass which will happen they won’t keep a rapist on the roster…Oh hi Jerry Lawler >_>
Didn’t WWE recently say they’d terminate anybody if such charges against one of their employees were ever confirmed?
Has anyone said why it has taken 3 years to issue an arrest warrant? I know the story says it took a couple of months for her to call the cops because she thought her employer was handling it, but that was still back in 2011.
Either way, can we all wait to jump to conclusions until we get more evidence? I will be disgusted with him as well if he is guilty, but if not I’m going to feel horrible for him that he has had his image tarnished.
Or the fact that a warrant for his arrest regarding this incident was kicked in Sept 2013.
Of course he should get Due Process just like anyone. Right now I think Allied Security has something to answer for. They sat on this for months while telling their employee that they’d handle it!
Pair Slater with the Bunny!!!
“Whoa, whoa, Tazz… what is Henry Slate doing in the Impact Zone?!”
We don’t have to make jokez about everything, guys. Holy crap.
yes, we do.
Not that Heath has gotten some kind of crazy push since 2011, but there’s a great irony that his ex-“bandmate” in McIntyre went from a future company cornerstone to an afterthought just at about the same time that he and his professional wrestler wife got into a fistfight that she was perceived as having “won”, and was eventually cut from the roster when Slater has managed to stay around.
Oh yeah go ahead joke about rape but feel disgusted at Bill Cosby you fucking hypocrites. What about innocent until proven guilty, wait no you’re Americans sorry you don’t believe in that. Even if he was found innocent, you’ll all go Ferguson Missouri and riot ’cause that’s what you bloody Yanks do when there’s nobody around. Y’all have a Temper Tantrum cause things didn’t go your way. I feel for Slater, I find him for one innocent because he hasn’t been found guilty yet. For once in your life America treat an innocent as that an innocent, none of this He Said, She Said. Where’s the proof? Where’s the evidence? Jerry Lawler was accused of raping a girl, he’s still working. You know why? Cause he was innocent. Likewise just cause somebody makes an accusation doesn’t mean that person’s telling the truth. So have a heart. I’m personally rooting for Slater cause I believe in Innocent until proven Guilty. Because as an English person I am kind, I am nice, I am polite, I am on the side of right. Whereas you are clearly still have the mindset of one from the Salem Witch Trials. Sincerely Yours, The Least Judgmental Man In The World.
I’m from the UK as well. You’re right – everyone should reserve judgement until the facts are out. You seem to have made your mind up already that he’s innocent though.
As far as making rape jokes – when something’s funny, it’s funny.
I have made my mind up, he’s innocent until a court of his peers finds him guilty. No you know what’s funny Dead Baby Jokes because they’re Babies and it’s funny when the little shit dies. You know what else isn’t funny, what happened to Baby P. What they did was horrible.
“Innocent until proven guilty” only applies in a court of law. There is nothing stopping anyone from forming a personal opinion outside of the court. And considering history, it tends to be a better decision to stay on and protect the side of the victim.
You know the thing about baby jokes though… they don’t age well.
That meant to say DEAD baby jokes. Lack of edit button ruining my dead baby jokes.
Interesting thing came up. Apparently an arrest warrant for Slater was denied in Sept 2013 for this incident. 14 months later a warrant is issued? So the incident happens in March/April 2011, reported in June/July 2011, and the first warrant is requested almost 2 and a half years later and is denied? Then 14 months after that, it suddenly is approved?
Sounds to me like they got the original warrant in front of a sympathetic judge. You dont spend almost 2.5 years, 30 months or so building a case to have the warrant kicked, then spend another 14 months investigating more and find stuff that didnt come up in the first 30 months of investigating. This isnt Law & Order.
“The least judgemental man in the World” who just judged the shit out of everyone on this thread.
It’s like I’m being a hypocrite or something, G’DOY. You’ve never heard of a Hypocritical Heel bub, you’ve never heard of cutting a promo bub, also it’s “The Least Judgmental Man In The World” you iliterate clown.
Talk about having a “Temper Tantrum” (I don’t know why you capitalized those words, but I’ll go with it).
+1 It was funny. @Mighty914 if you go through life taking everything seriously you’re in for a depressing ride my friend.
Not his first incident if I recall. Or is the same one as before? I don’t anything ever came from the earlier one.
Been wondering since 2011 if this is true or false.
No, I’ll be fine.
A gravely serious criminal accusation and half of you are making rape jokes. Stay classy, Uproxx comments.
man, go fuck yourself stick in the mud.
I wonder what it’s like to be as serious and miserable as the “this is serious! Don’t make jokes!” crowd?
Im wondering the same to be honest.
I think the scarier part is that reading though the comments, there have been the dumb rape jokes, but there is a poster above who thinks that Slater raped the woman, when he is being charged with “simple assault and battery,” whatever that means. But Im pretty sure it doesnt mean rape.
Well here’s the thing, I think as one of the Serious People, we’re having a fun time, we just don’t want to put Slaters Gonna Slate’s Name through the mud by having him getting raped and stuff, like leave the raping to happen to rapists like Rolf Harris or Ian Watkins or Roman Polanski thank you very much. Like shit, you’d probably want Ric Flair to get raped seeing as he shown his junk to that Air Traffic Hostess one time or Mr. Perfect’s corpse to get raped or literally everyone else who appeared in the Plane Ride From Hell or fuck Hulk Hogan choked Richard Belzer out one time why don’t we rape the shit out of him, eh? See not everything can be solved by rape. Fixing a shower? Yeah, babysitting? Fuck Yeah, but this? Nope. (Also before you say anything I. Am. A. Hypocrite. Bubby.
Oh I agree with you Armando, 100%. Im on board with you calling out the ridiculousness of what you see going on here in the States and I think its a travesty. The media here isnt doing their job, they are more interested in telling a narrative and creating stories than in uncovering the truth. Reading the 2000 page grand jury report from the Ferguson trial is both eye opening and down right disgusting because you can clearly see that there were so called “witnesses” that were trying to craft and create their own narrative and story that fit with the media. In fact many of what would have been considered prosecution witnesses changed their stories multiple times when hard factual evidence came out that disproved what they were claiming. Some of the stories of witness intimidation that started literally minutes after the shooting are frightening. The actual crime scene investigation had to be stopped numerous times due to rowdy and out of control on lookers as well as random gun shots going off. NONE of this was covered in the coverage of the trial and I think its down right disgusting.
Certainly dont group me in with the whole posse of shitty “Yanks” as you put it. Group those dillholes in with the shit media we have.
He’s 3-5 man baaaaaaand…
He’s still gonna be a “jobber” in prison
Lots of new info on this coming out now. Seems that the woman chose to file charges herself without a lawyer. Thats never a good sign for your case. Lawyers like money. Both the hotel and Slater have money. The fact that no lawyer would file the case, and the warrant getting kicked last year means that there isnt enough evidence to make a go of the trial. That doesnt mean he didnt do it, BUT it also doesnt mean that he did it. It means you cant prove it one way or the other.
Read a nice little write up by a former LEO on a different site regarding this, thought I might post it here to see what people think.
“As a former LEO; looking at the circumstances and timeline of the incident I see it playing out in only one way. Since the plaintiff filed paperwork against the hotel and slater it will likely end in a monetary settlement if the case even moves forward. The fact that the original warrant was denied means that the investigators found no probable cause and didn’t have sufficient evidence to charge slater. The lady can then go for a different route and swear before a magistrate or D.A to push a warrant forward. If WWE is saying its a misdemeanor charge then more than likely he was charged with simple assault or assault on a female. Assault on a female remains a misdemeanor unless serious bodily injury can be proven. So the fact that they only went with a misdemeanor makes it appear that she has no proof to back up that her back was actually injured. If I had to guess how this plays out; it will never go to court. The charge against slater will be dropped and a financial settlement between slater, the hotel, and the woman will be quietly dealed. Unless there is some substantial proof on Slaters side to prove the woman is lying. Then he can switch the tables and the hotel and slater can sue her for defamation. Along with the department charging her with filing a false police report.”
Rape jokes are never funny and the people that make them are horrible people that are part of the rape culture and part of the problem.
Interesting sub-topic on this page. When it comes to this, I tend to defer to the master:
ONCE MORE lol when it comes to this topic, I defer to the master: [www.youtube.com]
That’s not a choke, it’s his version of a sleeper hold!
I read that the allegations state that this was done right in front of a number of other wrestlers, who did nothing to help her. That seems highly implausible.
Not sure if this link will work, but Heath denied the allegations on Twitter and will have his attorney handle this matter: [twitter.com]
+1 Mighty914 and Cortez can suck it.
This is sorta bad for the dude.
However….. on a lighter note, part of me wants to think of him being kayfabe going, “but come on I the ONE MAN BAND BABEH!” then getting frustrated with losing and trying to win….. however with the guard being a man and the situation not being all rapey. So yeah, totally not like the description states……
I wanna believe this was Tucker & Dale situation where he was flirting with her and was like I’m a wrestler see…and then everything devolved from that point on.
it was funny because he found a way to use a wrestling-move’s name in the joke. I chuckled. +1 to ya, buddy.