The Wrestling Episode: Botchamania Runs Wild On 'Help! … It's The Hair Bear Bunch!'

03.12.18

The Wrestling Episode is our cleverly-named feature wherein we watch non-wrestling shows with wrestling episodes and try to figure out what the hell’s going on in them. You’d be surprised how many there are. You can watch the episode on YouTube here. If you have any suggestions on shows that need to be featured in The Wrestling Episode, let us know in our comments section below.

I’ve Never Heard Of Help! … It’s The Hair Bear Bunch, What Is It?

Riding high on the success of their cartoon Yogi Bear, about two bears who are always trying to escape from a national park, Hanna-Barbera created Help! … It’s The Hair Bear Bunch, about three bears who are always trying to escape from a zoo. Remind me if I ever get the chance to pitch Bears Everywhere!, a cartoon about four or more bears trying to escape from wherever else bears live.

The show debuted in 1971, so they also ride invisible motorcycles, and one of them has an afro.

And There’s A Wrestling Episode?

There is, and we’re writing about it this week because I can’t find a wrestling episode of Jabberjaw. Also, it’s the series finale!

